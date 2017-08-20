Target Cartwheel Deals 8/20-8/26

Posted 22 August 2017 - 03:46 AM

You can use a Cartwheel offer with up to four of the same item, along with a manufacturers coupon, and with one Target deal. All together. You should have had no problems stacking the 30% off, the Cars 3 cartwheel, and the cartwheel for the preorder card. As those were two different cartwheel deals, and a Target deal. And, they can do the 75% off right at a regular register, they don't have to send you to customer service. I'm sorry that it didn't work for you, but there's no reason to take it out on me. I don't even work for Target. If you have an issue with their service, I would email or call them, or post on their official Facebook or Twitter accounts.

*SIGH* First of all, I'm not taking it out on you... I can care less about the $0.75. Second, this is not about a single Cartwheel offer applying to multiple items, but rather 2 Cartwheel offers that is supposed to apply to 2 separate items, and then another offer that applies to one of those 2 items, but is dependent on both items being purchased together in order to work. And yes, while in theory all of the offers should come through right there at the electronics register, for whatever reason, Target's system wasn't applying the 75% discount (at least last week anyway) for the CoD - WWII or the Destiny 2 pre-order cards when adding them to your Cartwheel. And it wasn't just me who noticed either. Numerous CAGers who bought either Cars 3 or FIFA 17 (for which there was a 50% off Cartwheel offer) last week reported this--but no one really cared that much because, once again, it's just $0.75. Like I said, I know how Cartwheel works (or is supposed to work anyway), but for whatever reason the $0.75 discount for those 2 pre-order cards wasn't working, for anyone. THAT IS WHAT YOU DON'T SEEM TO UNDERSTAND. Do you get it now?

Also, if say someone did care about the $0.75, and they wanted to get this issue fixed, they would indeed have to take it to the CS desk (because the receipt has already printed with the other offers already applied). And this could lead to more potential problems if you get an ass of a CS employee who notices that you're trying to stack 2 cartwheel offers in conjunction with yet another promo. These asshole type CS reps will not only deny you your lousy $0.75, but they will actually call the electronics dept. and advise them from preventing customers to use Cartwheel at all when buying the $1 reservation cards to get the 30% off a current game deal. I've seen this sort of thing actually happen in the past. In fact, this is probably yet another reason why no one bothered to go to the CS desk to try and recover the $0.75 discount that they were supposed to get for the CoD - WWII or Destiny 2 pre-order cards.