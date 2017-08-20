Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Just Dance 2017 $30 (NS), $25 (X1/PS4) at Target

By beefdongle, Aug 20 2017 02:20 PM

#1 beefdongle   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   22 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

beefdongle

Posted 20 August 2017 - 02:20 PM

Saw this today at a store and it wasn't listed on the weekly ad. Deal is also live on target.com

 

Edit: Links

 

:switch:https://www.target.c...101#lnk=sametab

 

:ps4:https://www.target.c...792#lnk=sametab

 

:xb1:https://www.target.c...881#lnk=sametab


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy