Lego City: Undercover (PS4/X1) - $24.97 at Costco (YMMV?)

Posted 09 August 2017 - 10:40 PM

This is the first time I've posted a deal, so please be gentle if someone already posted this.

While at my local Costco (Augusta, GA) they had Lego City: Undercover for both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 for $24.97.

The best current price for it new seems to be Amazon at $44.99/$47.99 (PS4 and X1 respectively). Currently, only the Switch version is listed at the Costco.com website at $42.99, so the $24.97 may be YMMV.

Of course, Costco requires a membership. However, you can also use a Costco gift card to get into the door.