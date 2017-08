Posted 26 July 2017 - 03:38 AM

I'm holding on to my credit from gamestopmageddon until they have bundle-free Switches there, whenever that may be. I've got a backlog so I can wait. The CAG in me can't see paying an extra $100 for games I could get 20% off or more. Frustrating when they have been in-stock pretty much at every other retailer now at least for a good part of a day in the last couple weeks (Target/BB/WalMart/Amazon all have had them). So I think inventories will reach the point pretty soon at the rate they are going that the bundles will be done and they'll go to standard in-store inventory instead of the bundle gouging.