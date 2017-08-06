https://www.amazon.c...th=1&pldnSite=1
Xbox One S 500GB Console with Four Digital Game Codes (Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold edition, Forza Motorsport 6, Halo 5, and Recore) - $249.99 at Amazon
Posted 06 August 2017 - 03:02 AM
Posted 06 August 2017 - 07:00 PM
Thanks, I had my eye out for an S deal, this will do just fine.
Posted 06 August 2017 - 10:51 PM
Promotional game codes available for Prime members only. Just a heads up.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 12:58 AM
I'm interested to see what they come up with for bundles this holiday.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 01:45 AM
Looks like it dropped in price to $248.80. also the offer is still on the page if you select the used model for $219 if anyone is wanting to try it.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 02:52 AM
FYI - It does take some time to get the codes for the games. My friend ended up calling about 4 days after he received it to get it all straightened out. You must also be a Prime member for the codes as Camm above stated.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 02:58 AM
Unreal that they are basically giving away the Xbox One S models. My GoW 2 tb is pretty cool but I should have waited.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 03:01 AM
Unreal that they are basically giving away the Xbox One S models. My GoW 2 tb is pretty cool but I should have waited.
It's gonna get better/worse (basically cheaper) as we get closer to XB1X release and black Friday. Me suspects a fire sale on the XB1S
Posted 07 August 2017 - 04:27 AM
Posted 07 August 2017 - 06:24 PM
It's gonna get better/worse (basically cheaper) as we get closer to XB1X release and black Friday. Me suspects a fire sale on the XB1S
Why would there be a fire sale? Xbox one x isn't replacing the s model.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 06:29 PM
Posted 07 August 2017 - 07:22 PM
where is the info about the 4 games? I don't see it on the page.
Should be a special offers tab, click it and it'll detail the 4 games.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 07:42 PM
Why would there be a fire sale? Xbox one x isn't replacing the s model.
More likely to be one on the vcr model
Posted 09 August 2017 - 05:15 AM
I would be interested in GR: wildlands if anyone is wanting to let go of theirs.
