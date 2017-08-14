Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One) $19.99 at Best Buy ($15.99 w/ GCU)

By Ipman, Aug 14 2017 10:07 PM

#1 Ipman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   86 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Ipman

Posted 14 August 2017 - 10:07 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6940069


#2 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3376 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 14 August 2017 - 10:23 PM

Great game, right price! If I didn't already have it I would definitely buy it.

Tastes like chicken.

#3 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted 14 August 2017 - 11:25 PM

Why no love for the PS4 man?!

#4 dougieeb  

dougieeb

Posted 14 August 2017 - 11:45 PM

^^^ Right!! ^^^

#5 paulwekiva   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   680 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

paulwekiva

Posted 15 August 2017 - 12:46 AM

I would like to see this game on sale for the PS

 

Why no love for the PS4 man?!

I would like to see this game on sale for the PS4 but I am kind of relieved since I've got enough games on the plate.  Even though the XB1 version has been out a while longer, it seems like it's time to get a great price on this game.


#6 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   298 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted 15 August 2017 - 12:52 AM

It was on sale for the PS4 a few weeks ago for $23.99.


#7 dougieeb  

dougieeb

Posted 15 August 2017 - 05:56 AM

I'm being cheap... And waiting for 15.99 w/gcu. Just like today, for this sale on xbox1.

#8 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   609 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted 15 August 2017 - 07:19 AM

I was looking for this price on Xbox One last week.

 

Ended up finding the PS4 hard copy on clearance for $24. Bit on that instead.


#9 Darthziggy  

Darthziggy

Posted 15 August 2017 - 01:33 PM

Probably no love for the PS4 version because the XB version came out a year earlier and doesn't include all the 20th anniversary goodies. It's a good price, but honestly I have a feeling it'll be a Game with Gold before the end of the year. Gonna hold out a little longer (plus I already played it on 360).

#10 Viper51989   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   278 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Viper51989

Posted 15 August 2017 - 01:35 PM

Get this on PC preferably if you have a 1060 or above. The difference (even over the ps4 pro patched version, is worth it). The xbone version is great for the platform it's on but this game really shines when it has the horsepower to run at >1080p or 60fps


#11 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted 15 August 2017 - 09:53 PM

You think there is any chance of a Scorpio patch this late in the game?


#12 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 15 August 2017 - 11:18 PM

Bought the season pass cheap awhile back so I'll rebuy imthis to finish the content.

#13 Ipman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   86 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Ipman

Posted 22 August 2017 - 04:15 AM

The PS4 version is on sale again at Best Buy for $23.99(GCU). Looks like the PS4 version will always be more expensive than the XB1 because it has more features, but I would still personally wait for a lower price.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5163502


#14 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   703 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted 22 August 2017 - 05:13 AM

You think there is any chance of a Scorpio patch this late in the game?

I just watched a trailer for it on xb1x today and they were touting how great it'd be. "Xbox One X version coming November 7, 2017" was at the end of the trailer. Not sure if that means a patch or a new release. I would hope it means a patch but the wording made me wonder

https://m.youtube.co...e&layout=mobile

#15 skrilla99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   304 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

skrilla99

Posted 22 August 2017 - 05:29 AM

You think there is any chance of a Scorpio patch this late in the game?


Yes, it was confirmed on Twitter by Aaron Greenberg earlier today, he's on the Xbox team. The tag line was something to the effect of The Highest Fidelity Tomb Raider Ever!

#16 showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted 22 August 2017 - 06:08 AM

The PS4 version is on sale again at Best Buy for $23.99(GCU). Looks like the PS4 version will always be more expensive than the XB1 because it has more features, but I would still personally wait for a lower price.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5163502

i am waiting for $15.99 with gcu 


#17 PsychoKilla666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   67 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

PsychoKilla666

Posted 22 August 2017 - 02:55 PM

Get this on PC preferably if you have a 1060 or above. The difference (even over the ps4 pro patched version, is worth it). The xbone version is great for the platform it's on but this game really shines when it has the horsepower to run at >1080p or 60fps

Alternatively, get it now and play it on Scorpion when it gets the 4k patch
FATEvsDESTINY.png


Fate+vs+Destiny.jpg

#18 segasonic128   Segasonic CAGiversary!   441 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

segasonic128

Posted 22 August 2017 - 02:56 PM

grab ROTR for your xbox one x, super charged modes!


#19 CocoCrisps  

CocoCrisps

Posted 22 August 2017 - 03:03 PM

There is a chance of not getting the special packaging with the artbook case for PS4. I've seen the regular copies at Best Buy stores.


#20 ajourneywelove  

ajourneywelove

Posted 22 August 2017 - 03:50 PM

i am waiting for $15.99 with gcu 

same here.


Blurbs about Finance, Travel, Books, and Video Games

#21 Hai Buchou  

Hai Buchou

Posted 22 August 2017 - 05:27 PM

Is the DLC included in the Xbone version like it is in the PS4 one?


Senor__Bones.png

#22 blueArcana   So glad The Cheat is not dead CAGiversary!   845 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

blueArcana

Posted 22 August 2017 - 07:07 PM

No, PS4 was an upgraded version that came later


blueArcana.png

#23 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   13826 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:57 AM

Is the DLC included in the Xbone version like it is in the PS4 one?


If you buy the season pass on XB1 you get all of it, but that has only gone on sale once or twice.

Listen to the Checkmate Arcade video game podcast! Also available on ITunes, Stitcher Radio, or YouTube.
743275.png

#24 maximumzero   Seriously, quit it. CAGiversary!   4093 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

maximumzero

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:31 AM

Bummed at no 360 version on sale.

FU7kFbw.png
Wii U: maximumzero / 3DS: 0860-3352-3335 / eBay Shop

#25 Hai Buchou  

Hai Buchou

Posted 23 August 2017 - 01:36 PM

If you buy the season pass on XB1 you get all of it, but that has only gone on sale once or twice.

Bummer.  Not sure why they didn't make this a definitive edition of the game.


Senor__Bones.png

#26 CocoCrisps  

CocoCrisps

Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:13 PM

I went to another Best Buy. They also don't have the special packaging of the PS4 version.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy