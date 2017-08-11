Costco: $20 COD IW Legacy +MW/R, For Honor, $30 Ghost Recon, $40 XB1/PS4 contoller, $120 Elite controller
#1 CAG-Zombie CAGiversary! 385 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:38 PM
And a free dog tag, woo hoo. MW alone is $40 through psn/xbl.
Also what seemed like good prices on:
$40 XBOX OR PS4 controllers
$20 Tomb Raider (not sure which one)
$20 For Honor (don't know anything about this game)
$30 Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe? (didn't care, someone else can verify)
$25 Lego undercover
Not every Costco will have these in stock or at the same price, YMMV. Yes, you have to have a Costco membership.
- LinkinPrime, crazedracerguy, CheapAssHustla and 1 other like this
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 89 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:49 PM
Any idea if it's a download code?
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1224 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 07:56 PM
is this in store?
or YMMV manager markdown
or online?
#4
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:02 PM
#5
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:06 PM
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 129 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:14 PM
The Costco.com product listing is dead, so this has to be in store only https://www.costco.c....100313399.html
Does Costco even do manager markdowns? Or is this guaranteed to be a national deal?
I'll have to check my local Costcos tonight.
#7
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:25 PM
#8
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:32 PM
#9 Guitar Slinger! CAGiversary! 5231 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:36 PM
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1224 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:48 PM
Closest Costco is... across the street from me right now. Guess I'll stop.
let us know
#11
Posted 11 August 2017 - 08:54 PM
Membership cost kills the deal
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#12 Guitar Slinger! CAGiversary! 5231 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:08 PM
#13
Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:47 PM
Stopped at one of my Costcos and they did not have this game but the did have For Honor Deluxe for $20
- LinkinPrime likes this
#14 CAG-Zombie CAGiversary! 385 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:53 PM
FWIW, I bought one, but couldn't upload the picture from my phone, so had to do it from PC.
It's legit in Pewaukee, WI, not sure every other store will have it in stock.
They also had
$240 XboxOne S with Minecraft
AND
$679 50" 4K Samsung 630D 4K TV (no HDR)
Buy both and save $240 (basically get the Xbox free).
Or for the match challenged, both for $679
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1224 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 09:59 PM
Woodmore costco was a bust, Ghost recon was 29.99
#16 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 2 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 10:52 PM
#17 Guitar Slinger! CAGiversary! 5231 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:01 PM
#18 Guitar Slinger! CAGiversary! 5231 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:02 PM
#19 The Bus Guy CAGiversary! 2821 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:08 PM
I was actually at Costco this afternoon. They had For Honor and a Lego game but not Call of Duty.
Now this I can fap to.
Now *THIS* I can fap to, my friend.
#20 Guitar Slinger! CAGiversary! 5231 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:14 PM
#21 Meh. CAGiversary! 1512 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted 11 August 2017 - 11:41 PM
- StainedCarpet likes this
Get a Free Xbox One/Cash or Giftcards! - Join the CAGs Referral Conga Line – Super easy and it works!
#22 Big Mon CAGiversary! 4394 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 12:21 AM
I only signed up for ameriprise. Walked around the store and realized I'll do no actually shopping there.
#23
Posted 12 August 2017 - 01:54 AM
#24 Official Threadkiller CAGiversary! 1287 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 02:20 AM
Item number...
call of duty is 1103402
The game sucks? Yeah? OK. Tell me about the achievements/trophies.
#25 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 109 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 06:02 AM
- rdigit likes this
#26 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 129 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 10:01 AM
Anything that ends with a price of 7 is marked down I thing regionally..if it ends with a 0 it's a manager mark down.
I don't know what region OP is in, but I checked two of my local Costcos in northern California. One didn't have cards out for the Xbox One version and no price sticker anywhere for either version, so I assumed they were sold out. The other one had it, clearly marked at $19.97.
Since Costco makes you take your receipt to a redemption counter for stuff like this, the guy screwed up and gave me Legoland tickets instead of the game at first. I'm not as into it as I would've been 15 years ago, but if I was I might've just kept it. Hey, a three day Legoland pass is definitely worth more than that price.
#27 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 8 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 02:14 PM
Just checked a Costco on Long Island, NY.
No cards for Call of Duty, either Xbox One or PS4. No price tag for the Xbox version - the tag for PS4 said $29.97.
#28 YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary! 1364 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted 12 August 2017 - 02:17 PM
#29
Posted 12 August 2017 - 04:24 PM
$60 for a year plus $20 costco card and some other bonuses. Probably won't get them right away though
Also might get $15 off with promo code OFF, not sure
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3