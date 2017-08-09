Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Lego City: Undercover (PS4/X1) - $24.97 at Costco (YMMV?)

By Travisntucker, Aug 09 2017 10:40 PM
Travisntucker

Posted 09 August 2017 - 10:40 PM

This is the first time I've posted a deal, so please be gentle if someone already posted this. 

 

While at my local Costco (Augusta, GA) they had Lego City: Undercover for both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 for $24.97.

 

The best current price for it new seems to be Amazon at $44.99/$47.99 (PS4 and X1 respectively). Currently, only the Switch version is listed at the Costco.com website at $42.99, so the $24.97 may be YMMV.

 

Of course, Costco requires a membership. However, you can also use a Costco gift card to get into the door.


NoNeedF0RaName

Posted 17 August 2017 - 02:51 PM

Found this today while browsing Google Express. Costco is selling it for $24.97 through Google Express. Although I believe Google Express deals are area specific so YMMV. You can also use that $15 for $40 deal that is detailed on a different thread. I finally bit on buying this game.

https://www.google.c...BA&ved=0EOEqCBw

slipknotron1626

Posted 17 August 2017 - 03:17 PM

How are the load times vs the switch version?

NoNeedF0RaName

Posted 17 August 2017 - 03:19 PM

I don't know. I just ordered today so I won't get it until tomorrow.

stringycupps1

Posted 17 August 2017 - 03:19 PM

Should have that it's Costco/Google Express YMMV in the title


