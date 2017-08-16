Switch: Buy Sonic Mania for EUR9.97 / USD11.70 on the Russian eShop
Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:29 AM
Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:40 AM
All because I have ONE CENT in my account.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:43 AM
Could always get someone else to buy it for you and send you can paypal them.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 07:53 AM
How would that work? It's not a code.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 08:21 AM
I keep getting an error during checkout. Tried both on my switch and the website.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 08:23 AM
I keep getting an error during checkout. Tried both on my switch and the website.
Same. It's likely your card. I know when I bought something from the JPN eshop I had to get a prepaid card from Amazon.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 08:29 AM
Just tried all my credit cards, none worked.
I was able to buy Shovel Knight off the Mexican eshop back when, too bad this didn't work.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 08:33 AM
Arent certain cards limited to certain regions? I know with mine I could only use it on the U.S and Mexican E-Shops. All the stuff I brought from Japan had to be either a direct download code or E-Shop credit from Amazon or various other sides.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 02:10 PM
So we need to make a new user on our Switch and show that user in Russia. Then we need to add a $10 Eshop code to that user and finally purchase Sonic Mania on the Russian Eshop for that user. Then change the user back to the US or just leave it as Russia for any future Russian Eshop discounts.
Do I have this correct?
Also, is this shovel knight discount still on the Mexican Eshop?
Posted 16 August 2017 - 02:31 PM
Posted 16 August 2017 - 03:40 PM
Same...
Posted 16 August 2017 - 03:47 PM
anyone else been successful? any different from the version in the US shop?
Posted 16 August 2017 - 03:59 PM
No luck, 5 cards, 3 different creditors
It's the same version as EU as stated above
Posted 16 August 2017 - 04:19 PM
I didn't try relinking mine.
Wonder if that might be it
Posted 16 August 2017 - 04:44 PM
Would I need to add the funds before trying to purchase it on the russian eshop?
Edit: yeah my card didn't work when trying to buy the game on the russian eshop
While I would love to make a second attempt my card is known for locking up even at canceling BB/Amazon orders.
Edit 2:
Attempted 4 times on the website just to double check.
Looks like you would need a russian eshop card, this isn't worth me continuing for my card to lock me out again.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 05:10 PM
Shovel Knight in the Mexican eshop was $12 something like 3/3 to 3/6ish
I have funds on 2 users on my Switch right now.
Posted 16 August 2017 - 09:06 PM
Posted 16 August 2017 - 11:07 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 04:02 AM
Does doing this not fill your news feed with news from that region? Tried some Japanese demos and my news was covered with Japanese posts...only way to fix it was to remove the user and reformat the system.
so far I don't see any Russian stuff, but I do have a Japanese account that is showing mostly Japanese news.
Posted 18 August 2017 - 10:07 AM
Doesn't work. Don't know how you did it. Big pain in the ass that neither on the console or website you can choose English.
How the hell did OP get it to work? Is there a way to use PayPal instead of your debit card? Errors just say "check payment" not anything like "oh, your bank blocked it cause its UK" I've bought from Amazon UK before no problem. So many you-tubers bragging about buying games from the Japanese e-shop, too, like its a cake walk. Had to create like five screen names, a Switch account, Switch "sign in", Nintendo Account, My Nintendo account, NNID, and a dummy sub Gmail.
Any advice appreciated, cause its not that I want to save $8 this time so much as it is wanting to be able to get rare Neo Geo games and more from the Japanese one.
Posted 18 August 2017 - 03:57 PM
Doesn't sound like this effort is worth the $8.30 more to buy it on the NA shop and be done with it.
Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:15 PM
Just follow any of the billion guides on how to make a Japanese Nintendo account on your Switch. Then Follow any of the billion guides on how to make a Japanese Amazon account. Once that's done, go to Japanese Amazon, find the digital delivery eshop cards, purchase with your credit card (it should work. I had trouble buying From the JP eshop on my Switch when I used any of my cards, but buying from Amazon works in one go. It's likely Nintendo not allowing foreign CC's on their service.), and then redeem that digital code on your JP eshop account, and buy whatever games you want.
Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:53 PM
I'm a CAG but come on it's 20 bucks at launch just give them their money
Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:24 PM
Sega makes the first universally praised sonic game in over a decade and weasels are trying to save a few bucks by going to the soviets?
The nerves of some people! Why aren't people spending $20 for a game? Personally I would spend $60 on Sonic