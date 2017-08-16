Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Nier Automata 39,99 at amazon

By boostlag, Aug 16 2017 05:03 PM

#1 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   143 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted 16 August 2017 - 05:03 PM

https://www.amazon.c..._i=desktop&th=1

 

 


#2 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted 16 August 2017 - 05:38 PM

Heard nothing but great things about this game.  Waiting for sub $30 price at GameStop.  


#3 JoshTX   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2138 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

JoshTX

Posted 16 August 2017 - 06:33 PM

Good price, but yeah, my personal price point for this is $30 or less. I'm expecting that will happen around Black Friday timeframe. 


#4 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2111 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 17 August 2017 - 03:24 AM

Probably be $20 by black friday or over the holidays.

#5 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 17 August 2017 - 11:46 AM

I've got 10 dollars in BB RZ. Waiting patiently for it to hit 40/32 at BB. 22 would definitely be a buy price for me. Recently played through the first Nier and it was enough to get me interested in the franchise (plus it's universally said Automata destroys it in every way). Come on BB

#6 voldo  

voldo

Posted 17 August 2017 - 12:11 PM

fantastic game, I got in on ground level well worth the price at 40.

#7 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 17 August 2017 - 12:43 PM

Also was hoping for 20 at bf. But this isn't a huge game so places to buy will be somewhat limited. I don't see Walmart or target marking this down and bragging about it in their ads.

#8 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1726 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 18 August 2017 - 02:11 AM

single player goty for me. actually, the last few years. combat is on the easy side if your are used to ninja gaiden, bayonetta but its got their speed. the dlc is not too great though for the price but if it's on sale, then grab it.
