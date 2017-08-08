Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* - - - - 2 votes

Metroid Limited Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL *SYSTEM* -- PRE ORDER

By EvilChamp, Aug 08 2017 07:14 PM

#1 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   1995 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:14 PM

Limited Edition Metroid New 3DS XL. Will it actually be limited? IDK. Out Sept. 15.

SHOP

**(not live yet)

GAME?
"No game included. Sorry. Now give us more money."
-- Nintendo

hdskpohsm49c74gdakfb.jpgnew-nintendo-3ds-xl-metroid-samus-editio


Currently playing: FF112, Zodiac (PS4)

 

#2 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1161 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:16 PM

I want one but already have 3 3DS I barely play. My wife will kill me.

#3 FissFiss   Meow CAGiversary!   8010 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

FissFiss

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:16 PM

No game. Love nintendos tactics

#4 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   1995 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:18 PM

I shall be buying this. No word on PO. 


Currently playing: FF112, Zodiac (PS4)

 

#5 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   5895 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:19 PM

put Metroid new 3DS XL system in the title. i thought the UK CE of the game came back in stock


#6 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6240 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:19 PM


P31YqgA.jpg?1

#7 Zaku77   \m/ CAGiversary!   4111 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Zaku77

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:24 PM

I'll be buying this, but it will be my... let's see here:

 

Zelda OoT

Zelda LBW

Persona Q

Zelda MM

Zelda Gold Hyrule

Monster Hunter 4

Monster Hunter Generations

NN3DS Black BF Bundle

 

Dear god... my 9th 3ds. Yeah, definitely need to get this damn thing lol.


#8 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1161 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:25 PM

I'll be buying this, but it will be my... let's see here:

Zelda OoT
Zelda LBW
Persona Q
Zelda MM
Zelda Gold Hyrule
Monster Hunter 4
Monster Hunter Generations
NN3DS Black BF Bundle

Dear god... my 9th 3ds. Yeah, definitely need to get this damn thing lol.

Damn you now I feel like it's ok for me to get it.

#9 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:26 PM

I'll be buying every discounted metroid 3ds @ launch so y'all can't get in on this deal

#10 Zaku77   \m/ CAGiversary!   4111 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Zaku77

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:27 PM

Damn you now I feel like it's ok for me to get it.

Search your feelings; you know it to be true!


#11 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1161 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:29 PM

Search your feelings; you know it to be true!

It is so true it hurts. I need it. I need it now.

#12 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:32 PM

That red and gold combo looks fugly. I understand why they used those colors like that, but the result looks terrible.


#13 Warruz  

Warruz

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:35 PM

No game. Love nintendos tactics

If it doesn't cost more, I'm all for it. Typically these bundles put in a digital version which as a collector, I'm not really thrilled about.

#14 FissFiss   Meow CAGiversary!   8010 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

FissFiss

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:36 PM

If it doesn't cost more, I'm all for it. Typically these bundles put in a digital version which as a collector, I'm not really thrilled about.


Overpriced console because it's old and they think selling something outdated is okay as long as it has a facelift

#15 Keen314   CAGsiversary! CAGiversary!   904 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Keen314

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:44 PM

Starring so I'll know when/if GS opens preorders.

#16 jbg87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

jbg87

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:47 PM

Starring so I'll know when/if GS opens preorders.


Same got like 70$ credit to throw on this

#17 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2965 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 08 August 2017 - 07:52 PM

Metroid le 3ds.. I thought this was a French thread. My mistake. Goodbye.

#18 EvilSena  

EvilSena

Posted 08 August 2017 - 08:48 PM

I'm good with the limited edition. I haven't open the new 3ds verison that I got from black friday.

#19 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:34 PM

And...it's up on Gamestop.

 

http://www.gamestop....-edition/152154


#20 cheapgamer 23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   954 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

cheapgamer 23

Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:38 PM

You think this gonna majora mask rare?


#21 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   1995 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:52 PM

Up on GS: http://www.gamestop....45yAzTnfOhwf5fg


Currently playing: FF112, Zodiac (PS4)

 

#22 d8onausa  

d8onausa

Posted 08 August 2017 - 09:53 PM

Who is else a "select retailer"? I don't want to support GameStop.

#23 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1161 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:01 PM

Who is else a "select retailer"? I don't want to support GameStop.

Yup. If only on GameStop I'll pass.

#24 sr_388   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   55 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

sr_388

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:03 PM

Anyway to get this without having to pay for shipping?

#25 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   1995 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:04 PM

GS is always the backup incase I don't get one at BB. 


Currently playing: FF112, Zodiac (PS4)

 

#26 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2833 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:06 PM

Here's hoping Amazon gets it.


#27 jbg87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

jbg87

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:11 PM

Can you get it at the store ?

#28 bojay1997   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5333 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

bojay1997

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:17 PM

Here's hoping Amazon gets it.


Amazon has a blank listing up for it, but they may not take preorders like some of the other recent limited Nintendo items.  


#29 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2172 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:28 PM

Hope the NEW 2DS XL gets some love and gets a cool theme like this Samus one here.
#30 theking20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4620 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

theking20

Posted 08 August 2017 - 10:28 PM

Got a pre order in
Hype
