Best Buy 50 hour Sale starts 8/18 at 10PM CT

This year’s Best Buy 50-Hour Anniversary Sale kicks off at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 (all times Central).
Some of the deals included in the Best Buy 50-Hour Anniversary Sale:
- Save up to $500 on select MacBooks
- Save up to $300 on iPhone 7/7+
- Save $70 on Samsung Gear S3 Tumi Smartwatch (Only at Best Buy)
- Save $200 on Beats Studio Wireless
- Save up to $600 on LG 4K TVs
- Save $120 on select iPad Mini 4
- Save up to $500 on select iMacs
- Save up to $350 on gaming PCs and monitors
- Save up to $300 on select Windows PCs