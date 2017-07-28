Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard (Xbox One) $19.99

By john718, Jul 28 2017 04:57 AM

#1 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   58 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 28 July 2017 - 04:57 AM

This is a great price for this title on the Xbox One, ($19.99)......PS4 version goes for $42.99

 

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B01JY2YLHW/


#2 JCDogg911   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   261 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

JCDogg911

Posted 28 July 2017 - 07:11 AM

Saw this price drop at Gamestop except it also includes PS4 version. 


#3 OD Glock19   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   93 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

OD Glock19

Posted 28 July 2017 - 11:41 AM

Most Gamestops only have the "New" used copy that sits on the wall and they take the disc out of the drawer. At least in my area.


#4 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10238 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 28 July 2017 - 02:12 PM

Looks like Amazon is completely sold out of the PS4 version (at least sold and shipped by them) as its only third parties that have it, that's why they aren't matching Gamestop's $19.99 price for the PS4 version. 

 

I noticed Gamestop also has The Dwarves for $19.99.  Is that a similar type game?  Would probably pick up that for the price if it is.


#5 chimpmeister   Hates gimmicks CAGiversary!   3897 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

chimpmeister

Posted 28 July 2017 - 03:26 PM

Looks like Amazon is completely sold out of the PS4 version (at least sold and shipped by them) as its only third parties that have it, that's why they aren't matching Gamestop's $19.99 price for the PS4 version.

I noticed Gamestop also has The Dwarves for $19.99. Is that a similar type game? Would probably pick up that for the price if it is.

Vikings is an action RPG, Dwarves is a "tactical RPG" with multiple characters to control and some real time elements. They're not really the same type of game, personally The Dwarves doesn't look interesting to me, but I'm more into pure action RPG games.

#6 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3642 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted 28 July 2017 - 04:06 PM

Is this game the sequel or something to Viking: Battle for Asgard?


#7 UjnHunter   Frog Man CAGiversary!   1292 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

UjnHunter

Posted 28 July 2017 - 05:47 PM

In for one. Thanks.


#8 chimpmeister   Hates gimmicks CAGiversary!   3897 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

chimpmeister

Posted 28 July 2017 - 05:55 PM

Gamestop only has gutted copies of the PS4 version in my area, so I ordered the XBox One version from Amazon.

#9 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   58 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 28 July 2017 - 10:42 PM

Gamestop only has gutted copies of the PS4 version in my area, so I ordered the XBox One version from Amazon.

Same reason I ordered from Amazon, as every Gamestop around my area has  USED-passed-by-New copies. 


#10 Killbomb   Waiting for Darkness CAGiversary!   3076 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted 29 July 2017 - 01:58 AM

Is this game the sequel or something to Viking: Battle for Asgard?

No but that's what everyone thought when it first came out. Anyway, I think I can wait for this to hit $10 on PSN.


#11 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   58 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 29 July 2017 - 05:49 AM

No but that's what everyone thought when it first came out. Anyway, I think I can wait for this to hit $10 on PSN.


#12 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   58 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 29 July 2017 - 05:49 AM

That's an option i guess if you don't prefer the ever valuable physical copies.

#13 David Hibiki   You must be tired... CAGiversary!   10755 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

David Hibiki

Posted 29 July 2017 - 07:43 AM

FYI theres a free trial on the XBox Store if you want to try before you buy.

 

I thought the game was OK. However, with Victor Vran, Diablo 3 and soon Path of Exile as other choices I'd probably steer away from this one. Though obviously your choice of RPGs and hack and slashs on the X1 are lacking.


#14 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   58 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 29 July 2017 - 02:40 PM

FYI theres a free trial on the XBox Store if you want to try before you buy.

I thought the game was OK. However, with Victor Vran, Diablo 3 and soon Path of Exile as other choices I'd probably steer away from this one. Though obviously your choice of RPGs and hack and slashs on the X1 are lacking.


#15 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   58 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 29 July 2017 - 02:47 PM

Thankfully the Xbox One still gets the bigger name studios for RPGs...at the end it's all about quality than quantity, and they seem to go on sale quicker than on ps4 which is always a plus.
