Not sure if it's been posted but in case anyone wants a deal on the Claptrap in a box edition.
Xbox one:
http://www.gamestop....-edition/123741
Ps4:
http://www.gamestop....-edition/123743
Handsome collection claptrap in box $90.xx
#1 You're friendly CAG CAGiversary! 1414 Posts Joined 7.8 Years Ago
Posted 30 July 2017 - 03:26 PM
Not sure if it's been posted but in case anyone wants a deal on the Claptrap in a box edition.
- blinknot4 likes this
#2 No Longer In Training CAGiversary! 1095 Posts Joined 4.4 Years Ago
Posted 30 July 2017 - 03:35 PM
#3 One Man Army CAGiversary! 704 Posts Joined 7.6 Years Ago
Posted 30 July 2017 - 03:40 PM
I think it's hovered around this price since almost Christmas last year. Same at the $50.
Every man dies; not every man really lives...
#4
Posted 30 July 2017 - 04:00 PM
more like crapflap
- willozsy likes this
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#5
Posted 30 July 2017 - 09:50 PM
#6 For the Horde! CAGiversary! 4889 Posts Joined 6.9 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 12:29 AM
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#7 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 39 Posts Joined 5.2 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 06:45 AM
- willozsy likes this
#8 Westside Wizard CAGiversary! 916 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 08:27 AM
#9
Posted 31 July 2017 - 08:44 AM
Come on $50!
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 390 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 12:28 PM
hopefully no one bought this at $400. Great find op
Bought two of the originals. Feel like the biggest douche as they are sitting in a closet right now.
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 13104 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 12:51 PM
#12
Posted 31 July 2017 - 01:45 PM
Bought two of the originals. Feel like the biggest douche as they are sitting in a closet right now.
You should sell me an original yellow claptrap for 100 and buy you a gentleman one. That'd make it all better cause then we'd each have both versions. Problem solved.
#13 Westside Wizard CAGiversary! 916 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 08:16 PM
Thinking about this today since it would be $70 after trading in my own copy of Borderlands. I think my store gutted their only CE though.
How's your bl worth $30?
#14 Maybe tommorrow CAGiversary! 452 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 11:23 PM
How's your bl worth $30?
$90.97 - $13.20 = $77.77 plus tax could be poor math or just meant to say $80 instead of $70.
#15 Westside Wizard CAGiversary! 916 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 11:26 PM
#16
Posted 01 August 2017 - 06:33 AM
Title should be edited to note that this is the Gentleman Claptrap version.
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 13104 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:47 PM
$90.97 - $13.20 = $77.77 plus tax could be poor math or just meant to say $80 instead of $70.
$12 base yesterday plus the 50% coupon/10% PUR for $19.20 total. No tax in my state.
#18 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 7616 Posts Joined 13.0 Years Ago
Posted 01 August 2017 - 07:27 PM
#19 Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary! 10094 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted 02 August 2017 - 04:06 AM
Waa hoping this was the original claptrap version. Still may bite on Gentlemen if it goes down further in price.
I feel the same way.
CAG TradeList
Co-Founder of The Gamer's Lounge The Gamer's Lounge: All About video games!
Former EIC of Goozernation.com