Guacamelee! STCE • Limited PS4™ Retail ! ONLY 3800 COPIES

Just released on vblank shopify site!
stock is going really fast
https://vblank-enter...ited-ps4-retail
Posted 17 August 2017 - 04:56 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:31 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:35 PM
Thanks so much, OP. Guacamelee! is one of my favorite games anymore, and it would have been a massive bummer to miss out on this!
Personally, I will probably jump at the sound of skeleton hooves and distant screaming for the rest of my life.
I think my wallet made a shrieking sound and scurried off into a dark corner, once I pulled up the Steam page.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:43 PM
There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."
Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:53 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:07 PM
There's still 2690 left, it's not flying
Well not by LRG standards. I have never tried this game, but only heard good things about it and I like Metroidvania style games. I ordered 2.
Down to 2560 as of this post.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:23 PM
I think it kinda flew under the radar so there might not be much awareness on it, I definitely had no idea it was dropping today
Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:29 PM
It's definitely unexpected. This will sell. And people will be angry they missed it.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:31 PM
has vblank reprinted any of their other limited releases?
Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:34 PM
Yes.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:40 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:45 PM
"no plans" isn't "no" I guess.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:48 PM
Hmm csbaker hasn't posted in here yet, is he going to miss this?
Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:08 PM
Debating on buying 1 or 2 and keeping one as an investment lol
Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:09 PM
Yeah, they offered RCR for the PS4 a second time. They offered a different cover art, and a PSP case with art and a manual if I remember correctly came with it. So depending on DrinkBox and if they ever want to offer it again, it could happen, but I see them offering the Vita before that, and probably stopping after that, unless they offer physical for some other console.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:31 PM
where do you see stock left?
Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:35 PM
Try to checkout with like 3000, and it will auto adjust to the remaining amount. About 2300 left.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:35 PM
Try and add 5000 and it says 2305 left, etc.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:35 PM
just go to the page and try to add say 3000 items to your cart, shopify will spew that you can't do that cuz only X are available
Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:36 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:00 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:09 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:21 PM
Anyone know if this is in stock and shipping now? I don't want a Special Reserve situation where I order it and it ships months later.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:31 PM
VGP in Canada is offering this as well, I just got an email from them, so yeah, this won't last long once others find out. They say in stock, so all orders should be shipping within 1-2 days.
https://www.videogam...s4-p-25119.html
Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:36 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:50 PM
Posted 17 August 2017 - 09:44 PM
I hope they ship these in a good padded box or something.
Posted 17 August 2017 - 09:46 PM
I absolutely love this game. It was one of the reasons I got a Vita back in the day. I have it on at least 3-4 different platforms and will now have a physical copy. Thanks for the heads up OP!
Posted 17 August 2017 - 10:12 PM
In for one, thanks OP!
Posted 17 August 2017 - 10:14 PM
Nice, I just saw this in my email and grabbed a copy. A nice surprise. Looks to be about 2000 copies left as of this posting, so nearly half gone