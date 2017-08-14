https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6940069
Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One) $19.99 at Best Buy ($15.99 w/ GCU)
Tastes like chicken.
Why no love for the PS4 man?!
I would like to see this game on sale for the PS4 but I am kind of relieved since I've got enough games on the plate. Even though the XB1 version has been out a while longer, it seems like it's time to get a great price on this game.
It was on sale for the PS4 a few weeks ago for $23.99.
I was looking for this price on Xbox One last week.
Ended up finding the PS4 hard copy on clearance for $24. Bit on that instead.
Get this on PC preferably if you have a 1060 or above. The difference (even over the ps4 pro patched version, is worth it). The xbone version is great for the platform it's on but this game really shines when it has the horsepower to run at >1080p or 60fps
You think there is any chance of a Scorpio patch this late in the game?
The PS4 version is on sale again at Best Buy for $23.99(GCU). Looks like the PS4 version will always be more expensive than the XB1 because it has more features, but I would still personally wait for a lower price.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5163502
I just watched a trailer for it on xb1x today and they were touting how great it'd be. "Xbox One X version coming November 7, 2017" was at the end of the trailer. Not sure if that means a patch or a new release. I would hope it means a patch but the wording made me wonder
https://m.youtube.co...e&layout=mobile
Yes, it was confirmed on Twitter by Aaron Greenberg earlier today, he's on the Xbox team. The tag line was something to the effect of The Highest Fidelity Tomb Raider Ever!
i am waiting for $15.99 with gcu
Alternatively, get it now and play it on Scorpion when it gets the 4k patch
grab ROTR for your xbox one x, super charged modes!
There is a chance of not getting the special packaging with the artbook case for PS4. I've seen the regular copies at Best Buy stores.
same here.
Is the DLC included in the Xbone version like it is in the PS4 one?
No, PS4 was an upgraded version that came later
If you buy the season pass on XB1 you get all of it, but that has only gone on sale once or twice.
Bummer. Not sure why they didn't make this a definitive edition of the game.
I went to another Best Buy. They also don't have the special packaging of the PS4 version.