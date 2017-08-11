NBA Live 18 $39.99 at GS and BB
#1
Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:34 PM
Certain retailers have NBA live 18 preorders discounted to $39.99, $31.99 with gcu. When the game releases it will be 59.99.
http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys
Can't seem to find it on the gs website, but it does come up on the app.
#2 Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary! 6240 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:41 PM
- Cnstntidnty likes this
Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.
#3
Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:42 PM
This game will feature the WNBA, nuff said. GOTY
- IronChariot and LonelyBacteria like this
#4
Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:47 PM
This game will feature the WNBA, nuff said. GOTY
I think I will hold out until there is a WNBA Jam game.
- FunkyDawg, IronChariot, kburns10 and 2 others like this
#5
Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:48 PM
I'll try the demo this weekend and preorder if it's good. Worst case you return it after release date.
- Kaiser499, illatwill, LonelyBacteria and 1 other like this
#6
Posted 11 August 2017 - 01:50 PM
I've been playing 2k since Live put Melo on the Cover (that game destroyed the series); but I might give this a whirl at the discounted rate.
#7
Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:04 PM
- SrDiesel49 likes this
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 479 Posts Joined 9.2 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:18 PM
No need to give props to me, here are the gamestop, XBL and PSN links
PS4 GS $39.99- http://www.gamestop....-live-18/151938
PS4 PSN $40.19 - https://store.playst...BALIVE18G4DDRNA
X1 GS $39.99 - http://www.gamestop....-live-18/151936
X1 XBL $39.99 ($35.99 w/ EA Access) - https://www.microsof...2dv9jqd3w?rtc=1
This is on BB's list of $10 back in rewards for GCU members too.
Not a huge sports game fan but for $32 with $10 back in points day one, I'm in. Great deal.
That is 2k18 which is a different series.
- esalw822 likes this
#9 Push Me, Pull Me CAGiversary! 2670 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 02:49 PM
- kburns10, Al Sclerosis and Kristaps Schwartzingis like this
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 11274 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:00 PM
This can be a TRAP. EA always put out 1/2 game and sell Season Pass for another 1/2 game & charge you extra $30 or $40 for it. I sure EA will chop off few Main Modes of this game and put them on Season Pass.
- LonelyBacteria likes this
#11 Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary! 2172 Posts Joined 5.8 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:02 PM
- indef likes this
#12
Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:02 PM
Hmm I have to say the past NBA Live games have been pretty rough. I would seriously wait for reviews on this.... I want 2k18 on the Switch, but I am not jumping into that head first either..................
#13
Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:41 PM
That is 2k18 which is a different series.
Thanks for pointing that out. Cancelled.
#14
Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:42 PM
What're we jamming?
I think I will hold out until there is a WNBA Jam game.
*wink* *wink*
#thisiswhywecanthavenicewomenssportsgames
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#15 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 44 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:48 PM
Hmm I have to say the past NBA Live games have been pretty rough. I would seriously wait for reviews on this.... I want 2k18 on the Switch, but I am not jumping into that head first either..................
You can download the demo on xbox one and ps4 and see if you like it yourself. From what ive seen, the menus and navigation are superior to 2k, while the movement and player reaction has had some criticism. The One mode, which is the my player portion has been pretty good and the rpg like system is a nice touch. It has been pretty good for me so far and if the online is better then that is a huge plus to me. The face model scan through the app is pretty cool too, the created player looks just like me lol.
- arthas045 likes this
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 112 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 03:55 PM
Thanks for finding.
-Homer Simpson
#17
Posted 11 August 2017 - 04:11 PM
You can download the demo on xbox one and ps4 and see if you like it yourself. From what ive seen, the menus and navigation are superior to 2k, while the movement and player reaction has had some criticism. The One mode, which is the my player portion has been pretty good and the rpg like system is a nice touch. It has been pretty good for me so far and if the online is better then that is a huge plus to me. The face model scan through the app is pretty cool too, the created player looks just like me lol.
Thanks I will check it out this evening!
- H. Guy likes this
#18 Gaming Guru CAGiversary! 3642 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 04:31 PM
Now if only 2K could get back into making football games again. I still have my copy of ESPN NFL 2K5 on the Playstation 2.
- RealDeals, Flash15, Corgstradamus and 3 others like this
#19
Posted 11 August 2017 - 05:43 PM
I'll try the demo and if it's good, I will probably hop on this.
- kburns10 likes this
#20 All Night Operator CAGiversary! 2240 Posts Joined 2.7 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 06:00 PM
Haven't EA's basketball games been a series of disasters for years? I recall them cancelling one very shortly before it came out, to the point where copies had actually already shipped to retailers.
- RealDeals likes this
#21 Licensed to Dill CAGiversary! 13019 Posts Joined 4.2 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:27 PM
This can be a TRAP. EA always put out 1/2 game and sell Season Pass for another 1/2 game & charge you extra $30 or $40 for it. I sure EA will chop off few Main Modes of this game and put them on Season Pass.
So.... how has that Madden season pass been the past few years?
Please crawl back under your rock with the Russians!
Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.
If 4chan is the Internet's anus, Reddit is the taint.
#22
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:07 PM
However, the NFL2K series was consistently getting better.
#23 Flim Flam Argle Bargle CAGiversary! 36496 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:17 PM
I want this to be good but I'm worried it'll bomb harder than the Rockets in the playoffs
Ya know I would be wiling to give it a chance again (downloading the demo now). I've just grown sick of the same BS things in 2K year after year and I really liked 15 when I grabbed it real cheap during an XBL sale. Unskippable Stephen A Smith though...
Pocket Card Jockey Final Fantasy 14 TBD TBD
TBD Nier Automata TBD TBD
Finished Games 2017: 3 - Recently Completed: Disc Jam
#24 Past The Mission CAGiversary! 794 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 10:19 PM
Who's ready for LAY UP CITY?!?
I think I will hold out until there is a WNBA Jam game.
- slppedyoursster likes this
I have a blog where I review (usually terrible) movies for your enjoyment. Come check it out at http://aghoulversus.blogspot.com/
#25
Posted 12 August 2017 - 10:33 AM
Would buy live in a second if BestBuy included the $10 GC with it.
Instead, I'll probably wait for it to hit EA Access.
#26 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1224 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 11:05 AM
My problem is when 2k lowered the price for football EA bitched out and bought the license. A lot of people cannot remember when live owned the basketball world in the 90's The live cult was hooked it took 10 years of straight crap for fans to finally say live is trash and walk away. Dudes would almost come to blows it you trashed live.
EA did it to themselves on this one. Live should hold the same status as madden. I may try it this year 31 gcu is worth a shot.
The most valuable lesson here is no matter how big you are the mighty can fall.
The postman says the review will average 7
2K is just too polished
#27 So glad The Cheat is not dead CAGiversary! 845 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 03:25 PM
What're we jamming?
- kburns10 and LonelyBacteria like this
#28 I'm lightning on my feet CAGiversary! 2158 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 03:53 PM
Haven't EA's basketball games been a series of disasters for years? I recall them cancelling one very shortly before it came out, to the point where copies had actually already shipped to retailers.
Thanks for telling us stuff that is already common knowledge.
#29
Posted 12 August 2017 - 03:55 PM
bulls vs blazers or gtfo
#30 Do my nipples frighten you? CAGiversary! 366 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted 13 August 2017 - 12:02 AM
- EmpoleonRules likes this