CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

$20 off your FIRST order on Prime Now with Amex -- some solid deals

By EvilChamp, Aug 18 2017 02:49 PM

EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted 18 August 2017 - 02:49 PM

Use code "Amex20" 

https://primenow.ama...1_AMEX20_ILMNew

 

Some sample deals: 

Persona 5: $30

FF15: $10

Pokemon Sun: $11

 

https://primenow.ama...n_un_nav_sr_ALL

 

 


Viper51989  

Viper51989

Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:02 PM

How's the pc version of mass effect Andromeda? It's $6.50 after discount...


Souffrir  

Souffrir

Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:31 PM

Never mind, this doesn't seem to work in my zip code.

EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted 18 August 2017 - 06:59 PM

How's the pc version of mass effect Andromeda? It's $6.50 after discount...

trash. it is trash all around ... buy towel papers instead 


ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 18 August 2017 - 07:07 PM

I live in a zip code of an Amazon distribution center. "We're sorry we do not deliver to this zip code at this time"

RagManX  

RagManX

Posted 18 August 2017 - 08:45 PM

I live in a zip code of an Amazon distribution center. "We're sorry we do not deliver to this zip code at this time"

My mother lives less than 4 miles from a distribution center; I have a friend who works there. Same response when I check. Too bad, I'd love to shop and have stuff delivered to her.


Branyon47  

Branyon47

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:02 PM

So this is a bit confusing.  I thought this meant first time ordering with an Amex but apparently it is first time customer only, but have to pay with Amex. So no free $20 for me.


Chrono Gear  

Chrono Gear

Posted 19 August 2017 - 04:49 PM

If only I had an Amex. Visa/MC/Discover but no Amex. Too bad cause there are some amazing deals. Couple games on my list would be free. Mario Color splash and Pokken Tournament at great prices too.


