Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Target: Playstation 4 DualShock Wireless Controller - Silver $39.99

By slau6ht3r, Aug 07 2017 02:06 AM

#1 slau6ht3r  

slau6ht3r

Posted 07 August 2017 - 02:06 AM

 


#2 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted 07 August 2017 - 02:26 AM

This is about what they normally cost Black Friday isn't it?

#3 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted 07 August 2017 - 03:44 AM

Jet black is $41 on amazon
Using Tapatalk

#4 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted 07 August 2017 - 04:57 AM

Yes, it's a typical BF price.


#5 chimpmeister   Hates gimmicks CAGiversary!   3897 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

chimpmeister

Posted 07 August 2017 - 05:16 AM

I bought a silver controller during Prime Day for the same price, really nice looking accessory. I wish Sony had offered the silver PS4 console in North America, we only got the gold one while Europe got both gold and silver consoles.

#6 Shuganator  

Shuganator

Posted 07 August 2017 - 07:49 AM

This is old news.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy