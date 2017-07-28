Vikings - Wolves of Midgard (Xbox One) $19.99

Posted 28 July 2017 - 02:12 PM

Looks like Amazon is completely sold out of the PS4 version (at least sold and shipped by them) as its only third parties that have it, that's why they aren't matching Gamestop's $19.99 price for the PS4 version.

I noticed Gamestop also has The Dwarves for $19.99. Is that a similar type game? Would probably pick up that for the price if it is.