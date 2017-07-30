Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Handsome collection claptrap in box $90.xx

By stuntman21, Jul 30 2017 03:26 PM

#1 stuntman21  

stuntman21

Posted 30 July 2017 - 03:26 PM

Not sure if it's been posted but in case anyone wants a deal on the Claptrap in a box edition.

Xbox one:
http://www.gamestop....-edition/123741

Ps4:
http://www.gamestop....-edition/123743


#2 Tmega  

Tmega

Posted 30 July 2017 - 03:35 PM

May bite if it gets down to $50

#3 BiggNick  

BiggNick

Posted 30 July 2017 - 03:40 PM

I think it's hovered around this price since almost Christmas last year. Same at the $50.


Every man dies; not every man really lives...

 

 



#4 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 30 July 2017 - 04:00 PM

more like crapflap


more like crapflap

 





#5 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 30 July 2017 - 09:50 PM

Really just want to steelbook. Was crazy they asked 400 at launch for this

#6 Chrono Gear  

Chrono Gear

Posted 31 July 2017 - 12:29 AM

Would love to bite but $90 is still too high. I'm definitely in at $50 though. Love Claptrap


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk




#7 helpmeplease84  

helpmeplease84

Posted 31 July 2017 - 06:45 AM

hopefully no one bought this at $400. Great find op

#8 315Retro  

315Retro

Posted 31 July 2017 - 08:27 AM

With yall but I'll do 60.

#9 MichaelBar  

MichaelBar

Posted 31 July 2017 - 08:44 AM

Come on $50!


#10 starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 31 July 2017 - 12:28 PM

hopefully no one bought this at $400. Great find op


Bought two of the originals. Feel like the biggest douche as they are sitting in a closet right now.

#11 AvengedBacklog  

AvengedBacklog

Posted 31 July 2017 - 12:51 PM

Thinking about this today since it would be $70 after trading in my own copy of Borderlands. I think my store gutted their only CE though.



#12 dualrec  

dualrec

Posted 31 July 2017 - 01:45 PM

Bought two of the originals. Feel like the biggest douche as they are sitting in a closet right now.

You should sell me an original yellow claptrap for 100 and buy you a gentleman one.   :-P  That'd make it all better cause then we'd each have both versions.  Problem solved.  :bouncy:


#13 315Retro  

315Retro

Posted 31 July 2017 - 08:16 PM

Thinking about this today since it would be $70 after trading in my own copy of Borderlands. I think my store gutted their only CE though.


How's your bl worth $30?

#14 The Dude 419  

The Dude 419

Posted 31 July 2017 - 11:23 PM

How's your bl worth $30?

$90.97 - $13.20 = $77.77 plus tax could be poor math or just meant to say $80 instead of $70.


#15 315Retro  

315Retro

Posted 31 July 2017 - 11:26 PM

Actually I have an extra 5 dollar coupon for a trade in... I might think about this...

#16 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted 01 August 2017 - 06:33 AM

Title should be edited to note that this is the Gentleman Claptrap version.




#17 AvengedBacklog  

AvengedBacklog

Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:47 PM

$90.97 - $13.20 = $77.77 plus tax could be poor math or just meant to say $80 instead of $70.


$12 base yesterday plus the 50% coupon/10% PUR for $19.20 total. No tax in my state.



#18 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 01 August 2017 - 07:27 PM

Waa hoping this was the original claptrap version. Still may bite on Gentlemen if it goes down further in price.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#19 kube00  

kube00

Posted 02 August 2017 - 04:06 AM

Waa hoping this was the original claptrap version. Still may bite on Gentlemen if it goes down further in price.

I feel the same way. 




 

