So last month I saw that Zoo Tycoon was free for Japans GWG, so I figured I would check to see if there was a new free game available to download for the month of August. I was pleased to find another free game called Cobalt. Haven't had s chance to play it yet but can confirm the download worked and installed just fine. Attached is a video I made to help navigate the Japanese menus.
Japanese M$ Link: https://www.microsof...9RP6Uv85EJeA)()
Cobalt (X1) FREE on Japanese M$ Store Region Free
Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:28 PM
Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:31 PM
Thanks OP!
I got Zoo Tycoon free last time too
You rock!
Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:38 PM
Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:46 PM
Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:46 PM
which button do I click so I won't be charged? I'm not use to looking at the japanese store.
I wouldn't ask if the video was loading for me.
Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:49 PM
which button do I click so I won't be charged? I'm not use to looking at the japanese store.
I wouldn't ask if the video was loading for me.
Follow the blue buttons. The white just cancels the purchase.
Posted 01 August 2017 - 04:52 PM
Thanks OP! keep up the GREAT work!
Posted 01 August 2017 - 04:55 PM
Posted 01 August 2017 - 06:53 PM
Bayonetta for xbox 360 is also free this month.
https://marketplace....0813?noSplash=1
Posted 01 August 2017 - 07:23 PM
Posted 01 August 2017 - 09:13 PM
Bayonetta for xbox 360 is also free this month.
You should create a thread to let everyone know.
Posted 01 August 2017 - 09:29 PM
Neat - an extra freebie is never a bad thing.
Posted 01 August 2017 - 09:50 PM
unfortunately the site worked for me but didn't show up in purchases but also it's on Game Pass which I have which may conflict I don't know.
Posted 01 August 2017 - 10:05 PM
my mom looks like Bayonetta.
Bayonetta for xbox 360 is also free this month.
https://marketplace....0813?noSplash=1
Posted 01 August 2017 - 10:09 PM
my mom looks like Bayonetta.
Then I’m coming to your house for dinner ... and dessert.
Posted 01 August 2017 - 10:22 PM
Just got it.
Thanks for the informative video.
Would've missed this otherwise
Posted 01 August 2017 - 10:30 PM
Just got it.
Thanks for the informative video.
Would've missed this otherwise
Glad I could help!
Posted 02 August 2017 - 01:17 AM
my mom looks like Bayonetta.
*becomes hairdresser*
*relizes miss understanding but bcome super famous hairman*
*gay profit?*
Posted 02 August 2017 - 01:33 AM
Posted 02 August 2017 - 01:47 AM
Microsoft will catch on, they'll see the GWG download numbers in Japan doubled for the month
Posted 02 August 2017 - 02:07 AM
thanks!
got it while it still free
Posted 02 August 2017 - 03:55 AM
Been doing this for the past year anytime there has been a different game. Even Major Nelson has said it's fine.
Microsoft will catch on, they'll see the GWG download numbers in Japan doubled for the month
https://www.reddit.c...h8gp3/_/d2oyz2z
Posted 02 August 2017 - 03:58 AM
thanks op . i got in too
Posted 02 August 2017 - 06:35 AM
Thanks OP, got this same as Zoo Tycoon
Posted 02 August 2017 - 06:52 AM
Posted 02 August 2017 - 10:52 AM
Awesome! Thanks OP.
Posted 02 August 2017 - 12:01 PM
majornelsonMajorNelson • 1y
Yup...I misunderstood.
As long as what you are doing does not violate the Xbox Live TOU - have fun.
He most definitely did not say it was fine. He said "as long as it doesn't violate TOU". You're listening to the guy that explained why HE THOUGHT it didn't violate TOU. Still too much risk for me. I'm not losing thousands of dollars of games when MS decides that this is, in fact, a violation. that.
Posted 02 August 2017 - 12:21 PM
Just to be clear, Major Nelson said this:
majornelsonMajorNelson • 1y
Yup...I misunderstood.
As long as what you are doing does not violate the Xbox Live TOU - have fun.
He most definitely did not say it was fine. He said "as long as it doesn't violate TOU". You're listening to the guy that explained why HE THOUGHT it didn't violate TOU. Still too much risk for me. I'm not losing thousands of dollars of games when MS decides that this is, in fact, a violation. that.
Posted 02 August 2017 - 01:26 PM
Not blowing thousand of bucks in games and my console on a shitty $10 game.
Posted 02 August 2017 - 05:18 PM
Goddamn right, I am. Ask the victims of the Oman Wars if they wish they had been a little more paranoid. I bet the answer would be yes.
Not blowing thousand of bucks in games and my console on a shitty $10 game.
Agreed...if you are at all concerned about how out of region GWG affect your account standing then this is most certainly not the game to gamble on.
However, the steps that had to be taken to get the free games during the Oman wars were a lot more deliberate and less defensible.
Two mouse clicks on xbox.com and my store region is changed back to Canada because the site understandably defaults to U.S.
Should the Japanese region be treated differently just because a free game is involved?
Is Microsoft going to lifetime ban thousands of accounts because they clicked on a 3rd party website link to get a free game or are they going to give out $10 store credit and an apology for having to revoke something that was free because of a mistake on their end?
