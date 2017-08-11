Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Costco: $20 COD IW Legacy +MW/R, For Honor, $30 Ghost Recon, $40 XB1/PS4 contoller, $120 Elite controller

By raiser, Aug 11 2017 07:38 PM

#1 raiser  

raiser

Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:38 PM

$20 COD Infinite Warfare Legacy w/Modern Warfare Remaster available for PS4 or XBOX.
And a free dog tag, woo hoo. MW alone is $40 through psn/xbl.
Also what seemed like good prices on:
$40 XBOX OR PS4 controllers
$20 Tomb Raider (not sure which one)
$20 For Honor (don't know anything about this game)
$30 Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe? (didn't care, someone else can verify)
$25 Lego undercover

Not every Costco will have these in stock or at the same price, YMMV. Yes, you have to have a Costco membership.

IMG_20170811_123802.jpg

#2 CaptainBlue  

CaptainBlue

Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:49 PM

I might be in for this!

Any idea if it's a download code?

#3 gepet0  

gepet0

Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:56 PM

is this in store?

or YMMV manager markdown

or online?  


#4 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:02 PM

Thanks for the heads up OP, will check my local stores this weekend. Nice deal!

#5 THEphillycheese  

THEphillycheese

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:06 PM

Just a heads up, MW is unplayable alone if you get the legacy edition. It still requires the infinite warfare disc despite MW now being a standalone title

#6 zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:14 PM

The Costco.com product listing is dead, so this has to be in store only https://www.costco.c....100313399.html

 

Does Costco even do manager markdowns? Or is this guaranteed to be a national deal?

 

I'll have to check my local Costcos tonight.


#7 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:25 PM

Doh. Closest Costco is in Canada.

#8 EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:32 PM

My closest Costco is like 45 minutes away. Don't know if I should go today or risk it and check tomorrow instead.

#9 crazedracerguy  

crazedracerguy

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:36 PM

Closest Costco is... across the street from me right now. :) Guess I'll stop.

#10 gepet0  

gepet0

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:48 PM

Closest Costco is... across the street from me right now. :) Guess I'll stop.

let us know


#11 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:54 PM

Hmm...an actual deal posted...

Membership cost kills the deal

#12 crazedracerguy  

crazedracerguy

Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:08 PM

Must be national... Mine had the card with a $19.99 sticker, as well..

#13 brayner  

brayner

Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:47 PM

Stopped at one of my Costcos and they did not have this game but the did have For Honor Deluxe for $20


#14 raiser  

raiser

Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:53 PM

FWIW, I bought one, but couldn't upload the picture from my phone, so had to do it from PC.

It's legit in Pewaukee, WI, not sure every other store will have it in stock.

 

They also had

$240 XboxOne S with Minecraft

AND

$679 50" 4K Samsung 630D 4K TV (no HDR)

Buy both and save $240 (basically get the Xbox free).

Or for the match challenged, both for $679

 

Samsung 50" Class (49.5" Diag.) 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV
Item #9506300Model #50MU630D
 
Not sure that's a deal, but maybe for some people.

#15 gepet0  

gepet0

Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:59 PM

Woodmore costco was a bust,  Ghost recon was 29.99


#16 Blamecanada03  

Blamecanada03

Posted 11 August 2017 - 10:52 PM

Does anyone have the item number of the Xbox version?

#17 crazedracerguy  

crazedracerguy

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:01 PM

Mine also had Lego City Undercover PS4 for $24.99, I think.

#18 crazedracerguy  

crazedracerguy

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:02 PM

Item number...

#19 Dark Rider  

Dark Rider

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:08 PM

I was actually at Costco this afternoon. They had For Honor and a Lego game but not Call of Duty.


#20 crazedracerguy  

crazedracerguy

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:14 PM

Saw the cards for the Elite controller today, but I think if I buy an elite, I'll just add some MS credit from GS and buy it from MS Store... That's not real money, but this is.

#21 kitsunisan  

kitsunisan

Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:41 PM

Can confirm $20 CoD and For Honor at the Eden Prairie Costco in MN. Ghost Recon is there as well, but I didnt see the price.

#22 freshzen  

freshzen

Posted 12 August 2017 - 12:21 AM

Costco is a joke, bunch of non-deals.

I only signed up for ameriprise. Walked around the store and realized I'll do no actually shopping there.
#23 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted 12 August 2017 - 01:54 AM

The Costco I'm at now has only dualshock controllers for $49.99. that's it ... That's their video game section

#24 tribalnoise  

tribalnoise

Posted 12 August 2017 - 02:20 AM

Item number...

call of duty is 1103402


#25 jatty  

jatty

Posted 12 August 2017 - 06:02 AM

Anything that ends with a price of 7 is marked down I thing regionally..if it ends with a 0 it's a manager mark down.

#26 zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 12 August 2017 - 10:01 AM

Anything that ends with a price of 7 is marked down I thing regionally..if it ends with a 0 it's a manager mark down.

I don't know what region OP is in, but I checked two of my local Costcos in northern California. One didn't have cards out for the Xbox One version and no price sticker anywhere for either version, so I assumed they were sold out. The other one had it, clearly marked at $19.97.

 

Since Costco makes you take your receipt to a redemption counter for stuff like this, the guy screwed up and gave me Legoland tickets instead of the game at first. I'm not as into it as I would've been 15 years ago, but if I was I might've just kept it. Hey, a three day Legoland pass is definitely worth more than that price.


#27 Doctor Mandrake  

Doctor Mandrake

Posted 12 August 2017 - 02:14 PM

Just checked a Costco on Long Island, NY.

 

No cards for Call of Duty, either Xbox One or PS4. No price tag for the Xbox version - the tag for PS4 said $29.97.


#28 bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 12 August 2017 - 02:17 PM

So you need a membership to get these deals? Any place to price match?

#29 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 12 August 2017 - 04:24 PM

https://www.groupon....ip-731-national

$60 for a year plus $20 costco card and some other bonuses. Probably won't get them right away though

Also might get $15 off with promo code OFF, not sure

#30 kitsunisan  

kitsunisan

Posted 12 August 2017 - 04:29 PM

Nope, the Costco Groupon isn't eligible for Groupon discount codes.

