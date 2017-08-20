Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call (3ds) $5.98 at Walmart.com (preowned)

https://www.walmart....7a-b70d65e86cc5
Posted 20 August 2017 - 10:53 AM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 11:21 AM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 12:59 PM
Can confirm it is used. I just picked up my copy from in-store pickup. The game is the standard edition, minus CD. I talked to the CSM and had the price adjusted (I ordered it the other day when it was $8). He was confused as well. Decided to keep it since its the complete standard edition, but still lame :( Really want that CD.
Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:38 PM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:43 PM
Pricematch it
Good idea in theory, but it's hard to find any place that even carries the first print versions to price match it at this point.
I think that's why people were surprised Walmart had these still when the listing popped up.
Most places that price match doesn't even carry the regular version anymore, lol.
Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:44 PM
No CD but still a fair price for a decent music/rhythm game. Thanks OP
Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:51 PM
Yeah, still a great price for a great game, but for anyone looking to get it with the CD, not the best approach.
Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:51 PM
I'd recommend Toys"R"Us they always have old stuff and will Pm Walmart
Posted 20 August 2017 - 04:54 PM
I'd recommend Toys"R"Us they always have old stuff and will Pm Walmart
Posted 20 August 2017 - 05:57 PM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 08:29 PM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 08:55 PM
OP should change the header to say this is for the PRE-OWNED version. It's not for a new copy.
Friend bought one and picked it up - it was a pre-owned copy, resealed with the sticker indicating it was used.
Posted 20 August 2017 - 08:56 PM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:34 PM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:34 PM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 10:28 PM
Edited Title of post, the site didn't really seem specific that it was preowned
Posted 20 August 2017 - 10:54 PM
Edited Title of post, the site didn't really seem specific that it was preowned
Nothing you did wrong. Walmart is just sending out the wrong used item for this listing.
Posted 21 August 2017 - 12:09 AM
Don't care about the CD but do Walmart pre owned games comes with the case and cover art?
Mine was the standard version of the game, but it did come complete and in great shape.
Posted 21 August 2017 - 10:29 AM
Uhhh, good luck with that. TRU wiped out this game at its retail stores as part of a clearance years ago.
Found this at TRU and was able to price match
I've also seen the launch copy with CD at TRU within the last few weeks so it appears they are still out there at some locations.
Posted 21 August 2017 - 11:38 AM
Posted 21 August 2017 - 09:37 PM
The website does say NEW.
With everyone saying their receiving used, I think I'll pass.