CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

NBA Live 18 $39.99 at GS and BB

By dav2sil, Aug 11 2017 01:34 PM

#1 dav2sil  

dav2sil

Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:34 PM

Props to shady520 for posting about it in the discord.

Certain retailers have NBA live 18 preorders discounted to $39.99, $31.99 with gcu. When the game releases it will be 59.99.

http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys

Can't seem to find it on the gs website, but it does come up on the app.

#2 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6240 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:41 PM

I want this to be good but I'm worried it'll bomb harder than the Rockets in the playoffs

Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#3 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:42 PM

This game will feature the WNBA, nuff said. GOTY


F3u2Hyi.jpg

#4 MushaOne  

MushaOne

Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:47 PM

This game will feature the WNBA, nuff said. GOTY

I think I will hold out until there is a WNBA Jam game.


#5 Schweezly  

Schweezly

Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:48 PM

Apparently this is a move by EA to compete. Price goes back up on release date

I'll try the demo this weekend and preorder if it's good. Worst case you return it after release date.

#6 SrDiesel49  

SrDiesel49

Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:50 PM

I've been playing 2k since Live put Melo on the Cover (that game destroyed the series); but I might give this a whirl at the discounted rate. 


863406.png

#7 esalw822  

esalw822

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:04 PM

Edit: My bad, wrong game.

#8 shady520   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   479 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

shady520

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:18 PM

No need to give props to me, here are the gamestop, XBL and PSN links

 

PS4 GS $39.99- http://www.gamestop....-live-18/151938

PS4 PSN $40.19 - https://store.playst...BALIVE18G4DDRNA

 

X1 GS $39.99  - http://www.gamestop....-live-18/151936

X1 XBL $39.99 ($35.99 w/ EA Access) - https://www.microsof...2dv9jqd3w?rtc=1

 

This is on BB's list of $10 back in rewards for GCU members too.

Not a huge sports game fan but for $32 with $10 back in points day one, I'm in. Great deal.

That is 2k18 which is a different series.

#9 chriscolbert   Push Me, Pull Me CAGiversary!   2670 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

chriscolbert

Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:49 PM

This is a great move by EA IMO. I enjoyed the last one more than 2K to be honest. It plays a great game of basketball and you don't have to deal with all the server crap 2K can't handle.

782879.png

#10 Masterkyo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   11274 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Masterkyo

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:00 PM

This can be a TRAP.  EA always put out 1/2 game and sell Season Pass for another 1/2 game & charge you extra $30 or $40 for it.  I sure EA will chop off few Main Modes of this game and put them on Season Pass.


"Evil is Funs"

#11 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2172 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:02 PM

I mean I would buy it though but uh what's the point if it will be in the vault in 3-5 months after release.
Posted Image

#12 arthas045  

arthas045

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:02 PM

Hmm I have to say the past NBA Live games have been pretty rough.  I would seriously wait for reviews on this....  I want 2k18 on the Switch, but I am not jumping into that head first either..................


#13 esalw822  

esalw822

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:41 PM

That is 2k18 which is a different series.


Thanks for pointing that out. Cancelled.

#14 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:42 PM

I think I will hold out until there is a WNBA Jam game.

What're we jamming?

*wink* *wink*

#thisiswhywecanthavenicewomenssportsgames

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#15 donkeys2005   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   44 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

donkeys2005

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:48 PM

Hmm I have to say the past NBA Live games have been pretty rough.  I would seriously wait for reviews on this....  I want 2k18 on the Switch, but I am not jumping into that head first either..................

You can download the demo on xbox one and ps4 and see if you like it yourself. From what ive seen, the menus and navigation are superior to 2k, while the movement and player reaction has had some criticism. The One mode, which is the my player portion has been pretty good and the rpg like system is a nice touch. It has been pretty good for me so far and if the online is better then that is a huge plus to me. The face model scan through the app is pretty cool too, the created player looks just like me lol.


#16 woz3323   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   112 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

woz3323

Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:55 PM

Thanks for finding.  


"I am somewhere where I don't know where I am"
-Homer Simpson
-Homer Simpson

#17 arthas045  

arthas045

Posted 11 August 2017 - 04:11 PM

You can download the demo on xbox one and ps4 and see if you like it yourself. From what ive seen, the menus and navigation are superior to 2k, while the movement and player reaction has had some criticism. The One mode, which is the my player portion has been pretty good and the rpg like system is a nice touch. It has been pretty good for me so far and if the online is better then that is a huge plus to me. The face model scan through the app is pretty cool too, the created player looks just like me lol.

 

Thanks I will check it out this evening!


#18 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3642 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted 11 August 2017 - 04:31 PM

Now if only 2K could get back into making football games again. I still have my copy of ESPN NFL 2K5 on the Playstation 2.


NnZPC5V.png

Check Out My Gaming Stream

Kaiser499.png

#19 Samsung  

Samsung

Posted 11 August 2017 - 05:43 PM

Competition is a good thing, so I hope the game is good and does well enough for EA to continue to invest into the series.

I'll try the demo and if it's good, I will probably hop on this.

#20 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2240 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 11 August 2017 - 06:00 PM

Haven't EA's basketball games been a series of disasters for years? I recall them cancelling one very shortly before it came out, to the point where copies had actually already shipped to retailers.


#21 Darby27   Licensed to Dill CAGiversary!   13019 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

Darby27

Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:27 PM

This can be a TRAP.  EA always put out 1/2 game and sell Season Pass for another 1/2 game & charge you extra $30 or $40 for it.  I sure EA will chop off few Main Modes of this game and put them on Season Pass.

So.... how has that Madden season pass been the past few years?

 

Please crawl back under your rock with the Russians!


Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.


If 4chan is the Internet's anus, Reddit is the taint.

#22 Troe123  

Troe123

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:07 PM

Last time this happened was NF2K5 going for $20. It was also really really good.

However, the NFL2K series was consistently getting better.

#23 EldritchOnRye   Flim Flam Argle Bargle CAGiversary!   36496 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

EldritchOnRye

Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:17 PM

I want this to be good but I'm worried it'll bomb harder than the Rockets in the playoffs

 

Ya know I would be wiling to give it a chance again (downloading the demo now). I've just grown sick of the same BS things in 2K year after year and I really liked 15 when I grabbed it real cheap during an XBL sale. Unskippable Stephen A Smith though...  :puke:


3ds120.gif Pocket Card Jockey  :pc: Final Fantasy 14  :wiiu: TBD  :vita: TBD

:xb1: TBD  :ps4: Nier Automata  :360: TBD  :ps3: TBD

Finished Games 2017: 3 - Recently Completed: :ps4: Disc Jam

EldritchOnRye.pngCinnabarSin.png

Trade List

#24 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   794 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 11 August 2017 - 10:19 PM

I think I will hold out until there is a WNBA Jam game.

Who's ready for LAY UP CITY?!?

I have a blog where I review (usually terrible) movies for your enjoyment.  Come check it out at http://aghoulversus.blogspot.com/

 

 

#25 King Leo  

King Leo

Posted 12 August 2017 - 10:33 AM

Would buy live in a second if BestBuy included the $10 GC with it. 

 

Instead, I'll probably wait for it to hit EA Access. 


#26 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1224 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted 12 August 2017 - 11:05 AM

My problem is when 2k  lowered the price for football  EA bitched out and bought the license.    A lot of people cannot remember when live owned the basketball world in the 90's   The live cult was hooked it took 10 years of straight crap for fans to finally say live is trash and walk away.  Dudes would almost come to blows it you trashed live.

 

EA did it to themselves on this one.  Live should hold the same status as madden.   I may try it this year 31 gcu is worth a shot. 

The most valuable lesson here is no matter how big you are the mighty can fall.

 

The postman says the review will average 7 

 

2K is just too polished


#27 blueArcana   So glad The Cheat is not dead CAGiversary!   845 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

blueArcana

Posted 12 August 2017 - 03:25 PM

What're we jamming?

 


blueArcana.png

#28 The Questyen   I'm lightning on my feet CAGiversary!   2158 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted 12 August 2017 - 03:53 PM

Haven't EA's basketball games been a series of disasters for years? I recall them cancelling one very shortly before it came out, to the point where copies had actually already shipped to retailers.


Thanks for telling us stuff that is already common knowledge.

#29 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 12 August 2017 - 03:55 PM

bulls vs blazers or gtfo


#30 VA   Do my nipples frighten you? CAGiversary!   366 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

VA

Posted 13 August 2017 - 12:02 AM

Anything EA is terrible intrinsically. That being said, the best thing that can come from this is that 2K fixes their servers and up the odds for MyTeam packs.
