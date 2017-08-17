Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* * * * - 3 votes

Guacamelee! STCE • Limited PS4™ Retail ! ONLY 3800 COPIES

By mdott, Aug 17 2017 04:56 PM

#1 mdott  

mdott

Posted 17 August 2017 - 04:56 PM

Just released on vblank shopify site! 

 

stock is going really fast 

 

https://vblank-enter...ited-ps4-retail


#2 jedex   Elite Chemist CAGiversary!   597 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

jedex

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:31 PM

Got 2

#3 EdgeZephyr   Gear Messiah CAGiversary!   510 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

EdgeZephyr

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:35 PM

Thanks so much, OP. Guacamelee! is one of my favorite games anymore, and it would have been a massive bummer to miss out on this!


Personally, I will probably jump at the sound of skeleton hooves and distant screaming for the rest of my life.

I think my wallet made a shrieking sound and scurried off into a dark corner, once I pulled up the Steam page.

Posted Image

#4 redreflect   I am the Wolf CAGiversary!   1381 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

redreflect

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:43 PM

I think I got this free from PS Plus or something or else is jump on this.

There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."

#5 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 17 August 2017 - 05:53 PM

There's still 2690 left, it's not flying

#6 z24buddy   Skilled Cactus Killer CAGiversary!   535 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

z24buddy

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:07 PM

There's still 2690 left, it's not flying

Well not by LRG standards. I have never tried this game, but only heard good things about it and I like Metroidvania style games. I ordered 2.

 

Down to 2560 as of this post.


#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:23 PM

I think it kinda flew under the radar so there might not be much awareness on it, I definitely had no idea it was dropping today


#8 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:29 PM

It's definitely unexpected. This will sell. And people will be angry they missed it. 


#9 NiiNJA   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   325 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

NiiNJA

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:31 PM

has vblank reprinted any of their other limited releases?


#10 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4088 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:34 PM

has vblank reprinted any of their other limited releases?

Yes.


#11 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8091 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:40 PM

Was going to snag this but $6 for shipping is a lot. I also finished this game multiple times so I don't know how much I would play the physical copy.

#12 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:45 PM

has vblank reprinted any of their other limited releases?

gcm.png

 

"no plans" isn't "no" I guess. 


#13 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 17 August 2017 - 06:48 PM

Hmm csbaker hasn't posted in here yet, is he going to miss this?


#14 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:08 PM

Debating on buying 1 or 2 and keeping one as an investment lol



 

 

 

#15 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4471 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:09 PM

has vblank reprinted any of their other limited releases?

Yeah, they offered RCR for the PS4 a second time. They offered a different cover art, and a PSP case with art and a manual if I remember correctly came with it. So depending on DrinkBox and if they ever want to offer it again, it could happen, but I see them offering the Vita before that, and probably stopping after that, unless they offer physical for some other console.


#16 the_vahngo  

the_vahngo

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:31 PM

where do you see stock left?

 

Well not by LRG standards. I have never tried this game, but only heard good things about it and I like Metroidvania style games. I ordered 2.

 

Down to 2560 as of this post.

 

There's still 2690 left, it's not flying


#17 baboonfreak   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   907 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

baboonfreak

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:35 PM

where do you see stock left?

Try to checkout with like 3000, and it will auto adjust to the remaining amount. About 2300 left.


#18 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:35 PM

where do you see stock left?

Try and add 5000 and it says 2305 left, etc.

 

ninja'ed!


#19 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:35 PM

where do you see stock left?

just go to the page and try to add say 3000 items to your cart, shopify will spew that you can't do that cuz only X are available

 

Quantity  
3333
+ -  $ 29.99   Add to Cart
You can only add 2303 Guacamelee! STCE • Limited PS4™ Retail to the cart.

#20 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2111 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 17 August 2017 - 07:36 PM

I think it's because it's not limited like LRG in the sense that vbank reprints games.

#21 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:00 PM

In for the last 2300

#22 showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:09 PM

Got one no doubt this will go fast once more people become aware of it

#23 VagrantFate  

VagrantFate

Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:21 PM

Anyone know if this is in stock and shipping now? I don't want a Special Reserve situation where I order it and it ships months later.


#24 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4471 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:31 PM

VGP in Canada is offering this as well, I just got an email from them, so yeah, this won't last long once others find out. They say in stock, so all orders should be shipping within 1-2 days.

 

https://www.videogam...s4-p-25119.html


#25 falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:36 PM

Nice surprise. Will be interesting to see how fast it sells out.

#26 Jawwaad1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   786 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Jawwaad1

Posted 17 August 2017 - 08:50 PM

A great game to make physical. Since there doesn't seem to be a limit on how many you can purchase, I don't think it will last too long. Many people probably didn't know about it releasing since it seemed random. I ordered one for myself even though I probably won't open it anytime soon.

#27 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 17 August 2017 - 09:44 PM

I hope they ship these in a good padded box or something.



 

 

 

#28 PimpLimp   Pimpin Aint Easy CAGiversary!   1605 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

PimpLimp

Posted 17 August 2017 - 09:46 PM

I absolutely love this game. It was one of the reasons I got a Vita back in the day. I have it on at least 3-4 different platforms and will now have a physical copy. Thanks for the heads up OP!


#29 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10238 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 17 August 2017 - 10:12 PM

In for one, thanks OP!


#30 Midori Monkey   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   654 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Midori Monkey

Posted 17 August 2017 - 10:14 PM

Nice, I just saw this in my email and grabbed a copy.  A nice surprise.  Looks to be about 2000 copies left as of this posting, so nearly half gone :)


