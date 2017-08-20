http://www.gamestop....Madden_18v3.pdf
$20 guaranteed TIV for these games towards Madden GOAT edition at gamestop
Posted 20 August 2017 - 07:35 PM
Posted 20 August 2017 - 07:51 PM
Far from a deal
Posted 20 August 2017 - 08:13 PM
Mario Kart 3ds is extra
Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:50 PM
Would be more of a deal if the Madden game actually came with a literal goat mode.
Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:58 PM
Far from a deal
It's a deal for Gamestop, because they'll turn around and sell those games for $37.99.
Posted 20 August 2017 - 09:58 PM
to the average, clueless customer, they could see this as a deal - to us, no way
Posted 20 August 2017 - 10:31 PM
So basically the trade-in is paying for the extra DLC that shouldve been part of the main game that gets released year after year.
