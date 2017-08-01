Cobalt (X1) FREE on Japanese M$ Store Region Free

Posted 02 August 2017 - 05:18 PM

Goddamn right, I am. Ask the victims of the Oman Wars if they wish they had been a little more paranoid. I bet the answer would be yes.



Not blowing thousand of bucks in games and my console on a shitty $10 game.

Agreed...if you are at all concerned about how out of region GWG affect your account standing then this is most certainly not the game to gamble on.

However, the steps that had to be taken to get the free games during the Oman wars were a lot more deliberate and less defensible.

Two mouse clicks on xbox.com and my store region is changed back to Canada because the site understandably defaults to U.S.

Should the Japanese region be treated differently just because a free game is involved?

Is Microsoft going to lifetime ban thousands of accounts because they clicked on a 3rd party website link to get a free game or are they going to give out $10 store credit and an apology for having to revoke something that was free because of a mistake on their end?