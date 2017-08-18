Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* * - - - 2 votes

Best Buy Ad 8/20-8/26

By Tyrok, Aug 18 2017 08:50 PM

Tyrok

Posted 18 August 2017 - 08:50 PM

Games:

  • :ps4: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $39.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Edition $79.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Madden NFL 18 $59.99 (Available Friday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Wolfenstein: The Two Pack $29.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :switch: Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure $39.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: F1 2017 $59.99 (Available Friday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy $79.99 (Available Friday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Battlefield 1 Revolution $59.99 (Available Friday)
  • :ps4: Persona 5 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands $34.99 Save $25
  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V $29.99 Save $30

Everything Else:

  • Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle $279.99 (Available Friday)
  • Sharp 43" Class LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (LC-43LBU591U) and Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle $549.98 Save $160
  • Free Game up to $59.99 when you buy an Xbox One S 1TB Console
  • Save $10 on select Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controllers (Excludes Elite)
  • Save $10 on a 3-Month or 6-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Get a $10 Xbox Gift Card to use toward Madden Ultimate Team points when you buy a 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership
  • PlayStation VR $349.99 Save $50
  • Save $50 when you buy a Sony 55" or 65" Class 800 or 900 series Smart Ultra HD TV and a PlayStation 4 Pro Console
  • PDP Official Universal Media Remote for PlayStation 4 $24.99 Save $5
  • Turtle Beach XO Three Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One $59.99 Save $10

New Release Blu-ray (Available Tuesday):

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $19.99 Save $5
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 Save $5
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 4K $29.99
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 4K/3D Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Kill Switch $17.99 Save $2
  • The Walking Dead: Season Seven Only @ BB Lenticular Cover $39.99 Save $15
  • Ash vs Evil Dead: Season Two Only @ BB Steelbook $30.99 Save $4
  • Daredevil: Season Two $27.99 Save $2
  • Jessica Jones: Season One $27.99 Save $2
  • Supergirl: Season Two Only @ BB Steelbook $39.99 Save $5

mrclutch

Posted 18 August 2017 - 08:55 PM

Thx Tyrok

Tastes like chicken.

ubiquetous

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:01 PM

In for a Madden preorder and a preorder for Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy

Thanks

Indiansfan008

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:04 PM

Time to pick up Persona 5! Thanks OP

Kain

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:05 PM

So freakin' annoyed I have to buy a 4k edition of Guardians just to get the 3D version. :(


Last Six Years of Completed Games: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.

freshzen

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:07 PM

I better jump on guardians 2 4k/3D
Posted ImagePosted Image

acthechamp

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:17 PM

I recently beat Persona 5 and I clocked in at just over 80 hours. Fantastic JRPG.

899090.png
 

Signature3.png

RabbiHick

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:33 PM

Come on BB, give us what we want. Nier Automata for cheap.

Anyone looking for a JRPG fix, no reason not to get Persona 5 at that price. I put 85 hours into it.

Thanx for posting

snatcher33

Posted 18 August 2017 - 09:58 PM

Time to pick up Persona 5! Thanks OP

I approve this post  :D/ .....I will be doing the same


snatcher33.png

Larry Davis

Posted 18 August 2017 - 10:03 PM

In for Ash Vs Evil Dead s2 and Jessica Jones s1.


msbytes

Posted 18 August 2017 - 10:24 PM

I may finally pick up Persona 5. 


967804.png

bouda

Posted 18 August 2017 - 10:40 PM

I don't see it on BB's listing, but other retailers say there's a $10 mail-in rebate form inside Wolfenstein The Two Pack for the sequel.

 

 

 

To receive $10 off Wolfenstein II:The New Colossus, customers must purchase Wolfenstein: The Two Pack between August 25th and December 31st , 2017. All new copies of Wolfenstein: The Two Pack contain the original mail-in form. Then simply mail in the original form along with the UPC and receipt for both Wolfenstein: The Two Pack and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, post marked by January 8th.


Dr0p119

Posted 18 August 2017 - 10:55 PM

Thank you Tyrok

FlamedLiquid

Posted 18 August 2017 - 11:22 PM

definitely grabbing persona 5. hope my free $10 giftcard comes in the mail soon.took advantage of that buy $50 in tv shows get $10 giftcard deal this week.


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

skrilla99

Posted 19 August 2017 - 12:28 AM

So my Alien Covenant Steelbook came in a bubble mailer and was of course all dinged and bent. Went to store and they of course didn't have any to replace it with. Odds are the replacement will get treated just as well by UPS/USPS. GREAT!

bonesawisready

Posted 19 August 2017 - 12:28 AM

For all the people who waited on P5, congratulations.

I'm 80%!done after 65 hours. Great game, give it time it picks up after 2/3 dungeons.

I would finish it but Yakuza, Uncharted, etc are coming

j.t

Posted 19 August 2017 - 12:49 AM

Good price on Persona 5. Took me over 110 hours to beat it. Great game. First I'm hearing about Wolfenstein 2 pack, might pick it up. Anyone know if its on 1 disc or 2. Thanks


Sielanas

Posted 19 August 2017 - 01:16 AM

Lame no discount on Guardians 2 4K, not paying $30.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

pun123

Posted 19 August 2017 - 01:35 AM

Dang hoping for a deal on both Guardians 1 & 2


Posted Image
Posted Image

limesqueeze

Posted 19 August 2017 - 02:39 AM

Battlefield 1 revolution must be the premium edition?

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted 19 August 2017 - 06:07 AM

In for Ash Vs Evil Dead s2


I'm hoping it will be $10 on Black Friday. Great show and great execution. Could have gone either way after the evil dead reboot movie.

Personal trade thread

 

"A motherf***ing bunny"

HFSjU9D.png?1

David Hibiki

Posted 19 August 2017 - 06:38 AM

Grab Persona 5.


... go to sleep.

Gut

Posted 19 August 2017 - 02:43 PM

Thanks Tyrok!  :wave:


Posted Image
Posted Image

PapaSlaughter

Posted 19 August 2017 - 03:03 PM

I'm hoping it will be $10 on Black Friday. Great show and great execution. Could have gone either way after the evil dead reboot movie.

Steelbook will probably be sold out fast though
Using Tapatalk

Tyrok

Posted 19 August 2017 - 05:22 PM

Battlefield 1 revolution must be the premium edition?

Its the complete edition.


donny2112

Posted 19 August 2017 - 07:17 PM

So freakin' annoyed I have to buy a 4k edition of Guardians just to get the 3D version. :(

 

The only 4K movie I have is one that came with the 3D version.  If you have an XB1S, you can use the UHD disk, at least.  Good reason to watch the movie twice!


ToastyTheBaker

Posted 19 August 2017 - 08:48 PM

Do these prices take effect 8/20? Because Wildlands and P5 are still full price. 


Raw_Orangejuice

Posted 19 August 2017 - 09:38 PM

Do these prices take effect 8/20? Because Wildlands and P5 are still full price.

I'll let you know on 8/20

ar4757

Posted 19 August 2017 - 10:32 PM

I recently beat Persona 5 and I clocked in at just over 80 hours. Fantastic JRPG.

It took 130 lol even though P3 took me somewhere around 60 and P4 around 80. Idk wtf happened that made me hit that high of a playtime - guess I knew more about the mechanics and was able to max almost all social links... and I guess I read slow too


Now for the picture of the day:

51984_v.gif                                           I8AllDaBadgerz.png

 

acthechamp

Posted 19 August 2017 - 11:56 PM

It took 130 lol even though P3 took me somewhere around 60 and P4 around 80. Idk wtf happened that made me hit that high of a playtime - guess I knew more about the mechanics and was able to max almost all social links... and I guess I read slow too

It was my first Persona (or heck, first JRPG) ever. Towards the end of it, I started getting really annoyed/tired. I was expecting the game to be over, but it just kept going on and on / dragging... Plus the last palace (the 7th one) really got on my nerves. It was just tedious. Stuff before that though - was fantastic.


899090.png
 

Signature3.png

