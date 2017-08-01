Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Cobalt (X1) FREE on Japanese M$ Store Region Free

By BronsonsArmor, Aug 01 2017 03:28 PM
#1 BronsonsArmor  

BronsonsArmor

Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:28 PM

So last month I saw that Zoo Tycoon was free for Japans GWG, so I figured I would check to see if there was a new free game available to download for the month of August. I was pleased to find another free game called Cobalt. Haven't had s chance to play it yet but can confirm the download worked and installed just fine. Attached is a video I made to help navigate the Japanese menus.

Japanese M$ Link: https://www.microsof...9RP6Uv85EJeA)()


#2 Candyvin  

Candyvin

Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:31 PM

Thanks OP!

 

I got Zoo Tycoon free last time too :)

 

You rock!


#3 BronsonsArmor  

BronsonsArmor

Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:38 PM

Thanks! I'm just glad I can help others get the most out of Xbox!

#4 mightymek  

mightymek

Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:46 PM

Thanks Op!

#5 KeeperOfWind  

KeeperOfWind

Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:46 PM

which button do I click so I won't be charged? I'm not use to looking at the japanese store.

 

I wouldn't ask if the video was loading for me.


#6 aircobra  

aircobra

Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:49 PM

which button do I click so I won't be charged? I'm not use to looking at the japanese store.

 

I wouldn't ask if the video was loading for me.

Follow the blue buttons. The white just cancels the purchase.


#7 john718  

john718

Posted 01 August 2017 - 04:52 PM

Thanks OP!   keep up the GREAT work!


#8 Darthziggy  

Darthziggy

Posted 01 August 2017 - 04:55 PM

Thanks, OP. Can't get much cheaper than free!

#9 psihog  

psihog

Posted 01 August 2017 - 06:53 PM

Bayonetta for xbox 360 is also free this month.

 

https://marketplace....0813?noSplash=1


#10 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 01 August 2017 - 07:23 PM

Thanks op!
#11 Stoic Person Eater  

Stoic Person Eater

Posted 01 August 2017 - 09:13 PM

Bayonetta for xbox 360 is also free this month.

 

https://marketplace....0813?noSplash=1

You should create a thread to let everyone know.


#12 JaytheGamefan  

JaytheGamefan

Posted 01 August 2017 - 09:29 PM

Neat - an extra freebie is never a bad thing.


#13 ashe_Darkthorne  

ashe_Darkthorne

Posted 01 August 2017 - 09:50 PM

unfortunately the site worked for me but didn't show up in purchases but also it's on Game Pass which I have which may conflict I don't know. 


#14 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 01 August 2017 - 10:05 PM

Bayonetta for xbox 360 is also free this month.

https://marketplace....0813?noSplash=1

my mom looks like Bayonetta.

#15 awp  

awp

Posted 01 August 2017 - 10:09 PM

my mom looks like Bayonetta.


Then I’m coming to your house for dinner ... and dessert.

#16 freeza  

freeza

Posted 01 August 2017 - 10:22 PM

Just got it.

Thanks for the informative video.

Would've missed this otherwise


#17 BronsonsArmor  

BronsonsArmor

Posted 01 August 2017 - 10:30 PM

Just got it.
Thanks for the informative video.
Would've missed this otherwise


Glad I could help!

#18 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 02 August 2017 - 01:17 AM

my mom looks like Bayonetta.


*becomes hairdresser*

*relizes miss understanding but bcome super famous hairman*

*gay profit?*

#19 helpmeplease84  

helpmeplease84

Posted 02 August 2017 - 01:33 AM

Thanks op

#20 w00dm4nEXE  

w00dm4nEXE

Posted 02 August 2017 - 01:47 AM

Microsoft will catch on, they'll see the GWG download numbers in Japan doubled for the month


#21 pdyz  

pdyz

Posted 02 August 2017 - 02:07 AM

thanks!

got it while it still free :)


#22 Colddecembersnow  

Colddecembersnow

Posted 02 August 2017 - 03:55 AM

Microsoft will catch on, they'll see the GWG download numbers in Japan doubled for the month

Been doing this for the past year anytime there has been a different game. Even Major Nelson has said it's fine.

https://www.reddit.c...h8gp3/_/d2oyz2z

#23 outrun78  

outrun78

Posted 02 August 2017 - 03:58 AM

thanks op . i got in too


#24 JohnnyDrama  

JohnnyDrama

Posted 02 August 2017 - 06:35 AM

Thanks OP, got this same as Zoo Tycoon


#25 dougieeb  

dougieeb

Posted 02 August 2017 - 06:52 AM

Thanks op, never knew this!

#26 hertzy  

hertzy

Posted 02 August 2017 - 10:52 AM

Awesome!  Thanks OP.


#27 crazedracerguy  

crazedracerguy

Posted 02 August 2017 - 12:01 PM

Just to be clear, Major Nelson said this:

majornelsonMajorNelson • 1y
Yup...I misunderstood.

As long as what you are doing does not violate the Xbox Live TOU - have fun.


He most definitely did not say it was fine. He said "as long as it doesn't violate TOU". You're listening to the guy that explained why HE THOUGHT it didn't violate TOU. Still too much risk for me. I'm not losing thousands of dollars of games when MS decides that this is, in fact, a violation. Fuck that.

#28 BellardB  

BellardB

Posted 02 August 2017 - 12:21 PM

Just to be clear, Major Nelson said this:

majornelsonMajorNelson • 1y
Yup...I misunderstood.

As long as what you are doing does not violate the Xbox Live TOU - have fun.


He most definitely did not say it was fine. He said "as long as it doesn't violate TOU". You're listening to the guy that explained why HE THOUGHT it didn't violate TOU. Still too much risk for me. I'm not losing thousands of dollars of games when MS decides that this is, in fact, a violation. Fuck that.


#29 crazedracerguy  

crazedracerguy

Posted 02 August 2017 - 01:26 PM

Goddamn right, I am. Ask the victims of the Oman Wars if they wish they had been a little more paranoid. I bet the answer would be yes.

Not blowing thousand of bucks in games and my console on a shitty $10 game.

#30 BellardB  

BellardB

Posted 02 August 2017 - 05:18 PM

Goddamn right, I am. Ask the victims of the Oman Wars if they wish they had been a little more paranoid. I bet the answer would be yes.

Not blowing thousand of bucks in games and my console on a shitty $10 game.

Agreed...if you are at all concerned about how out of region GWG affect your account standing then this is most certainly not the game to gamble on.

 

However, the steps that had to be taken to get the free games during the Oman wars were a lot more deliberate and less defensible.

 

Two mouse clicks on xbox.com and my store region is changed back to Canada because the site understandably defaults to U.S.

 

Should the Japanese region be treated differently just because a free game is involved?

 

Is Microsoft going to lifetime ban thousands of accounts because they clicked on a 3rd party website link to get a free game or are they going to give out $10 store credit and an apology for having to revoke something that was free because of a mistake on their end?


