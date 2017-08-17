Redbox Games On Sale

Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

By Ipman, Aug 17 2017 04:23 AM

#1 Ipman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   86 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Ipman

Posted 17 August 2017 - 04:23 AM

Just thought I should start a topic about game deals we see in Redbox.

 

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $8.99

http://www.redbox.co...ind-divided-ps4

http://www.redbox.co...ivided-xbox-one

 

 

 

 

 

 


#2 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:03 AM

So was the 2nd one better than the 1st? I got so bored I couldn't finish it

#3 Emoney244   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1661 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Emoney244

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:16 AM

So was the 2nd one better than the 1st? I got so bored I couldn't finish it

They're both amazing games so if you didn't like the first one you probably won't like this one. 


Thank you for pulling your heads out of your asses Sega. 

#4 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   11802 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:18 AM

Deus Ex is $13 owned complete (usually) on Wal-Mart. So that isn't much of a deal. Plus I'm pretty sure it's been around $10 mark new a few times.


