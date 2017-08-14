Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

Best Buy gift card buy $150 get $15 savings code

By asgaga, Aug 14 2017 02:17 PM

#1 asgaga   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   408 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

asgaga

Posted 14 August 2017 - 02:17 PM

http://www.bestbuy.c...0.c?id=cat09000

 

limit is 3 

 

savings code will be sent on 9/05 and is good till 9/18

 

good way to save if buying a Ninitedo Switch


#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 14 August 2017 - 02:53 PM

good way to save if buying a Ninitedo Switch


But that's harder to find than a Nintendo Switch

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#3 Blackthorne1129   CAG Von Paul CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Blackthorne1129

Posted 14 August 2017 - 02:55 PM

But that's harder to find than a Nintendo Switch

giphy.gif


#4 UltimateIdiot911   Have a nice tragedy! CAGiversary!   623 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

UltimateIdiot911

Posted 14 August 2017 - 02:56 PM

Does anyone know if this will work for the AMEX $30 credit back for $300 spent at BB?


#5 fodawim  

fodawim

Posted 14 August 2017 - 03:20 PM

Does anyone know if this will work for the AMEX $30 credit back for $300 spent at BB?

Don't think so. E-Giftcards are handled by a separate company. 


#6 roguejedi5   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1541 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

roguejedi5

Posted 14 August 2017 - 03:37 PM

Sucks that the bonus card only has a 2 weeks limit :-(


And there is something out there in the darkness, something terrifying, something that will not stop until it gets revenge... Me. --- Bruce Wayne

Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while you could miss it. --- Ferris Bueller

#7 Dunder   You can't handle my undivided attention. CAGiversary!   973 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Dunder

Posted 14 August 2017 - 03:50 PM

Can you buy the $150 e-gift card with a current gift card?
"People who buy things are suckers." - Ron Swanson

#8 Bobby's Beasting!   All Day! CAGiversary!   4601 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted 14 August 2017 - 03:59 PM

Lol
"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol

#9 Shadowsteal123   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   507 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Shadowsteal123

Posted 14 August 2017 - 04:06 PM

Can you buy the $150 e-gift card with a current gift card?

No, the website only accepts credit/debit cards.


#10 ghost1914  

ghost1914

Posted 14 August 2017 - 04:27 PM

Hate that they put a time limit on the bonus credit.

#11 sjchmura   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   86 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

sjchmura

Posted 14 August 2017 - 04:28 PM

No, the website only accepts credit/debit cards.


Can we buy eShop or steam cards with the gift card?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Posted Image

#12 recklesscognition   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   133 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

recklesscognition

Posted 14 August 2017 - 04:54 PM

I'm assuming you can preorder games using the code during that window even if they're released later?


#13 bengi15  

bengi15

Posted 14 August 2017 - 04:58 PM

irrc bestbuy visa gave you 50 for spending 500 outside of bestbuy will it count ?


#14 boylover   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   314 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

boylover

Posted 14 August 2017 - 05:12 PM

Nice. Plenty of upcoming games to buy with this.


#15 donny2112   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   741 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

donny2112

Posted 14 August 2017 - 05:59 PM

Can we buy eShop or steam cards with the gift card?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Believe BestBuy disabled that recently.  Also can't buy physical BB GCs with digital BB GCs to prevent the digital ones from being compromised.  This used to be almost a no-brainer when they could be converted to physical but not as easy a pull with that option gone. :/


#16 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3322 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted 14 August 2017 - 06:13 PM

Love these when they come around. Almost as good as a supply of 10% off discounts at bestbuy.

 

But be warned, you will probably get a fraud alert on your credit card when you try to buy from cashstar for the first time.


#17 ssjr760   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   266 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

ssjr760

Posted 14 August 2017 - 06:31 PM

Can these be used in store?

#18 bengi15  

bengi15

Posted 14 August 2017 - 06:39 PM

Can these be used in store?

ya i dont see any problem with that


#19 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3322 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted 14 August 2017 - 06:42 PM

They are normal e-gift cards with pins and barcodes you can print out.  Even the promo amount is treated like a gift card but supposedly only valid during the 2 week period stated.


#20 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2330 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted 14 August 2017 - 06:48 PM

Does anyone know if this will work for the AMEX $30 credit back for $300 spent at BB?


The AMEX offer specifically excludes egiftcards, since they're processed by a separate company.

#21 ~starlight~   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   790 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

~starlight~

Posted 14 August 2017 - 07:02 PM

Believe BestBuy disabled that recently.  Also can't buy physical BB GCs with digital BB GCs to prevent the digital ones from being compromised.  This used to be almost a no-brainer when they could be converted to physical but not as easy a pull with that option gone. :/

Hmmm... have u tried buying something and marking it as a gift? And have the "gift recipient" do the return lol, I believe it goes on a new GC O.o


#22 Blade3D   Grandmaster Swag CAGiversary!   4171 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Blade3D

Posted 14 August 2017 - 07:03 PM

Hmmmm...should I get this and preorder Mario + Rabbids, South Park, and Super Mario Odessy? Then I could use code plus rewards to pick up Battlefront 2.

 

Bah so you can't use BB credit card to pay?


Check Out My Podcast

Rival Bits

Video Games, Movies, and TV

https://itunes.apple...d884775591?mt=2

 

871100.png

#23 Kev Cypunk   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   319 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Kev Cypunk

Posted 14 August 2017 - 08:17 PM

I ordered a $150, when I click view card I get "page not found". Should I give it some time to process? I thought this was reliable since it was advertised on the actual Best Buy site.

 

Edit: It's not showing because I'm outside the U.S. right now.


#24 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3322 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted 14 August 2017 - 09:05 PM

I ordered a $150, when I click view card I get "page not found". Should I give it some time to process? I thought this was reliable since it was advertised on the actual Best Buy site.

They are the official bestbuy e-gift card supplier, so should be legit.  Could be a temporary problem with your browser/internet/their server if you just bought it.  They make you go through a challenge where you enter your email and shows a gift screen you click through, maybe you are missing a plugin or security settings are disabling that?  I am assuming you are trying to click on the link they email you a few minutes after purchase.


#25 nabor605   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   308 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

nabor605

Posted 14 August 2017 - 09:43 PM

Hmmmm...should I get this and preorder Mario + Rabbids, South Park, and Super Mario Odessy? Then I could use code plus rewards to pick up Battlefront 2.

 

Bah so you can't use BB credit card to pay?

I tried using my Best Buy credit card to do this deal, but every time I tried it I received a "transaction declined" error. I ended up using two other credit cards for 3 total purchases of $150 each, and both cards required confirming to them that the transaction wasn't a fraudulent charge, like scottman mentioned.  I got the $150 cards within a few minutes, worked fine in checkout.


#26 balexand   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   23 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

balexand

Posted 15 August 2017 - 01:34 AM

Do you still get the reward zone points purchasing the gift card through CashStar?

#27 asgaga   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   408 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

asgaga

Posted 15 August 2017 - 01:48 AM

Do you still get the reward zone points purchasing the gift card through CashStar?

you get reward points, when you are putting in your payment information there is a part where you can put your best buy member id so you get your reward points. 


#28 allstar45   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   118 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

allstar45

Posted 15 August 2017 - 03:11 AM

Bought 150 worth on my desktop and for whatever reason the gift card number did not come through. I logged in through my phone and everything popped up fine.

#29 DaimonMasaru   Burn in my fist, DigiSoul! CAGiversary!   234 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

DaimonMasaru

Posted 15 August 2017 - 04:41 AM

HA, it triggered fraud detection on my CC like 3 hours later.


#30 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 15 August 2017 - 06:42 AM

Believe BestBuy disabled that recently.  Also can't buy physical BB GCs with digital BB GCs to prevent the digital ones from being compromised.  This used to be almost a no-brainer when they could be converted to physical but not as easy a pull with that option gone. :/

 

Since when can you not convert this way? I believe it's just YMMV as some stores allow it while others don't.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy