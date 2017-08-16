Switch: Buy Sonic Mania for EUR9.97 / USD11.70 on the Russian eShop

Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:29 AM

Sonic Mania is available for RUB699 on the Russian eShop, which makes EUR9.97 / USD11.70. On local eShops it's EUR19.99 and USD19.99, so it's just half the price for those paying in Euros. It's the same version as on the European store, and thus features all languages including Japanese and English.

How to make the purchase?

Either create a new account and set Russia as the country, or change the country in your Nintendo Account settings for the purchase, and then change it back afterwards. Once Russia is set as the country, you can make the purchase on here: https://www.nintendo...ia-1174779.html

Does my news feed get spammed with Russian news?

From my experience, this doesn't happen when you change your account country just for the purchase and then switch it back immediately after that.

It's also just RUB699 on the Russian Xbox Store and Russian PSN Store.