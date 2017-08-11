NBA Live 18 $39.99 at GS and BB

Posted 12 August 2017 - 11:05 AM

My problem is when 2k lowered the price for football EA bitched out and bought the license. A lot of people cannot remember when live owned the basketball world in the 90's The live cult was hooked it took 10 years of straight crap for fans to finally say live is trash and walk away. Dudes would almost come to blows it you trashed live.

EA did it to themselves on this one. Live should hold the same status as madden. I may try it this year 31 gcu is worth a shot.

The most valuable lesson here is no matter how big you are the mighty can fall.

The postman says the review will average 7

2K is just too polished