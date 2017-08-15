FFXIV: Stormblood $23 AmazonPrime PC Physical. (Includes Heavensword)
Posted 15 August 2017 - 06:59 AM
All copies of Stormblood also include Heavensword.
Must be the physical version.
This just released last month. Normally 40 bucks.
THIS DOES NOT WORK WITH THE STEAM VERSION. If you have the steam version you must purchase through steam.
https://www.amazon.c...b_aQPKzbHNGFYJ3
Posted 15 August 2017 - 07:06 AM
Maybe someone without prime can verify what it pops up as.
Posted 15 August 2017 - 01:29 PM
Posted 15 August 2017 - 01:37 PM
Seems like a good deal. Does this game still require a monthly subscription fee? Definitely don't have the time right now to make it worth investing in a monthly fee.
Yes, although you do get 30 days free if you haven't played before. You can get a basic subscription for $12.99 per month. It's very much worth it, but if you won't be able to play much then I can definitely understand not wanting to jump in
Posted 15 August 2017 - 02:24 PM
Edit: seems like a bad idea ... Likely no key.
Posted 15 August 2017 - 02:50 PM
You'll get a $16 coaster...
What's the deal with Amazon warehouse deals on something like this that has a one-time use key? Warehouse deal is only $16.81
Edit: seems like a bad idea ... Likely no key.
Posted 15 August 2017 - 03:21 PM
This is a great MMO. Might be the best one I've played since WoW. It has tons of depth to it but best of all, it never feels overwhelming. It eases you into every mechanic of the game which could also be seen as a negative because it locks features off to you until you unlock them so it can introduce you. Explains everything. The job system is amazing. I wish more games used it because you only need a single character to play every class in the game. All you do is switch weapons and you're the new class. The major negatives to this game for me is when you're downscaled into lowbie dungeons you only have that level of abilities unlocked to you. So when you get into a level 20 dungeon and you're a level 70 character you have an extremely limited skill set that's so freaking boring. I hate this design and wish they changed it because sub-50 the characters are way too limited in how they play. You don't start unlocking their fully potential until 50+. I don't understand the design decision because the dungeons are so easy anyway it's not challenging for anyone so why not allow us to use downscaled abilities that we unlocked? It also forces you to remember to play a class 3 different ways in rotations not to mention have UI bars setup for lower dungeons. It's an annoying mechanic, IMO. Jobs play different from 50 to 50-60 to 60-70 due to mechanical changes in each expansion.
The bright side is some classes are easy to level like when you play a Red Mage or Samurai they're automatically at level 50 minimum so you only need 20 levels to hit level cap. It's a very casual-friendly MMO in many regards but also has a lot of hardcore elements in the endgame too. If you're a Final Fantasy fan this game is more true to FF games than the recent XIII/XV are. In fact, it has Uematsu who composed the entire score and the music in this game is AMAZING! I'm pretty sure it's designed by the same team who did Final Fantasy Tactics and FFXII as it shares many UI, art style, music compositions, character designs, etc. those games have. Highly recommend. Can't tell you how disappointed I was in XIII and XV then played this only to elevate my optimism back for this franchise. Despite it being an online game, it's very much a FF game. Good story and the community is wonderful in this game.
As a plus side if you play this on console it's masterfully designed on PS4 without any compromise on the PC version with the exception to maybe graphics. It runs at 60 fps in most areas, has a Pro mode setting for PS4 Pros and is designed nearly flawlessly on a DS4 control. The only major issue I have with it on PS4 is the targeting takes awhile to get use to(Protip: always hold R2+tap L1 to use that targeting instead) and the chat interface is difficult to deal with. It has everything the PC version has even macro support. It's cross-platform too so another added bonus is you can actually play this game on PC and PS4 with the same account. The only thing you have to do here is buy the game again on PC as to prevent people from just using your account info to play free. You don't need to sub a second time to play it on PC.
Great game.
Posted 15 August 2017 - 03:57 PM
Great Game...with some flaws.
-Leveling is extremely slow.
-Menus are attrocious
-You don't get many abilities until post level 60 (up to 60 is a slog)
-Have to finish story content before moving to new expansions (ARR -> Heavensward -> Stormblood) and the story content takes ages
After quitting 4x due to how terrible leveling was I boosted to 60 and boosted past story content ($50) and it was well worth it.
Posted 15 August 2017 - 04:17 PM
To be fair, this has changed in Stormblood. I'm a relatively new player myself and I didn't do a single side quest up to 60 outside duty roulettes daily. They give you a 2x XP boost on all main story quests so you really don't need to do anything outside the main story. I think another negative to this game is this game's quest design is the epitome of Fed-Ex delivery quests. It's always a problem in MMOs but my god this game is annoying the way they do it. You can sometimes go through 4-5 steps of just handing items over to different NPCs some of which are standing right next to the NPC. Like...why? But anyways, I see people complain about llving in this game all the time and I honestly don't see why. I found lvling no worse than any other modern MMO. In fact, if you PvP you can massive XP from that. That's actually how I lvled quickly outside the main story missions because it seemed like a single 10 minute PvP match gave me 30% of my XP bar.
I'm with you on job boost though. I actually bought one for myself too mostly because I didn't want to level a tank. I guess lvling all depends on the class. My first one was Dragoon and I mow through mobs with that class. I couldn't imagine lvling a White Mage. They look so damn boring to lvl with due to all their healing abilities. I should've used a job boost there instead of a Dark Knight who does pretty good DPS out of tank stance. If I would've known that I would've used it on a WHM instead.
Posted 15 August 2017 - 04:30 PM
Honestly, if you like Dungeons, WHM can be relatively quick as well. I don't think I've ever had a queue longer than 1 minute. I main Astrologian but WHM was the class I took to 50 first. I don't have any of the DPS jobs because I'm a sucker for healing.
The 1-50 main quest and "bridge" quest between the base game and Heavensward are the biggest slog in my opinion. So many fetch quests!
Posted 15 August 2017 - 04:39 PM
Posted 15 August 2017 - 04:41 PM
Honestly, if you like Dungeons, WHM can be relatively quick as well. I don't think I've ever had a queue longer than 1 minute. I main Astrologian but WHM was the class I took to 50 first. I don't have any of the DPS jobs because I'm a sucker for healing.
The 1-50 main quest and "bridge" quest between the base game and Heavensward are the biggest slog in my opinion. So many fetch quests!
That's how it is on my DK. I do duty roulettes with that class because it's always the class in need which gives me huge bonuses for doing it. The queues are almost instant. Tank and healer roles are always lowest played but for some reason tanks are by far the lowest played in this game. Probably because they're so easy to play, IMO. Yeah, I'd probably just sit in queues solely on a WHM. I wouldn't want to level them traditionally through MSQ though.
Posted 15 August 2017 - 04:45 PM
That's how it is on my DK. I do duty roulettes with that class because it's always the class in need which gives me huge bonuses for doing it. The queues are almost instant. Tank and healer roles are always lowest played but for some reason tanks are by far the lowest played in this game. Probably because they're so easy to play, IMO. Yeah, I'd probably just sit in queues solely on a WHM. I wouldn't want to level them traditionally through MSQ though.
It can be a bit boring, but mostly due to the limited skillset all lower levels have. I remember everything was Aero + stone to death lol
Posted 15 August 2017 - 04:47 PM
I think the boost is only on new servers, not full ones. I could be wrong but I never had the boost the past 4 months.
To be fair, this has changed in Stormblood. I'm a relatively new player myself and I didn't do a single side quest up to 60 outside duty roulettes daily. They give you a 2x XP boost on all main story quests so you really don't need to do anything outside the main story. I think another negative to this game is this game's quest design is the epitome of Fed-Ex delivery quests. It's always a problem in MMOs but my god this game is annoying the way they do it. You can sometimes go through 4-5 steps of just handing items over to different NPCs some of which are standing right next to the NPC. Like...why? But anyways, I see people complain about llving in this game all the time and I honestly don't see why. I found lvling no worse than any other modern MMO. In fact, if you PvP you can massive XP from that. That's actually how I lvled quickly outside the main story missions because it seemed like a single 10 minute PvP match gave me 30% of my XP bar.
I'm with you on job boost though. I actually bought one for myself too mostly because I didn't want to level a tank. I guess lvling all depends on the class. My first one was Dragoon and I mow through mobs with that class. I couldn't imagine lvling a White Mage. They look so damn boring to lvl with due to all their healing abilities. I should've used a job boost there instead of a Dark Knight who does pretty good DPS out of tank stance. If I would've known that I would've used it on a WHM instead.
I'm on Gilgamesh
Posted 15 August 2017 - 05:05 PM
I think the boost is only on new servers, not full ones. I could be wrong but I never had the boost the past 4 months.
I'm on Gilgamesh
That's definitely possible because I know that's why I rolled on a new one myself. I got several bonuses like 1 million gil just to play on a new server. I said why not considering duty finder is cross-server anyway and my server filled to medium population quickly due to the incentive to leave congested servers. They need to do away with the server system and do completely instanced shards like most modern MMOs do.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 12:32 AM
Yes, although you do get 30 days free if you haven't played before. You can get a basic subscription for $12.99 per month. It's very much worth it, but if you won't be able to play much then I can definitely understand not wanting to jump in
mmm yeah as much as I love MMO's I definitely don't have enough time to play right now. It'd be quite the waste of $12 a month. Maybe someday they'll have a free monthly tier
Posted 16 August 2017 - 12:33 AM
I think the boost is only on new servers, not full ones. I could be wrong but I never had the boost the past 4 months.
I'm on Gilgamesh
I hope that server gives a free Excalipur.