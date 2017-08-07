Jump to content

CAGcast #511: We Don't Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Ebay Video Game Deals

By Formula65, Aug 07 2017 09:32 PM
Ebay Deals

Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 07 August 2017 - 09:32 PM

I didn't know where else to post this. Feel free to post any other ebay Buy it now deals.


https://www.ebay.com/itm/112434860469

Tokyo twilight Ghost Hunters PS4 7.50$

Got it today seems legit.IMG_0362.JPG IMG_0363.JPG

WizardofPeace  

WizardofPeace

Posted 07 August 2017 - 09:48 PM

Funny enough i just received a $15 off coupon on orders over $25. Wondering what to buy  :-k  :-k  :-k


315Retro  

315Retro

Posted 07 August 2017 - 10:18 PM

Idk what this game even is but for less than 8 bucks I don't care. I'm in. Thanks op.

whitereflection  

whitereflection

Posted 07 August 2017 - 10:40 PM

Good find, OP. Would have preferred to pick up the Vita version, but I guess I could always just Remote Play it.


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted 07 August 2017 - 10:50 PM

Not a bad deal.  I spent way too much on ebay this last weekend when those 20% codes were live.


DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 07 August 2017 - 10:59 PM

Dang I guess I didn't get either of these. I have been wanting to buy a back up OLED vita...

Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted 08 August 2017 - 12:33 AM

Not really a deal but I was able to snag a practically brand new steel book copy of persona 5 for the ps4 for $33. I was happy with that.

Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 08 August 2017 - 01:33 AM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/382129821008

Geometry Wars Dimensions evolved Xbox One 6.47$ New
IMG_0365.PNG

Foxhack  

Foxhack

Posted 08 August 2017 - 01:35 AM

Funny enough i just received a $15 off coupon on orders over $25. Wondering what to buy  :-k  :-k  :-k

Meanwhile, I sell lots of stuff there and I've NEVER gotten a single coupon. Bleh.


WizardofPeace  

WizardofPeace

Posted 08 August 2017 - 01:39 AM

Meanwhile, I sell lots of stuff there and I've NEVER gotten a single coupon. Bleh.

I rarely use Ebay, i was pretty surprised i received one.


Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 08 August 2017 - 02:02 AM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/112244205102

Langrisser 3DS New 9.50$
IMG_0366.PNG

helpmeplease84  

helpmeplease84

Posted 08 August 2017 - 04:28 AM

Funny enough i just received a $15 off coupon on orders over $25. Wondering what to buy  :-k  :-k  :-k


How did you get one? By email?

helpmeplease84  

helpmeplease84

Posted 08 August 2017 - 04:29 AM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/382129821008
Geometry Wars Dimensions evolved Xbox One 6.47$ New
attachicon.gifIMG_0365.PNG


Been looking for that game, thanks

WizardofPeace  

WizardofPeace

Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:47 AM

How did you get one? By email?

Ya, they sent me one.


TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted 08 August 2017 - 11:30 AM

I rarely use Ebay, i was pretty surprised i received one.


That's why you got it then. Dangling the carrot in front of you, hoping you'd shop more often.

Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:00 PM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/222603753738

Brothers: A Tale of Two sons 7.21$IMG_0370.PNG

Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:03 PM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/262954865624

Dead Space 3 New 7.70$IMG_0371.PNG

Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:11 PM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/282589302226

Lichdom Battlemage 8.49$IMG_0372.PNG

Dashey10  

Dashey10

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:38 PM

Were you on the phone with Cheapy while posting this?


WizardofPeace  

WizardofPeace

Posted 08 August 2017 - 11:09 PM

That's why you got it then. Dangling the carrot in front of you, hoping you'd shop more often.

True, funny thing is i don't even know if ill use it lol


Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 09 August 2017 - 01:09 AM

Were you on the phone with Cheapy while posting this?


Sadly no I was on hold with my isp, figured i was in it for the long haul might as well looks for some deals lol

acthechamp  

acthechamp

Posted 09 August 2017 - 05:33 AM

Sadly no I was on hold with my isp, figured i was in it for the long haul might as well looks for some deals lol

I like you


Hym  

Hym

Posted 09 August 2017 - 09:19 AM

Are these deals really worth it? I mean these games are often on sale for less than this


YooperGamer  

YooperGamer

Posted 09 August 2017 - 03:30 PM

Doubt it's real, but multiple PS4 Pro consoles for $10.35 US ($7.99 GBP) on eBay if you search for seller named rossmastree.  

 

I'm new so I can't post the link.  

 

Not my listing - I have reached out to the seller to see what is going on here.  100% feedback rating, over 700 positive feedback comments over 13 years.  12 have already been sold.

 

Just thought I'd share because it's interesting and I'm looking into it...


ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 09 August 2017 - 03:36 PM

Doubt it's real, but multiple PS4 Pro consoles for $10.35 US ($7.99 GBP) on eBay if you search for seller named rossmastree.  
 
I'm new so I can't post the link.  
 
Not my listing - I have reached out to the seller to see what is going on here.  100% feedback rating, over 700 positive feedback comments over 13 years.  12 have already been sold.
 
Just thought I'd share because it's interesting and I'm looking into it...


They're in the U.K.
All feedback I saw was as a buyer.
Really not a LOT of activity for that old of an account.
Selling multiples of a big dollar item for nearly nothing.

Yep. Meets all of the checks for a hacked account.

YooperGamer  

YooperGamer

Posted 09 August 2017 - 03:39 PM

The listing was pulled.  Oh well. 

 

Anyone selling a PS4?


whatevenisthat  

whatevenisthat

Posted 09 August 2017 - 09:04 PM

The listing was pulled.  Oh well. 

 

Anyone selling a PS4?

A couple eBay sellers/shops have had the Gold 1TB Slim Ps4 around $260ish.

 

They usually make front page. They may still be active. Amazon Prime Day the Uncharted Slim bundle was $230, so I'd use that as reference for 'good price'.


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 12 August 2017 - 01:00 AM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/112244205102

Langrisser 3DS New 9.50$
IMG_0366.PNG

Just got mine. Came with the art book and soundtrack too.

Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 12 August 2017 - 01:05 AM

Just got mine. Came with the art book and soundtrack too.


Nice
