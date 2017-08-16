Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don't Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don't Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Switch: Buy Sonic Mania for EUR9.97 / USD11.70 on the Russian eShop

By HeroToTheMasses, Aug 16 2017 07:29 AM

HeroToTheMasses  

HeroToTheMasses

Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:29 AM

Sonic Mania is available for RUB699 on the Russian eShop, which makes EUR9.97 / USD11.70. On local eShops it's EUR19.99 and USD19.99, so it's just half the price for those paying in Euros. It's the same version as on the European store, and thus features all languages including Japanese and English.
 
 
How to make the purchase?
Either create a new account and set Russia as the country, or change the country in your Nintendo Account settings for the purchase, and then change it back afterwards. Once Russia is set as the country, you can make the purchase on here: https://www.nintendo...ia-1174779.html
 
Does my news feed get spammed with Russian news?
From my experience, this doesn't happen when you change your account country just for the purchase and then switch it back immediately after that.
 
 
It's also just RUB699 on the Russian Xbox Store and Russian PSN Store.

Komentra  

Komentra

Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:40 AM

"This Nintendo Account or an associated child account has a Nintendo eShop balance. Your country/region of residence cannot be changed until you use up your remaining funds"

All because I have ONE CENT in my account.

HeroToTheMasses  

HeroToTheMasses

Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:43 AM

"This Nintendo Account or an associated child account has a Nintendo eShop balance. Your country/region of residence cannot be changed until you use up your remaining funds"

All because I have ONE CENT in my account.

Could always get someone else to buy it for you and send you can paypal them.


Komentra  

Komentra

Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:53 AM

Could always get someone else to buy it for you and send you can paypal them.


How would that work? It's not a code.

gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted 16 August 2017 - 08:21 AM

I keep getting an error during checkout. Tried both on my switch and the website. 


kipz  

kipz

Posted 16 August 2017 - 08:23 AM

I keep getting an error during checkout. Tried both on my switch and the website. 

Same. It's likely your card. I know when I bought something from the JPN eshop I had to get a prepaid card from Amazon.


gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted 16 August 2017 - 08:29 AM

Same. It's likely your card. I know when I bought something from the JPN eshop I had to get a prepaid card from Amazon.

 

Just tried all my credit cards, none worked. 

 

I was able to buy Shovel Knight off the Mexican eshop back when, too bad this didn't work. 


SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted 16 August 2017 - 08:33 AM

Arent certain cards limited to certain regions? I know with mine I could only use it on the U.S and Mexican E-Shops. All the stuff I brought from Japan had to be either a direct download code or E-Shop credit from Amazon or various other sides.


Sunrisecityrider  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted 16 August 2017 - 02:10 PM

I have funds on 2 users on my Switch right now.

So we need to make a new user on our Switch and show that user in Russia. Then we need to add a $10 Eshop code to that user and finally purchase Sonic Mania on the Russian Eshop for that user. Then change the user back to the US or just leave it as Russia for any future Russian Eshop discounts.

Do I have this correct?

Also, is this shovel knight discount still on the Mexican Eshop?

bgame2  

bgame2

Posted 16 August 2017 - 02:31 PM

This post brought to you by Donald Trump. 😀

R3DH3R0  

R3DH3R0

Posted 16 August 2017 - 03:40 PM

"This Nintendo Account or an associated child account has a Nintendo eShop balance. Your country/region of residence cannot be changed until you use up your remaining funds"

All because I have ONE CENT in my account.

Same...


guyver2077  

guyver2077

Posted 16 August 2017 - 03:47 PM

anyone else been successful? any different from the version in the US shop?


PsychoKilla666  

PsychoKilla666

Posted 16 August 2017 - 03:59 PM

anyone else been successful? any different from the version in the US shop?

No luck, 5 cards, 3 different creditors
It's the same version as EU as stated above
PsychoKilla666  

PsychoKilla666

Posted 16 August 2017 - 04:19 PM

So it unlinks your Nintendo Network ID when you change country.
I didn't try relinking mine.
Wonder if that might be it
KeeperOfWind  

KeeperOfWind

Posted 16 August 2017 - 04:44 PM

Would I need to add the funds before trying to purchase it on the russian eshop?

 

Edit: yeah my card didn't work when trying to buy the game on the russian eshop
While I would love to make a second attempt my card is known for locking up even at canceling BB/Amazon orders.
Edit 2:
Attempted 4 times on the website just to double check. 

Looks like you would need a russian eshop card, this isn't worth me continuing for my card to lock me out again.


cleaver  

cleaver

Posted 16 August 2017 - 05:10 PM

I have funds on 2 users on my Switch right now.

So we need to make a new user on our Switch and show that user in Russia. Then we need to add a $10 Eshop code to that user and finally purchase Sonic Mania on the Russian Eshop for that user. Then change the user back to the US or just leave it as Russia for any future Russian Eshop discounts.

Do I have this correct?

Also, is this shovel knight discount still on the Mexican Eshop?

Shovel Knight in the Mexican eshop was $12 something like 3/3 to 3/6ish
Sunrisecityrider  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted 16 August 2017 - 09:06 PM

Ok.

zeb06  

zeb06

Posted 16 August 2017 - 11:07 PM

Does doing this not fill your news feed with news from that region? Tried some Japanese demos and my news was covered with Japanese posts...only way to fix it was to remove the user and reformat the system.

KeeperOfWind  

KeeperOfWind

Posted 17 August 2017 - 04:02 AM

Does doing this not fill your news feed with news from that region? Tried some Japanese demos and my news was covered with Japanese posts...only way to fix it was to remove the user and reformat the system.

so far I don't see any Russian stuff, but I do have a Japanese account that is showing mostly Japanese news.


andythemeZ  

andythemeZ

Posted 18 August 2017 - 10:07 AM

Doesn't work. Don't know how you did it. Big pain in the ass that neither on the console or website you can choose English.

 

How the hell did OP get it to work? Is there a way to use PayPal instead of your debit card? Errors just say "check payment" not anything like "oh, your bank blocked it cause its UK" I've bought from Amazon UK before no problem. So many you-tubers bragging about buying games from the Japanese e-shop, too, like its a cake walk. Had to create like five screen names, a Switch account, Switch "sign in", Nintendo Account, My Nintendo account, NNID, and a dummy sub Gmail. 

 

Any advice appreciated, cause its not that I want to save $8 this time so much as it is wanting to be able to get rare Neo Geo games and more from the Japanese one.


midloo  

midloo

Posted 18 August 2017 - 03:57 PM

Doesn't sound like this effort is worth the $8.30 more to buy it on the NA shop and be done with it.


smokeyjoey8  

smokeyjoey8

Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:15 PM

Doesn't work. Don't know how you did it. Big pain in the ass that neither on the console or website you can choose English.

How the hell did OP get it to work? Is there a way to use PayPal instead of your debit card? Errors just say "check payment" not anything like "oh, your bank blocked it cause its UK" I've bought from Amazon UK before no problem. So many you-tubers bragging about buying games from the Japanese e-shop, too, like its a cake walk. Had to create like five screen names, a Switch account, Switch "sign in", Nintendo Account, My Nintendo account, NNID, and a dummy sub Gmail.

Any advice appreciated, cause its not that I want to save $8 this time so much as it is wanting to be able to get rare Neo Geo games and more from the Japanese one.


Just follow any of the billion guides on how to make a Japanese Nintendo account on your Switch. Then Follow any of the billion guides on how to make a Japanese Amazon account. Once that's done, go to Japanese Amazon, find the digital delivery eshop cards, purchase with your credit card (it should work. I had trouble buying From the JP eshop on my Switch when I used any of my cards, but buying from Amazon works in one go. It's likely Nintendo not allowing foreign CC's on their service.), and then redeem that digital code on your JP eshop account, and buy whatever games you want.

FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:53 PM

Sega makes the first universally praised sonic game in over a decade and weasels are trying to save a few bucks by going to the soviets?

I'm a CAG but come on it's 20 bucks at launch just give them their money

KeeperOfWind  

KeeperOfWind

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:24 PM

Sega makes the first universally praised sonic game in over a decade and weasels are trying to save a few bucks by going to the soviets?

I'm a CAG but come on it's 20 bucks at launch just give them their money

The nerves of some people! Why aren't people spending $20 for a game? Personally I would spend $60 on Sonic

 

