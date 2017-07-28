Vikings - Wolves of Midgard (Xbox One) $19.99

This is a great price for this title on the Xbox One, ($19.99)......PS4 version goes for $42.99
Link:
https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B01JY2YLHW/
Posted 28 July 2017 - 04:57 AM
Posted 28 July 2017 - 07:11 AM
Saw this price drop at Gamestop except it also includes PS4 version.
Posted 28 July 2017 - 11:41 AM
Most Gamestops only have the "New" used copy that sits on the wall and they take the disc out of the drawer. At least in my area.
Posted 28 July 2017 - 02:12 PM
Looks like Amazon is completely sold out of the PS4 version (at least sold and shipped by them) as its only third parties that have it, that's why they aren't matching Gamestop's $19.99 price for the PS4 version.
I noticed Gamestop also has The Dwarves for $19.99. Is that a similar type game? Would probably pick up that for the price if it is.
Posted 28 July 2017 - 03:26 PM
Vikings is an action RPG, Dwarves is a "tactical RPG" with multiple characters to control and some real time elements. They're not really the same type of game, personally The Dwarves doesn't look interesting to me, but I'm more into pure action RPG games.
Posted 28 July 2017 - 04:06 PM
Is this game the sequel or something to Viking: Battle for Asgard?
Posted 28 July 2017 - 05:47 PM
In for one. Thanks.
Currently Playing:
Posted 28 July 2017 - 05:55 PM
Posted 28 July 2017 - 10:42 PM
Gamestop only has gutted copies of the PS4 version in my area, so I ordered the XBox One version from Amazon.
Same reason I ordered from Amazon, as every Gamestop around my area has USED-passed-by-New copies.
Posted 29 July 2017 - 01:58 AM
Is this game the sequel or something to Viking: Battle for Asgard?
No but that's what everyone thought when it first came out. Anyway, I think I can wait for this to hit $10 on PSN.
Posted 29 July 2017 - 05:49 AM
Posted 29 July 2017 - 05:49 AM
Posted 29 July 2017 - 07:43 AM
FYI theres a free trial on the XBox Store if you want to try before you buy.
I thought the game was OK. However, with Victor Vran, Diablo 3 and soon Path of Exile as other choices I'd probably steer away from this one. Though obviously your choice of RPGs and hack and slashs on the X1 are lacking.
... go to sleep.
Posted 29 July 2017 - 02:40 PM
Posted 29 July 2017 - 02:47 PM