Best Buy Ad 8/20-8/26

It took 130 lol even though P3 took me somewhere around 60 and P4 around 80. Idk wtf happened that made me hit that high of a playtime - guess I knew more about the mechanics and was able to max almost all social links... and I guess I read slow too

It was my first Persona (or heck, first JRPG) ever. Towards the end of it, I started getting really annoyed/tired. I was expecting the game to be over, but it just kept going on and on / dragging... Plus the last palace (the 7th one) really got on my nerves. It was just tedious. Stuff before that though - was fantastic.