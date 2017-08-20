Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call (3ds) $5.98 at Walmart.com (preowned)

By ZForce, Aug 20 2017 10:53 AM

ZForce  

ZForce

Posted 20 August 2017 - 10:53 AM

https://www.walmart....7a-b70d65e86cc5

 

 









#2 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 20 August 2017 - 11:21 AM

Based on the reviews, this is for a pre owned copy, may not come with music CD, guess Walmart f'ed up on the listing

#3 Ness3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   413 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Ness3

Posted 20 August 2017 - 12:59 PM

Can confirm it is used. I just picked up my copy from in-store pickup. The game is the standard edition, minus CD. I talked to the CSM and had the price adjusted (I ordered it the other day when it was $8). He was confused as well. Decided to keep it since its the complete standard edition, but still lame :( Really want that CD. 






#4 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:38 PM

Pricematch it


#5 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20168 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:43 PM

Pricematch it

Good idea in theory, but it's hard to find any place that even carries the first print versions to price match it at this point.

 

I think that's why people were surprised Walmart had these still when the listing popped up.

 

Most places that price match doesn't even carry the regular version anymore, lol.






#6 Duaber  

Duaber

Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:44 PM

No CD but still a fair price for a decent music/rhythm game. Thanks OP


#7 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20168 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:51 PM

Yeah, still a great price for a great game, but for anyone looking to get it with the CD, not the best approach.






#8 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:51 PM

Good idea in theory, but it's hard to find any place that even carries the first print versions to price match it at this point.

I think that's why people were surprised Walmart had these still when the listing popped up.

Most places that price match doesn't even carry the regular version anymore, lol.

I'd recommend Toys"R"Us they always have old stuff and will Pm Walmart


#9 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2111 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:54 PM

I'd recommend Toys"R"Us they always have old stuff and will Pm Walmart


Uhhh, good luck with that. TRU wiped out this game at its retail stores as part of a clearance years ago.





#10 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   438 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 20 August 2017 - 05:57 PM

Don't care about the CD but do Walmart pre owned games comes with the case and cover art?

#11 Samsung  

Samsung

Posted 20 August 2017 - 08:29 PM

Great deal, six bucks shipped to my store for pickup on Wednesday. Thanks OP

#12 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2111 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 20 August 2017 - 08:55 PM

OP should change the header to say this is for the PRE-OWNED version.  It's not for a new copy.

 

Friend bought one and picked it up - it was a pre-owned copy, resealed with the sticker indicating it was used.






#13 nightc1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1899 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

nightc1

Posted 20 August 2017 - 08:56 PM

Yeah was about to post that. Reviews on that page say it's preowned. It's still a good deal, just not as sweet as if it were new/sealed.

#14 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:34 PM

So I remember seeing this with a music CD not too long ago at a Walmart near by and the only reason I didn't buy it was because it was still full price. So question is should I bother to try to PM it or would it be a waste of time?

#15 gmg979   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   28 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

gmg979

Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:34 PM

Found this at TRU and was able to price match

#16 ZForce   Humbling Pumpkin CAGiversary!   2591 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

ZForce

Posted 20 August 2017 - 10:28 PM

Edited Title of post, the site didn't really seem specific that it was preowned









#17 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2111 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 20 August 2017 - 10:54 PM

Edited Title of post, the site didn't really seem specific that it was preowned

Nothing you did wrong.  Walmart is just sending out the wrong used item for this listing.






#18 Ness3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   413 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Ness3

Posted 21 August 2017 - 12:09 AM

Don't care about the CD but do Walmart pre owned games comes with the case and cover art?

Mine was the standard version of the game, but it did come complete and in great shape. 






#19 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10238 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 21 August 2017 - 10:29 AM

Uhhh, good luck with that. TRU wiped out this game at its retail stores as part of a clearance years ago.

 

 

Found this at TRU and was able to price match

I've also seen the launch copy with CD at TRU within the last few weeks so it appears they are still out there at some locations.


#20 Argonauts  

Argonauts

Posted 21 August 2017 - 11:38 AM

I ordered it last week when it was 8.00 and picked up in store yesterday. I also received the standard edition used with case and cover art. Oh well. It is still a good deal especially at 6.00. All the used games I have bought from them recently have been coming in like new condition.

#21 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   311 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 21 August 2017 - 09:37 PM

The website does say NEW.

 

With everyone saying their receiving used, I think I'll pass.


