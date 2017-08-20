Fry's Ads 8/20-26

Posted 20 August 2017 - 07:34 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$3.99

Hori 3DS AC Adapter (for 3DS, DSi or 3DS XL)



$5.99

PDP New 3DS XL Write and Protect Pack



$16.99

Hori Premium Gold Pikachu 3DS XL Protector



$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (8/22)

Hey! Pikmin



$79.99 / $69.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (8/19)

2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199

New 3DS XL Handheld



PS4



$9.99

Bloodborne

Drive Club

Drive Club VR (PSVR)

God of War III: Remastered

Infamous: Second Son

The Last of Us: Remastered

The Order: 1886

Playstation VR Worlds (PSVR)

Ratchet & Clank

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Tearaway: Unfolded: Crafted Edition

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn



$19.99

Doom



$24.99

Dishonored 2



$29.99

Prey

Watch Dogs 2



$34.96

Kingdom Hearts HD I.5/II.5 Remix



$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (8/22)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy



$39.99

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age: Limited Steelbook Edition

Nier: Automata



$49.99

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands



$59.99

Madden NFL '18 (Avail. Fri.)



$69.99

Gold Wireless Stereo Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console w/ Free Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (w/ Uncharted: The Lost Legacy w/ Tue. ONLY promo code) (8/22)



$399

PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Free Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



Switch



$9.99

Switch Screen Protective Filter



$14.99

Hori Switch Carrying Case



$16.99

Emio USB-C Car Charger



$19.99 (w/ Mon. ONLY promo code) / $24.99 (8/21)

Nyko Clip Grip Power



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Disgaea 5 Complete

Just Dance 2017



$59.99 / $54.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (8/19)

Splatoon 2



$56.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



$59

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



XBox One



$19.99

Fallout 4



$24.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition



$29.99

Hitman: Steelbook Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege



$49.99

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands



$59.99

Madden NFL '18 (Avail. Fri.)



less than $149.99 (w/ Wed. ONLY promo code) / $149.99 (8/23)

Elite Wireless Controller



$279.99

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Mon. ONLY promo code) (8/21)

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18 (Avail. Fri.)



$349

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free 2nd Wireless Controller

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up, $50 Gift Card (w/ Wed. ONLY promo code) (8/23)



PC



$19.99

Gamdias Ares 7 Color Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse



$24.99

Corsair Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse



$47.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$89.99

Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset



$119.99

Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$134.99

Razer Mamba Chroma Gaming Mouse



$149.95

Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device



$149.99

Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset



Blu-Ray



$3.99

3:10 to Yuma

47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)

American Psycho

Bad Words (Blu+DVD)

The Change-Up

Cowboys & Aliens

Crash (2004)

Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)

The Fly

The Gunman (Blu+DVD)

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Reservoir Dogs

Ride Along (Blu+DVD)

Safe House (Blu+DVD)

The Sandlot

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Unbroken (Blu+DVD)

The World's End (Blu+DVD)



$3.99 (valid thru Sun.) (8/19)

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Behind Enemy Lines

Big

Bull Durham

City Slickers

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Die Hard 3: Die Hard With a Vengeance

Live Free or Die Hard

A Good Day to Die Hard

Don Jon

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Fantastic 4 (2015)

Ice Age

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

The November Man

Planets of the Apes (2001)

Porky's

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)

Taken 3

There's Something About Mary



$4.99

Airplane!

Days of Thunder

Face/Off

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Grease

The Italian Job (2003)

Jack Reacher

Mrs. Doubtfire

Pain & Gain

Shooter

Sleepy Hollow



$5.99

Braveheart

Chicago: Diamond Edition (Blu+DVD)

Chinatown

The Expendables 2

Evil Dead 2

Forrest Gump

Gladiator

Hellraiser: Bloodline/Hellraiser: Inferno/Hellraiser: Hellseeker/Hellraiser: Hellworld

The Hunt for Red October

Kick-Ass (Blu+DVD)

Pulp Fiction

Road to Perdition

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek: Into Darkness (Blu+DVD)

Super 8 (Blu+DVD)

War of the Worlds (2005)

The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD)



$7.99

Bleed for This (Blu+DVD)

Denial (Blu+DVD)

Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)

Heat: Director's Definitive Edition (Blu+DVD)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)

Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)

Loving (Blu+DVD)

Max Steel (Blu+DVD)

Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)

Nocturnal Animals (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD) (valid thru Wed.) (8/22)

The Bye Bye Man (Blu+DVD)

The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)

Hidden Figures (Blu+DVD) (valid thru Wed.) (8/22)

Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)

A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)

Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan

Sleepless (Blu+DVD) (valid thru Wed.) (8/22)

Warcraft (Blu+DVD)



$12.99

A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)

The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)

Split (Blu+DVD)



$14.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)

Dredd (4K+Blu)

Ex Machina (4K+Blu)

John Wick (4K+Blu)

Snitch (4K+Blu)



$14.99

Black Mama, White Mama

Blood Rage

Dead End Drive-In

Django Prepare a Coffin

The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave

The Red Queen Kills Seven Times

Sheba, Baby

Vamp



$16.99

C.H.U.D.

Creepshow 2

Slugs



$18.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

Deadpool (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

The Martian (4K+Blu)

The Martian: Extended Edition (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$19.96 (valid Thu. ONLY) (8/24)

Logan (Blu+DVD)



$19.98 (8/22)

Alien: Covenant (Blu+DVD)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)



$19.99

Back to the Future: 30th Anniversary Trilogy (valid thru Sun.) (8/19)

Brain Damage

Bride of Re-Animator

Caltiki: The Immortal Monster

Crimes of Passion

Madhouse

Massacre Gun (Blu+DVD)

Re-Animator

The Stuff

Wolf Guy



$23.99 (valid thru Wed.) (8/22)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)

Logan (4K+Blu)



$24.99

The Bird With the Crystal Plumage

Dead or Alive Trilogy

Donnie Darko: Limited Edition



$29.95 (8/22)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (4K+Blu)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (4K+Blu)



$29.99

House: Two Stories



$38.98 (8/22)

The Walking Dead: The Complete 7th Season



$59.99

Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box



$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

All 4K Titles



DVD



$7.99

The Girl on the Train

Jason Bourne

Jurassic World

Kubo and the Two Strings

Sleepless



$29.86 (8/22)

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 8

