Metroid Limited Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL *SYSTEM* -- PRE ORDER

Limited Edition Metroid New 3DS XL. Will it actually be limited? IDK. Out Sept. 15.
SHOP
**(not live yet)
GAME?
"No game included. Sorry. Now give us more money."
-- Nintendo
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:14 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:16 PM
I want one but already have 3 3DS I barely play. My wife will kill me.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:16 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:18 PM
I shall be buying this. No word on PO.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:19 PM
put Metroid new 3DS XL system in the title. i thought the UK CE of the game came back in stock
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:19 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:24 PM
I'll be buying this, but it will be my... let's see here:
Zelda OoT
Zelda LBW
Persona Q
Zelda MM
Zelda Gold Hyrule
Monster Hunter 4
Monster Hunter Generations
NN3DS Black BF Bundle
Dear god... my 9th 3ds. Yeah, definitely need to get this damn thing lol.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:25 PM
Damn you now I feel like it's ok for me to get it.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:26 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:27 PM
Damn you now I feel like it's ok for me to get it.
Search your feelings; you know it to be true!
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:29 PM
It is so true it hurts. I need it. I need it now.
Search your feelings; you know it to be true!
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:32 PM
That red and gold combo looks fugly. I understand why they used those colors like that, but the result looks terrible.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:35 PM
If it doesn't cost more, I'm all for it. Typically these bundles put in a digital version which as a collector, I'm not really thrilled about.
No game. Love nintendos tactics
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:36 PM
If it doesn't cost more, I'm all for it. Typically these bundles put in a digital version which as a collector, I'm not really thrilled about.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:44 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:47 PM
Starring so I'll know when/if GS opens preorders.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:52 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 08:48 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:34 PM
And...it's up on Gamestop.
http://www.gamestop....-edition/152154
Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:38 PM
You think this gonna majora mask rare?
Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:52 PM
Up on GS: http://www.gamestop....45yAzTnfOhwf5fg
Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:53 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:01 PM
Yup. If only on GameStop I'll pass.
Who is else a "select retailer"? I don't want to support GameStop.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:03 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:04 PM
GS is always the backup incase I don't get one at BB.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:06 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:11 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:17 PM
Here's hoping Amazon gets it.
Amazon has a blank listing up for it, but they may not take preorders like some of the other recent limited Nintendo items.
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:28 PM
Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:28 PM