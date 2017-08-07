Target: Playstation 4 DualShock Wireless Controller - Silver $39.99
By slau6ht3r, Aug 07 2017 02:06 AM
Posted 07 August 2017 - 02:06 AM
Posted 07 August 2017 - 02:26 AM
This is about what they normally cost Black Friday isn't it?
Posted 07 August 2017 - 03:44 AM
Jet black is $41 on amazon
Posted 07 August 2017 - 04:57 AM
Yes, it's a typical BF price.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 05:16 AM
I bought a silver controller during Prime Day for the same price, really nice looking accessory. I wish Sony had offered the silver PS4 console in North America, we only got the gold one while Europe got both gold and silver consoles.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 07:49 AM
