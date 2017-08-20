Fry's Ads 8/20-26

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$3.99
Hori 3DS AC Adapter (for 3DS, DSi or 3DS XL)
$5.99
PDP New 3DS XL Write and Protect Pack
$16.99
Hori Premium Gold Pikachu 3DS XL Protector
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (8/22)
Hey! Pikmin
$79.99 / $69.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (8/19)
2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199
New 3DS XL Handheld
PS4
$9.99
Bloodborne
Drive Club
Drive Club VR (PSVR)
God of War III: Remastered
Infamous: Second Son
The Last of Us: Remastered
The Order: 1886
Playstation VR Worlds (PSVR)
Ratchet & Clank
Starblood Arena (PSVR)
Tearaway: Unfolded: Crafted Edition
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Until Dawn
$19.99
Doom
$24.99
Dishonored 2
$29.99
Prey
Watch Dogs 2
$34.96
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5/II.5 Remix
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (8/22)
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
$39.99
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age: Limited Steelbook Edition
Nier: Automata
$49.99
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
$59.99
Madden NFL '18 (Avail. Fri.)
$69.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console w/ Free Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (w/ Uncharted: The Lost Legacy w/ Tue. ONLY promo code) (8/22)
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Free Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Switch
$9.99
Switch Screen Protective Filter
$14.99
Hori Switch Carrying Case
$16.99
Emio USB-C Car Charger
$19.99 (w/ Mon. ONLY promo code) / $24.99 (8/21)
Nyko Clip Grip Power
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Disgaea 5 Complete
Just Dance 2017
$59.99 / $54.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (8/19)
Splatoon 2
$56.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
$59
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
XBox One
$19.99
Fallout 4
$24.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
$29.99
Hitman: Steelbook Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
$49.99
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
$59.99
Madden NFL '18 (Avail. Fri.)
less than $149.99 (w/ Wed. ONLY promo code) / $149.99 (8/23)
Elite Wireless Controller
$279.99
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Mon. ONLY promo code) (8/21)
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18 (Avail. Fri.)
$349
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free 2nd Wireless Controller
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up, $50 Gift Card (w/ Wed. ONLY promo code) (8/23)
PC
$19.99
Gamdias Ares 7 Color Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse
$24.99
Corsair Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse
$47.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$89.99
Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset
$119.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$134.99
Razer Mamba Chroma Gaming Mouse
$149.95
Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device
$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
Blu-Ray
$3.99
3:10 to Yuma
47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)
American Psycho
Bad Words (Blu+DVD)
The Change-Up
Cowboys & Aliens
Crash (2004)
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
The Fly
The Gunman (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Reservoir Dogs
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Safe House (Blu+DVD)
The Sandlot
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Unbroken (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)
$3.99 (valid thru Sun.) (8/19)
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Behind Enemy Lines
Big
Bull Durham
City Slickers
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Die Hard 3: Die Hard With a Vengeance
Live Free or Die Hard
A Good Day to Die Hard
Don Jon
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ice Age
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
The November Man
Planets of the Apes (2001)
Porky's
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)
Taken 3
There's Something About Mary
$4.99
Airplane!
Days of Thunder
Face/Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Grease
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher
Mrs. Doubtfire
Pain & Gain
Shooter
Sleepy Hollow
$5.99
Braveheart
Chicago: Diamond Edition (Blu+DVD)
Chinatown
The Expendables 2
Evil Dead 2
Forrest Gump
Gladiator
Hellraiser: Bloodline/Hellraiser: Inferno/Hellraiser: Hellseeker/Hellraiser: Hellworld
The Hunt for Red October
Kick-Ass (Blu+DVD)
Pulp Fiction
Road to Perdition
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek: Into Darkness (Blu+DVD)
Super 8 (Blu+DVD)
War of the Worlds (2005)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD)
$7.99
Bleed for This (Blu+DVD)
Denial (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Heat: Director's Definitive Edition (Blu+DVD)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
Loving (Blu+DVD)
Max Steel (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)
Nocturnal Animals (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD) (valid thru Wed.) (8/22)
The Bye Bye Man (Blu+DVD)
The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)
Hidden Figures (Blu+DVD) (valid thru Wed.) (8/22)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan
Sleepless (Blu+DVD) (valid thru Wed.) (8/22)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
$14.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
Dredd (4K+Blu)
Ex Machina (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
Snitch (4K+Blu)
$14.99
Black Mama, White Mama
Blood Rage
Dead End Drive-In
Django Prepare a Coffin
The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave
The Red Queen Kills Seven Times
Sheba, Baby
Vamp
$16.99
C.H.U.D.
Creepshow 2
Slugs
$18.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Deadpool (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
The Martian (4K+Blu)
The Martian: Extended Edition (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$19.96 (valid Thu. ONLY) (8/24)
Logan (Blu+DVD)
$19.98 (8/22)
Alien: Covenant (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
Back to the Future: 30th Anniversary Trilogy (valid thru Sun.) (8/19)
Brain Damage
Bride of Re-Animator
Caltiki: The Immortal Monster
Crimes of Passion
Madhouse
Massacre Gun (Blu+DVD)
Re-Animator
The Stuff
Wolf Guy
$23.99 (valid thru Wed.) (8/22)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
Logan (4K+Blu)
$24.99
The Bird With the Crystal Plumage
Dead or Alive Trilogy
Donnie Darko: Limited Edition
$29.95 (8/22)
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (4K+Blu)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (4K+Blu)
$29.99
House: Two Stories
$38.98 (8/22)
The Walking Dead: The Complete 7th Season
$59.99
Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box
$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
All 4K Titles
DVD
$7.99
The Girl on the Train
Jason Bourne
Jurassic World
Kubo and the Two Strings
Sleepless
$29.86 (8/22)
NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 8
Fry's Ads 8/20-26
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
good deals with extra controllers on ps4 consoles and $10 games
Monday ONLY promo code:
$19.99 (Switch): Nyko Clip Grip Power
$279.99 (One): XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1, $40 Gift Card
Tuesday ONLY promo code:
$9.99 (Blu+DVD): Assassin's Creed, Hidden Figures (Blu), Sleepless
$23.99 (4K+Blu): John Wick: Chapter 2, Logan
$299 (PS4): PS4 1TB Core Slim Console w/ Black Dualshock 4 Controller, Uncharted: Lost Legacy
Some good deals for PS4!
Tuesday new releases:
$19.98 (Blu+DVD): Alien: Covenant, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
$29.86 (DVD): NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 8
$29.95 (4K+Blu): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
$38.98 (Blu): Walking Dead: Season 7
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday?
$34.99: Hey! Pikmin (3DS), Uncharted: Lost Legacy (PS4)
Wednesday ONLY promo code:
less than $149.99 (One): Elite Wireless Controller
$349 (One): XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, free game $49.99 and up, $50 Gift Card
ps4 1TB + controller + uncharted lost legacy for $299 seems like a good deal and still valid.
I was planning to get a pro, but does anyone think black friday will even have a deal better than this? Almost $100 in savings right now. Last year, they had ps4 500GB uncharted bundle for $250 w/$30 walmart GC, so I am guessing this year should see at least $250 1TB or better.
Thursday ONLY addition:
$19.96 (Blu+DVD): Logan
ps4 1TB + controller + uncharted lost legacy for $299 seems like a good deal and still valid.
I was planning to get a pro, but does anyone think black friday will even have a deal better than this? Almost $100 in savings right now. Last year, they had ps4 500GB uncharted bundle for $250 w/$30 walmart GC, so I am guessing this year should see at least $250 1TB or better.
Seems like a good deal for a ps slim. Cant image black friday being to much" better" then this. If you have the money get the pro and comes with extra controller. You can always sell the the controller for cash locally to combat the price on offerup criaglist