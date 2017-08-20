Target Cartwheel Deals 8/20-8/26
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 170 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted 20 August 2017 - 07:01 AM
Edit: Two new deals added
Edit 2: Two Xbox deals were hiding in the electronics section of the App. Added.
75% Off Call of Duty: WW2 or Destiny 2 Pre-Sell Cards (Expires September 2nd)
20% Off Dead by Daylight PS4 or Xbox One (Expires August 26th)
50% Off Rainbow Six Siege PS4 or Xbox One (Expires August 26th)
25% Off Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold PS4 or Xbox One (Expires August 26th)
20% Off Xbox One Microsoft Branded Stereo Headset (Expires August 26th)
20% Off Black & White Xbox One Wireless Controllers (Expires August 26th)
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 170 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted 20 August 2017 - 07:09 AM
New deals added to the OP.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 170 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted 20 August 2017 - 07:15 AM
#4
Posted 20 August 2017 - 03:53 PM
Thanks Zantra.
- Zantra likes this
Get a Free Xbox One/Cash or Giftcards! - Join the CAGs Referral Conga Line – Super easy and it works!
#5
Posted 20 August 2017 - 03:55 PM
No PS4 15% off system deals. At this rate i may just wait until black friday.
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 170 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 August 2017 - 06:07 AM
No PS4 15% off system deals. At this rate i may just wait until black friday.
We usually get one of those every two months or so. But, at this point, and with the Xbox One X coming out, I would just wait to see what kind of deals pop up.
#7
Posted 21 August 2017 - 06:09 AM
#8
Posted 21 August 2017 - 12:24 PM
Has anyone figured out how to get the 75% off preorder of WWII to work?
It's 75% off the preorder card that costs $1, so -$0.75.
You just bring that in and you get a $5 gift card at release.
No, the $1 isn't a deposit, and yes, you do have to bring the card in for them to scan when picking up the game at release.
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#9
Posted 21 August 2017 - 06:19 PM
It's 75% off the preorder card that costs $1, so -$0.75.
You just bring that in and you get a $5 gift card at release.
No, the $1 isn't a deposit, and yes, you do have to bring the card in for them to scan when picking up the game at release.
Lol... but it hasn't been working though, as far as I can tell. I bought Cars 3 with it last week, and the pre-order card still rang up for $1, not $0.25.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 170 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 August 2017 - 07:18 PM
#11 Banned CAGiversary! 4914 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 August 2017 - 07:38 PM
It's good to see cartwheel threads without someone having emotional breakdowns
You will have excuse Six Min Whistle for missing your post about the Movie Pass. He has been very, very concerned about Conan's penis lately.
#12
Posted 21 August 2017 - 07:45 PM
You have to add the cartwheel coupon to your app, and have them scan it at the register, if it isn't working, you show them the cartwheel coupon, and they can take the 75% off manually.
Don't be a smartass. I know how to use Cartwheel, as do many others who've also been reporting on these forums that the $0.75 discount hasn't been working on the CoD - WWII and Destiny 2 pre-order cards.
And yes, Target probably would do the $0.75 adjustment manually if you explain the situation to them, but most (if not everyone) figured it's just not worth the trip to the customer service desk to do so.
Also, in many cases such as mine, since 2 cartwheel deals were being attempted to be used together with yet another promo offer (the 75% off the pre-order card, the Cars 3 game had a cartwheel offer for 35% as well, AND of course there was the buy a pre-order card and get an additional 30% off a current game promo), some CS employees might actually reject it saying that the reason the system isn't doing the $0.75 discount is because there are already 2 other offers being applied. Worse yet, if the CS rep was a real asshole, they may even try to get word to the electronics section to NOT allow both of the 2 offers that were being applied by the system automatically! How would they do that? By telling the customer that they can't use Cartwheel at all if doing the buy a pre-order card and get 30% off a current game deal. Believe me, I've seen this sort of thing happen in the past!
#13
Posted 22 August 2017 - 12:26 AM
It's good to see cartwheel threads without someone having emotional breakdowns
Spoke too soon ^^^^
- panasonic and dennisb407 like this
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 170 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted 22 August 2017 - 01:12 AM
#15
Posted 22 August 2017 - 03:46 AM
You can use a Cartwheel offer with up to four of the same item, along with a manufacturers coupon, and with one Target deal. All together. You should have had no problems stacking the 30% off, the Cars 3 cartwheel, and the cartwheel for the preorder card. As those were two different cartwheel deals, and a Target deal. And, they can do the 75% off right at a regular register, they don't have to send you to customer service. I'm sorry that it didn't work for you, but there's no reason to take it out on me. I don't even work for Target. If you have an issue with their service, I would email or call them, or post on their official Facebook or Twitter accounts.
*SIGH* First of all, I'm not taking it out on you... I can care less about the $0.75. Second, this is not about a single Cartwheel offer applying to multiple items, but rather 2 Cartwheel offers that is supposed to apply to 2 separate items, and then another offer that applies to one of those 2 items, but is dependent on both items being purchased together in order to work. And yes, while in theory all of the offers should come through right there at the electronics register, for whatever reason, Target's system wasn't applying the 75% discount (at least last week anyway) for the CoD - WWII or the Destiny 2 pre-order cards when adding them to your Cartwheel. And it wasn't just me who noticed either. Numerous CAGers who bought either Cars 3 or FIFA 17 (for which there was a 50% off Cartwheel offer) last week reported this--but no one really cared that much because, once again, it's just $0.75. Like I said, I know how Cartwheel works (or is supposed to work anyway), but for whatever reason the $0.75 discount for those 2 pre-order cards wasn't working, for anyone. THAT IS WHAT YOU DON'T SEEM TO UNDERSTAND. Do you get it now?
Also, if say someone did care about the $0.75, and they wanted to get this issue fixed, they would indeed have to take it to the CS desk (because the receipt has already printed with the other offers already applied). And this could lead to more potential problems if you get an ass of a CS employee who notices that you're trying to stack 2 cartwheel offers in conjunction with yet another promo. These asshole type CS reps will not only deny you your lousy $0.75, but they will actually call the electronics dept. and advise them from preventing customers to use Cartwheel at all when buying the $1 reservation cards to get the 30% off a current game deal. I've seen this sort of thing actually happen in the past. In fact, this is probably yet another reason why no one bothered to go to the CS desk to try and recover the $0.75 discount that they were supposed to get for the CoD - WWII or Destiny 2 pre-order cards.
#16
Posted 22 August 2017 - 06:41 AM
*SIGH* First of all, I'm not taking it out on you... WALL OF WHINY TEXT
*SIGH* You called him a smartass and wrote two walls of text crying about the situation when all he did was accurately explain Target policies and Cartwheel procedures. I think it's time to let this one go and move on now, friend.
or to put it in your own words: "THAT IS WHAT YOU DON'T SEEM TO UNDERSTAND. Do you get it now?"
#17
Posted 22 August 2017 - 11:07 AM
*SIGH* You called him a smartass and wrote two walls of text crying about the situation when all he did was accurately explain Target policies and Cartwheel procedures. I think it's time to let this one go and move on now, friend.
or to put it in your own words: "THAT IS WHAT YOU DON'T SEEM TO UNDERSTAND. Do you get it now?"
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1032 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted 22 August 2017 - 12:17 PM
I could have gone to Customer Service and argued my case, but $.75. My time and dignity is worth more than that, on top of all the other issues that J-M brought up that may potentially occur with the people there.
- Jake-McCall likes this
I'll have an E please, Bob.
#19
Posted 22 August 2017 - 12:27 PM
I used the 30% off promo a few times (and not on Cars 3). Not once did the 75% come off the pre order card. When I asked the people that rang me out about it I was told by one person that the 30% was the better deal so the register gave me that and you can't "double dip." Another person tried telling me that the whole $1 was taken off when clearly it wasn't. So I get exactly what Jake-McCall is saying, and it's perfectly understandable that after relaying his situation that when someone ignores the context and instead reacts as if J-M didnt cartwheel correctly then J-M could assume that person was being a smartass.
I could have gone to Customer Service and argued my case, but $.75. My time and dignity is worth more than that, on top of all the other issues that J-M brought up that may potentially occur with the people there.
This is exactly what I'm saying, and why I didn't go to the CS desk as well. I figured a mere $0.75 is no big deal. But the fact remains... the 75% Cartwheel deal on those 2 pre-order cards wasn't working in conjunction with the other offers--even though it is supposed to.
#20 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1032 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted 22 August 2017 - 12:45 PM
I'll have an E please, Bob.
#21
Posted 22 August 2017 - 01:37 PM
Just wanted to throw you a lifeline. I know how incredibly frustrating it can be when you tell the internet about apples and it keeps replying about oranges. Then it acts like you're the crazy one for getting frustrated.
Yes I agree, and thanks for the support.
#22
Posted 22 August 2017 - 08:39 PM
- dennisb407 likes this
#23 Cammy's Cat CAGiversary! 4061 Posts Joined 6.5 Years Ago
Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:00 AM
- snatcher33 likes this
Gamertag: Bob101910 RFP (FIXED)
#24 Dancing is about butts now CAGiversary! 5387 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:07 AM
XBL: Z 5aber
Steam: http://steamcommunity.com/id/z_saber
Uplay: Z-Saber
Origin: Z_Saber_64
Battle.net BattleTag: Zsaber#11913
PSN: Zsaber64
#25
Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:06 AM
It is what it is. Target and Cartwheel threads have turned into mini GS threads.
Looks like a typical reddit post now
#26 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 2965 Posts Joined 4.2 Years Ago
Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:00 PM
why can't you combine cartwheel and Pm!? This is outrageous! I was so embarrassed. I stormed out of the store.. I had to call out from work. I haven't eaten. I can't find a girlfriend. Obama did this.
It's good to see cartwheel threads without someone having emotional breakdowns
#27 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4073 Posts Joined 8.1 Years Ago
Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:18 PM
Don't be a smartass.
He gave direct, easy to understand, directions on how to get the discount working both if everything is working correctly, and if there is a problem. He wasn't a 'smart ass' in any way, shape or form. He was polite and informative.
You seriously owe him an apology.
EDIT -- but instead, of course, you double downed. Oh internet.
#28
Posted Yesterday, 03:31 PM
He gave direct, easy to understand, directions on how to get the discount working both if everything is working correctly, and if there is a problem. He wasn't a 'smart ass' in any way, shape or form. He was polite and informative.
You seriously owe him an apology.
EDIT -- but instead, of course, you double downed. Oh internet.
No, he didn't understand what I was saying at the time and neither do you apparently, even now. He assumed that I didn't know how to use Cartwheel, and I never did ask him for those "direct, easy to understand, directions" either. That's why I called him a smartass.
The 75% discount on the CoD - WWII and Destiny 2 pre-order cards was/is simply not working AT ALL in conjunction with any other offers! This was something that I and several other CAGers noticed when Target had the Cars 3 and FIFA 17 Cartwheel deals alongside that offer, as well as the buy a pre-order card and get 30% off a game offer, even though all 3 should've worked together. That was the point I was making (which he ignored).
Read post #17 and then post #18 by kraftwerks (not to mention post #15, or even post #12 where I call him a smartass and actually state why), all of which clearly explains it. Anyway, I think he realizes his mistake because he hasn't said anything since, which I do appreciate. So as far as I'm concerned, my argument with Zantra is long over. I just don't know why others (who clearly haven't read the posts) keep butting in to prolong the argument, and in the process make themselves look foolish by appearing to not comprehend simple facts and logic!