CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

$20 guaranteed TIV for these games towards Madden GOAT edition at gamestop

By joecreed, Aug 20 2017 07:35 PM

Posted 20 August 2017 - 07:35 PM

http://www.gamestop....Madden_18v3.pdf


Posted 20 August 2017 - 07:51 PM

Far from a deal


Posted 20 August 2017 - 08:13 PM

Mario Kart 3ds is extra


Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:50 PM

Would be more of a deal if the Madden game actually came with a literal goat mode. 


Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:58 PM

It's a deal for Gamestop, because they'll turn around and sell those games for $37.99.


Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:58 PM

to the average, clueless customer, they could see this as a deal - to us, no way


Posted 20 August 2017 - 10:31 PM

So basically the trade-in is paying for the extra DLC that shouldve been part of the main game that gets released year after year. 


