CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don't Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Xbox One S 500GB Console with Four Digital Game Codes (Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold edition, Forza Motorsport 6, Halo 5, and Recore) - $249.99 at Amazon

By flipdog, Aug 06 2017 03:02 AM

#1 flipdog  

flipdog

Posted 06 August 2017 - 03:02 AM

https://www.amazon.c...th=1&pldnSite=1


#2 halltj2   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   19 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

halltj2

Posted 06 August 2017 - 07:00 PM

Thanks, I had my eye out for an S deal, this will do just fine. 


#3 Camm  

Camm

Posted 06 August 2017 - 10:51 PM

Promotional game codes available for Prime members only. Just a heads up.


#4 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 07 August 2017 - 12:58 AM

This is a really solid deal, but I already played the Halo 5 campaign, Wildlands on PS4, and I prefer Horizons....

I'm interested to see what they come up with for bundles this holiday.

#5 flipdog  

flipdog

Posted 07 August 2017 - 01:45 AM

Looks like it dropped in price to $248.80. also the offer is still on the page if you select the used model for $219 if anyone is wanting to try it.


#6 Blackthorne1129   CAG Von Paul CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Blackthorne1129

Posted 07 August 2017 - 02:52 AM

FYI - It does take some time to get the codes for the games.  My friend ended up calling about 4 days after he received it to get it all straightened out.  You must also be a Prime member for the codes as Camm above stated.


#7 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 07 August 2017 - 02:58 AM

Unreal that they are basically giving away the Xbox One S models. My GoW 2 tb is pretty cool but I should have waited.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

#8 Blackthorne1129   CAG Von Paul CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Blackthorne1129

Posted 07 August 2017 - 03:01 AM

Unreal that they are basically giving away the Xbox One S models. My GoW 2 tb is pretty cool but I should have waited.

It's gonna get better/worse (basically cheaper) as we get closer to XB1X release and black Friday.  Me suspects a fire sale on the XB1S


#9 fmills15   Silent Professional CAGiversary!   467 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

fmills15

Posted 07 August 2017 - 04:27 AM

If this is still around at month’s end I’ll jump on it. I want to be in the 90 price protection window with my Discover credit card when the price drops happen on Black Friday.

#10 Deader2818   Flipadelphia! CAGiversary!   11141 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Deader2818

Posted 07 August 2017 - 06:24 PM

It's gonna get better/worse (basically cheaper) as we get closer to XB1X release and black Friday. Me suspects a fire sale on the XB1S


Why would there be a fire sale? Xbox one x isn't replacing the s model.

Deader2818.png

#11 JustinTheGamer  

JustinTheGamer

Posted 07 August 2017 - 06:29 PM

where is the info about the 4 games? I don't see it on the page.

6188.png

#12 darthbster31   Herpaderp CAGiversary!   27 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

darthbster31

Posted 07 August 2017 - 07:22 PM

where is the info about the 4 games? I don't see it on the page.


Should be a special offers tab, click it and it'll detail the 4 games.

#13 blueArcana   So glad The Cheat is not dead CAGiversary!   845 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

blueArcana

Posted 07 August 2017 - 07:42 PM

Why would there be a fire sale? Xbox one x isn't replacing the s model.

More likely to be one on the vcr model


blueArcana.png

#14 flipdog  

flipdog

Posted 09 August 2017 - 05:15 AM

I would be interested in GR: wildlands if anyone is wanting to let go of theirs.


