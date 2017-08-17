Redbox Games On Sale

Just thought I should start a topic about game deals we see in Redbox.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $8.99
http://www.redbox.co...ind-divided-ps4
http://www.redbox.co...ivided-xbox-one
Jump to content
Posted 17 August 2017 - 04:23 AM
Just thought I should start a topic about game deals we see in Redbox.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $8.99
http://www.redbox.co...ind-divided-ps4
http://www.redbox.co...ivided-xbox-one
Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:03 AM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:16 AM
So was the 2nd one better than the 1st? I got so bored I couldn't finish it
They're both amazing games so if you didn't like the first one you probably won't like this one.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:18 AM
Deus Ex is $13 owned complete (usually) on Wal-Mart. So that isn't much of a deal. Plus I'm pretty sure it's been around $10 mark new a few times.