CAGcast #511: We Don't Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* * - - - 5 votes

Best Buy 50 hour Sale starts 8/18 at 10PM CT

By mchittumjr, Aug 17 2017 01:32 PM

mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted 17 August 2017 - 01:32 PM

https://corporate.be...n-better-deals/

 

 

This year’s Best Buy 50-Hour Anniversary Sale kicks off at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 (all times Central). 

 

Some of the deals included in the Best Buy 50-Hour Anniversary Sale:

  • Save up to $500 on select MacBooks
  • Save up to $300 on iPhone 7/7+
  • Save $70 on Samsung Gear S3 Tumi Smartwatch (Only at Best Buy)
  • Save $200 on Beats Studio Wireless
  • Save up to $600 on LG 4K TVs
  • Save $120 on select iPad Mini 4
  • Save up to $500 on select iMacs
  • Save up to $350 on gaming PCs and monitors
  • Save up to $300 on select Windows PCs

BxJoka814  

BxJoka814

Posted 17 August 2017 - 01:35 PM

Looking forward to disappointment.   


ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 17 August 2017 - 01:40 PM

I could get on board with that save $500 on a MacBook. If I had the other $2000 laying around.

Thatguy1513  

Thatguy1513

Posted 17 August 2017 - 01:46 PM

Hey I'll actually be awake when the sale goes live. Here's hoping for some glitches.

Mando44646  

Mando44646

Posted 17 August 2017 - 01:51 PM

hope for some decent game deals


Firecrest  

Firecrest

Posted 17 August 2017 - 01:56 PM

Bring on the glitches lol.

Kev Cypunk  

Kev Cypunk

Posted 17 August 2017 - 01:59 PM

Do they usually advertise video game deals ahead of time? The rest of this doesn't interest me.


Timezones  

Timezones

Posted 17 August 2017 - 01:59 PM

Would love to see Forza Horizon 3 down to $30 again. Missed out on a few sales last fall/winter, and seems like it hasn't dipped below $40 ever since.

Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 17 August 2017 - 02:12 PM

Hopefully there will finally be a great Macbook deal...and hopefully I can stack a student coupon with it.


bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 17 August 2017 - 02:42 PM

Nier for $31.99 with GCU plZ

DickDangus  

DickDangus

Posted 17 August 2017 - 02:43 PM

$100 Galaxy S8+ or bust.


ghost1914  

ghost1914

Posted 17 August 2017 - 02:58 PM

I feel like the 2017 MacBooks will get the same discounts they always do and only last year models will get the $500 off.

z24buddy  

z24buddy

Posted 17 August 2017 - 03:05 PM

I could get on board with that save $500 on a MacBook. If I had the other $2000 laying around.

What if they "accidently" marked it down to $500 instead of $500 off?

 

I bet you would find the money then.


prateeko  

prateeko

Posted 17 August 2017 - 03:06 PM

Not a great time to buy an iPhone what with the new ones so close.

panasonic  

panasonic

Posted 17 August 2017 - 03:08 PM

they just had $400 off MacBooks this previous weekend. Probably at most the $500 off is on the $2800 models 2016


Souffrir  

Souffrir

Posted 17 August 2017 - 04:54 PM

10PM CT?

Is it just me or is that a really weird time to start a sale?

Kojubat  

Kojubat

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:10 PM

10PM CT?

Is it just me or is that a really weird time to start a sale?

It allows the sale to be "50 Hours" and end at midnight Best Buy corporate time, so it is valid the entire weekend.


Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:15 PM

$600 off LG TV sets? I wonder if that will include the OLED jammies. I'll pick one up with the swiftness if I can get one for $1300-1400.

ayobro  

ayobro

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:17 PM

lg t.v.'s are garbage ware

look up how they do their pixels to see

 

wait til OLED is cheaper and 60 fps is a thing before upgrading to 4k


Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:20 PM

Hmm...I've been in the market for a new iPad and that iPad Mini 4 deal sounds tempting.  I'll have to set a reminder to check when the sale starts.  That's probably the best price I'm going to find, right?


NoOtherOptions  

NoOtherOptions

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:26 PM

$600 off LG TV sets? I wonder if that will include the OLED jammies. I'll pick one up with the swiftness if I can get one for $1300-1400.


It'll only be 600 off the 4k dollar sets probably. They only hit like 1400-1800 on the floor models. Some 55s as low as 1k. I doubt you'll see sub 1800 and they'll be leftover 2016s.

NoOtherOptions  

NoOtherOptions

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:29 PM

lg t.v.'s are garbage ware
look up how they do their pixels to see

wait til OLED is cheaper and 60 fps is a thing before upgrading to 4k


Only the low end 2016s did RGBW. Most 2017s up are fine. If you're unsure just check rtings.com if the 4k is in quotes it's RGBw. Stop being dramatic.

srac84  

srac84

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:50 PM

Probably same recycled deals .. like uncharted blood borne etc for 11.99 after gcu and some deals at 31.99 after gcu like horizon etc

srac84  

srac84

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:52 PM

Oh yeah If you're getting a new phone and deal is in store too , sign up for student deals it'll give you a free 50 gift card when activating a new phone which ends in September

redreflect  

redreflect

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:56 PM

SET SAIL FOR FAIL!!!

reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:53 PM

Hoping for $500 macbooks, let's go!


Schweezly  

Schweezly

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:57 PM

Hmm...I've been in the market for a new iPad and that iPad Mini 4 deal sounds tempting. I'll have to set a reminder to check when the sale starts. That's probably the best price I'm going to find, right?


Probably, yea. That would make it $279.99

However my debate would be that or the new iPad that retails at $329. Staples has them right now for $289 for the 32gb model. Less memory but 2 years newer

Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:04 PM

I'd like to get newer, but I don't think 32GB is enough space.


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:05 PM

Don't get your hopes up for any good gaming deals. I saw the list and didn't even think it was worthy of posting early. It's pretty much just an Xbox One with a free controller, stereo headset, and Lego Batman 4K download and a few games with unspectacular prices like $10 off Lego City Undercover.


ghost1914  

ghost1914

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:07 PM

Don't get your hopes up for any good gaming deals. I saw the list and didn't even think it was worthy of posting early. It's pretty much just an Xbox One with a free controller, stereo headset, and Lego Batman 4K download and a few games with unspectacular prices like $10 off Lego City Undercover.


Did you see what the MacBooks prices would be?
