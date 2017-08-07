Ebay Video Game Deals

#1
Posted 07 August 2017 - 09:32 PM
https://www.ebay.com/itm/112434860469
Tokyo twilight Ghost Hunters PS4 7.50$
Got it today seems legit.
#2
Posted 07 August 2017 - 09:48 PM
Funny enough i just received a $15 off coupon on orders over $25. Wondering what to buy
Posted 07 August 2017 - 10:18 PM
Posted 07 August 2017 - 10:40 PM
Good find, OP. Would have preferred to pick up the Vita version, but I guess I could always just Remote Play it.
Posted 07 August 2017 - 10:50 PM
Not a bad deal. I spent way too much on ebay this last weekend when those 20% codes were live.
#6
Posted 07 August 2017 - 10:59 PM
#7
Posted 08 August 2017 - 12:33 AM
#8
Posted 08 August 2017 - 01:33 AM
Geometry Wars Dimensions evolved Xbox One 6.47$ New
Posted 08 August 2017 - 01:35 AM
Funny enough i just received a $15 off coupon on orders over $25. Wondering what to buy
Meanwhile, I sell lots of stuff there and I've NEVER gotten a single coupon. Bleh.
#10
Posted 08 August 2017 - 01:39 AM
Meanwhile, I sell lots of stuff there and I've NEVER gotten a single coupon. Bleh.
I rarely use Ebay, i was pretty surprised i received one.
#11
Posted 08 August 2017 - 02:02 AM
Langrisser 3DS New 9.50$
Posted 08 August 2017 - 04:28 AM
Funny enough i just received a $15 off coupon on orders over $25. Wondering what to buy
How did you get one? By email?
Posted 08 August 2017 - 04:29 AM
https://www.ebay.com/itm/382129821008
Geometry Wars Dimensions evolved Xbox One 6.47$ New
Been looking for that game, thanks
#14
Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:47 AM
How did you get one? By email?
Ya, they sent me one.
#15
Posted 08 August 2017 - 11:30 AM
I rarely use Ebay, i was pretty surprised i received one.
That's why you got it then. Dangling the carrot in front of you, hoping you'd shop more often.
#16
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:00 PM
Brothers: A Tale of Two sons 7.21$
#17
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:03 PM
Dead Space 3 New 7.70$
#18
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:11 PM
Lichdom Battlemage 8.49$
#19
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:38 PM
Were you on the phone with Cheapy while posting this?
#20
Posted 08 August 2017 - 11:09 PM
That's why you got it then. Dangling the carrot in front of you, hoping you'd shop more often.
True, funny thing is i don't even know if ill use it lol
#21
Posted 09 August 2017 - 01:09 AM
Were you on the phone with Cheapy while posting this?
Sadly no I was on hold with my isp, figured i was in it for the long haul might as well looks for some deals lol
Posted 09 August 2017 - 05:33 AM
Sadly no I was on hold with my isp, figured i was in it for the long haul might as well looks for some deals lol
I like you
#23
Posted 09 August 2017 - 09:19 AM
Are these deals really worth it? I mean these games are often on sale for less than this
#24
Posted 09 August 2017 - 03:30 PM
Doubt it's real, but multiple PS4 Pro consoles for $10.35 US ($7.99 GBP) on eBay if you search for seller named rossmastree.
I'm new so I can't post the link.
Not my listing - I have reached out to the seller to see what is going on here. 100% feedback rating, over 700 positive feedback comments over 13 years. 12 have already been sold.
Just thought I'd share because it's interesting and I'm looking into it...
#25
Posted 09 August 2017 - 03:36 PM
Doubt it's real, but multiple PS4 Pro consoles for $10.35 US ($7.99 GBP) on eBay if you search for seller named rossmastree.
I'm new so I can't post the link.
Not my listing - I have reached out to the seller to see what is going on here. 100% feedback rating, over 700 positive feedback comments over 13 years. 12 have already been sold.
Just thought I'd share because it's interesting and I'm looking into it...
They're in the U.K.
All feedback I saw was as a buyer.
Really not a LOT of activity for that old of an account.
Selling multiples of a big dollar item for nearly nothing.
Yep. Meets all of the checks for a hacked account.
#26
Posted 09 August 2017 - 03:39 PM
The listing was pulled. Oh well.
Anyone selling a PS4?
#27
Posted 09 August 2017 - 09:04 PM
The listing was pulled. Oh well.
Anyone selling a PS4?
A couple eBay sellers/shops have had the Gold 1TB Slim Ps4 around $260ish.
They usually make front page. They may still be active. Amazon Prime Day the Uncharted Slim bundle was $230, so I'd use that as reference for 'good price'.
Posted 12 August 2017 - 01:00 AM
Just got mine. Came with the art book and soundtrack too.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/112244205102
Langrisser 3DS New 9.50$
#29
Posted 12 August 2017 - 01:05 AM
Just got mine. Came with the art book and soundtrack too.
Nice