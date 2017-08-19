Jump to content

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Target ad 8/20-8/26 Free $10 gift card when you buy Madden NFL 18 and Doritos

By Beatles, Aug 19 2017 05:28 AM

Beatles  

Beatles

Posted 19 August 2017 - 05:28 AM

:xb1: Xbox One S 500GB console with digital download of Madden NFL 18 $269.99 (available 8/25)

:ps4: :xb1: Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. edition includes up to $50 of additional value $79.99 (available 8/22)
:ps4: :xb1: Madden NFL 18 $59.99 (available 8/25)
FREE $10 gift card when you buy any Madden NFL 18 and 9.5oz to 11.5oz bag of Doritos

2/$6 Doritos

:3ds: Scarlet Red Nintendo 2DS pre-installed with NEW Super Mario Bros. 2 $79.99 (available 8/25)

Thanks to thecouponingcouple.com for the ad

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 19 August 2017 - 06:55 AM

Guess I'll just have to buy the mountain dew at full price

broncosatw  

broncosatw

Posted 19 August 2017 - 08:16 AM

In this ad I believe it shows the 2/$6 Doritos as having madden NFL 18 stickers on them that give in game content. I'll pay for 1 or 2 of those codes.

I'm out of town without a rental car until Wednesday and I'd appreciate it!

Kapone360  

Kapone360

Posted 19 August 2017 - 08:20 AM

In this ad I believe it shows the 2/$6 Doritos as having madden NFL 18 stickers on them that give in game content. I'll pay for 1 or 2 of those codes.

I'm out of town without a rental car until Wednesday and I'd appreciate it!

Since you are a Broncos fan I will try my best to get you that code if I go to Target this coming week.

 

Go Broncos!


broncosatw  

broncosatw

Posted 19 August 2017 - 08:40 AM

Since you are a Broncos fan I will try my best to get you that code if I go to Target this coming week.

Go Broncos!


Haha nice, thanks I appreciate that!

I'm seeing them play in Buffalo this year, looking forward to that but hopefully whoever they pick at qb isn't abysmal this year.

affa  

affa

Posted 19 August 2017 - 09:23 AM

a new 2ds is 80?  That seems like a really good price, right?


Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 19 August 2017 - 11:50 AM

With that 2/6 Doritos deal I may try one of these...

 

PD92jxc.jpg


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 19 August 2017 - 02:48 PM

is the madden content really just a sticker on the bag? might have to make a trip up to target if so.


Querjek  

Querjek

Posted 19 August 2017 - 02:55 PM

a new 2ds is 80?  That seems like a really good price, right?

MSRP. It's a "normal" 2DS, not a "New" 2DS.


mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 19 August 2017 - 03:03 PM

is the madden content really just a sticker on the bag? might have to make a trip up to target if so.

 The ad scan says: Only @ Target unlock Calvin Johnson.  There looks to be a sticker or something on it but it's too small to make out. http://www.thecoupon...scan-8-20-17/4/


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 19 August 2017 - 07:31 PM

Any idea what Guardians 2 in 4k will be?

WeaponX2099  

WeaponX2099

Posted 19 August 2017 - 08:10 PM

Looking at that Doritos bag, it looks like I have half of it I'll shit green for 2 days
dxironman  

dxironman

Posted 20 August 2017 - 01:29 PM

How can you have Doritos with no Mountain Dew?

BigDumbHippy  

BigDumbHippy

Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:08 PM

Guess I'll just have to buy the mountain dew at full price

what else would u do with the $10 gift card?


EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted 21 August 2017 - 07:55 PM

Has anyone seen the doritos with the CJ code yet? I didn't see any yesterday at my store.


dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted 21 August 2017 - 08:04 PM

Yes


broncosatw  

broncosatw

Posted 22 August 2017 - 12:13 AM

Has anyone seen the doritos with the CJ code yet? I didn't see any yesterday at my store.


I'll buy 2 for 1$ each if they will sell me them lol

pjmomo  

pjmomo

Posted 23 August 2017 - 01:14 AM

this deal is no good without mountain dew...


pstash78  

pstash78

Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:51 AM

Has anyone seen the doritos with the CJ code yet? I didn't see any yesterday at my store.

Yeah, got mine at the Target electronics department desk.  Apparently, there was a notice from Target corporate.  They apparently caught on to the people from year's past who kept on removing the stickers without purchasing the promo bags.  They also wouldn't just give the sticker unless you bought the game, chips, gift card package.  I just bought it and then returned at customer service a minute later and kept the Megatron code.


rawdog805  

rawdog805

Posted Yesterday, 03:30 AM

I really need one of the madden codes and neither of my local stores have any. If anyone has a code to spare I would greatly appreciate it.
