$20 off your FIRST order on Prime Now with Amex -- some solid deals

Use code "Amex20"
https://primenow.ama...1_AMEX20_ILMNew
Some sample deals:
Persona 5: $30
FF15: $10
Pokemon Sun: $11
https://primenow.ama...n_un_nav_sr_ALL
Posted 18 August 2017 - 02:49 PM
Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:02 PM
How's the pc version of mass effect Andromeda? It's $6.50 after discount...
Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:31 PM
Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:59 PM
How's the pc version of mass effect Andromeda? It's $6.50 after discount...
trash. it is trash all around ... buy towel papers instead
Posted 18 August 2017 - 07:07 PM
Posted 18 August 2017 - 08:45 PM
I live in a zip code of an Amazon distribution center. "We're sorry we do not deliver to this zip code at this time"
My mother lives less than 4 miles from a distribution center; I have a friend who works there. Same response when I check. Too bad, I'd love to shop and have stuff delivered to her.
Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:02 PM
So this is a bit confusing. I thought this meant first time ordering with an Amex but apparently it is first time customer only, but have to pay with Amex. So no free $20 for me.
Posted 19 August 2017 - 04:49 PM