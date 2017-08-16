Nier Automata 39,99 at amazon

Posted 16 August 2017 - 05:38 PM

Heard nothing but great things about this game. Waiting for sub $30 price at GameStop.



Homer: How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?



Lionel Hutz: Well, he's kind of had it in for me ever since I accidentally ran over his dog. Actually, replace "accidentally" with "repeatedly," and replace "dog" with "son."