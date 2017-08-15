FFXIV: Stormblood $23 AmazonPrime PC Physical. (Includes Heavensword)

Posted 15 August 2017 - 03:21 PM

This is a great MMO. Might be the best one I've played since WoW. It has tons of depth to it but best of all, it never feels overwhelming. It eases you into every mechanic of the game which could also be seen as a negative because it locks features off to you until you unlock them so it can introduce you. Explains everything. The job system is amazing. I wish more games used it because you only need a single character to play every class in the game. All you do is switch weapons and you're the new class. The major negatives to this game for me is when you're downscaled into lowbie dungeons you only have that level of abilities unlocked to you. So when you get into a level 20 dungeon and you're a level 70 character you have an extremely limited skill set that's so freaking boring. I hate this design and wish they changed it because sub-50 the characters are way too limited in how they play. You don't start unlocking their fully potential until 50+. I don't understand the design decision because the dungeons are so easy anyway it's not challenging for anyone so why not allow us to use downscaled abilities that we unlocked? It also forces you to remember to play a class 3 different ways in rotations not to mention have UI bars setup for lower dungeons. It's an annoying mechanic, IMO. Jobs play different from 50 to 50-60 to 60-70 due to mechanical changes in each expansion.

The bright side is some classes are easy to level like when you play a Red Mage or Samurai they're automatically at level 50 minimum so you only need 20 levels to hit level cap. It's a very casual-friendly MMO in many regards but also has a lot of hardcore elements in the endgame too. If you're a Final Fantasy fan this game is more true to FF games than the recent XIII/XV are. In fact, it has Uematsu who composed the entire score and the music in this game is AMAZING! I'm pretty sure it's designed by the same team who did Final Fantasy Tactics and FFXII as it shares many UI, art style, music compositions, character designs, etc. those games have. Highly recommend. Can't tell you how disappointed I was in XIII and XV then played this only to elevate my optimism back for this franchise. Despite it being an online game, it's very much a FF game. Good story and the community is wonderful in this game.

As a plus side if you play this on console it's masterfully designed on PS4 without any compromise on the PC version with the exception to maybe graphics. It runs at 60 fps in most areas, has a Pro mode setting for PS4 Pros and is designed nearly flawlessly on a DS4 control. The only major issue I have with it on PS4 is the targeting takes awhile to get use to(Protip: always hold R2+tap L1 to use that targeting instead) and the chat interface is difficult to deal with. It has everything the PC version has even macro support. It's cross-platform too so another added bonus is you can actually play this game on PC and PS4 with the same account. The only thing you have to do here is buy the game again on PC as to prevent people from just using your account info to play free. You don't need to sub a second time to play it on PC.

Great game.