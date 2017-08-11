Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Product Information

* * - - - 3 votes

GameStop Switch Trade-in Offers 11th-20th

By thorbahn3, Aug 11 2017 02:33 AM

#1 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4088 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:33 AM

Any PS4- $200

Any XB1- $150

NEW 2/3DS family, Vita, Wii U- $100

Old 3DS family (does not include 2DS) -$75

 

That it.


#2 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:42 AM

meh


#3 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:45 AM

If you can even find a Switch...all the stores around me are sold out and don't think they'll be getting more anytime soon.  Eh.


#4 NoOtherOptions   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

NoOtherOptions

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:48 AM

What? What is this. Am I being punkd?

#5 Thatguy1513   Him again.... CAGiversary!   2444 Posts   Joined 2.8 Years Ago  

Thatguy1513

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:50 AM

I mean... What if it applies to those online bundles though? If that's the case, then those are the best TIV's you'll see for an og ps4 or vcr xbox one.

#6 shwelding  

shwelding

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:54 AM

i'm confused, do you have to trade in towards switch to get for example ps4 for $200 or else $150??


#7 CaptainJoel   Justice Lord CAGiversary!   15152 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CaptainJoel

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:54 AM

I love the Switch.


#8 Cnstntidnty  

Cnstntidnty

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:06 AM

Really great thread! Enthusiasm! Great vaaaaalues!


"Disappointed!!"

#9 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6240 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:12 AM

flipocalypse 3.0 confirmed 


#10 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   13826 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:27 AM

Yes you have to trade in towards Switch. Stores will have stand alone units early next week.

#11 acthechamp   The CAG Hero CAGiversary!   1459 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

acthechamp

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:28 AM

Are people really having that much trouble getting a Switch? There a couple of stores around me that have the system.


#12 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 11 August 2017 - 04:40 AM

yeah, how many gamestop trade in threads do we really need?


#13 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5645 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 11 August 2017 - 04:51 AM

A lot now that the main thread is not in the general deals forum.

#14 BrokeDude509  

BrokeDude509

Posted 11 August 2017 - 05:48 AM

Did this make it to CAG Twitter?


This thread was only made for the sole purpose to be put on CAG twitter lol

#15 voldo  

voldo

Posted 11 August 2017 - 06:12 AM

straight ether

#16 Person808   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1158 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Person808

Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:11 AM

This trade deal is garbage, just being honest. I think the only thing worthwhile on that list is the Vita for $100.

Its not as bad as the one where you trade a PS4 Pro for a Fat PS4 or Xbox One S for a Fat XB1...now that one was a hot pile of garbage.


#17 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4088 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:15 AM

This trade deal is garbage, just being honest. I think the only thing worthwhile on that list is the Vita for $100.

Fine by me.


#18 Person808   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1158 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Person808

Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:21 AM

Heres a link to the image of the trade offer if you want to put it in the OP - http://www.gamestop....Offer_Flyer.jpg


#19 EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:00 AM

I don't think I'll trade anything in but I definitely need a Switch from GameStop since I have TIC. Btw, did the other GameStop thread get deleted or something?

#20 Sunrisecityrider   Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down CAGiversary!   2252 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted 11 August 2017 - 10:37 AM

I don't understand the thread. Where are the details? Why post this thread without any details?

Edit: so these are the values when trading towards a switch. Well there are no switches anywhere in the wild. Only these online bundles that never get shipped out on time. So GameStop will take my console and my money and promise me a Switch next Tuesday that may not show up for a month or even at all?

#21 Lil Frier  

Lil Frier

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:13 AM

It's a little tempting to trade my N3DS towards a Switch. I haven't played it in 6 months, and it admittedly feels too small for my hands. PArt o why I stopped playing is hand fatigue.


#22 2014CAGnewbie  

2014CAGnewbie

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:20 AM

Carfeul what you say, you might get banned.


#23 zlatour   Shredaholic CAGiversary!   1649 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

zlatour

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:23 AM

Ban Hammer kills the deal

#24 CaptainJoel   Justice Lord CAGiversary!   15152 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CaptainJoel

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:25 AM

I love the Switch.

Don't know why this was edited to cut out my edit about Splatoon 2, but that's a great game. Everyone should get it with the credit they get from this awesome deal.

Still, was that it's not $150 for every Xbone. Just that One S.

#25 NoOtherOptions   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

NoOtherOptions

Posted 11 August 2017 - 12:25 PM

Constructive criticism: OP post was bad. It needs details, I don't understand what the post was even about and had to google it. That's problematic.

#26 kill3r7   MiNd ThE GaP CAGiversary!   4557 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

kill3r7

Posted 11 August 2017 - 12:27 PM

This bodes well for XBX trade in promos.
#27 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17411 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 11 August 2017 - 12:50 PM

I spoke to thor about the incident and I've decided to unban the affected users.   Mistakes were made by thor, and in this case there were extenuating circumstances.  It would be great if users didn't attack our mods (and other members too) but we recognize that this comes with the territory and we sometimes need to be able to turn the other cheek.  Thor and I had a good discussion about this and he won't be making the same mistakes again.  It would be awesome if we all could be a little nicer to each other.

 

tl:dr  we are sorry for the bannings and they are reversed.  please don't attack the mods.


#28 Z-Saber   Dancing is about butts now CAGiversary!   5387 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Z-Saber

Posted 11 August 2017 - 12:55 PM

Excellent response and decision. Mods do need respect of course, but respect is earned and can also be lost.

#29 zlatour   Shredaholic CAGiversary!   1649 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

zlatour

Posted 11 August 2017 - 12:57 PM

When will YawnAmuroYawn's ban be reversed?

#30 mcnickolov   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   41 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

mcnickolov

Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:00 PM

I'm assuming that you would need to trade in a controller to get this price for there Xbox....
