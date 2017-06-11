Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

CAGcast #515: How Not to Table Trunk

The gang talks Toys R Us, Xbox One X, Destiny 2, Destiny 2, and so much more (Destiny 2)!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Xbox One X, Minecraft Xbox One LE Console Preorders

By Ferrari Racer, Jun 11 2017 07:53 PM
X GONNA GIVE IT TO YA

#1 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6279 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 11 June 2017 - 07:53 PM

Standard Edition now available for preorder!

 

Best Buy - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5919707

Amazon - https://www.amazon.c...box one x&psc=1

Gamestop - https://www.gamestop...tion/xbox-one-x

Walmart - https://www.walmart....onsole/55849661

 

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition - SOLD OUT

 

Spoiler

 

 

-------

 

Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Console

 

• 1TB Hard Drive

• Custom Console/Stand/Controller

• $400

 

Microsoft Store (console)- https://www.microsof...le/8ngxsgcqr2vr

Controller (green): https://www.microsof...on/8stgmjplqw9w

Controller (pink): https://www.microsof...on/8mh5xk4s0tv2

 

Target: https://www.target.c...428#lnk=sametab

 

rFll8mk.jpg

 


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#2 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1043 Posts   Joined 3.1 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted 11 June 2017 - 07:54 PM

Full price thread for an item many months from release. Come on dude, make a real deal post to get your name on it. Why perpetuate this crap in this forum?
XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous but I sold it so I probably won't be on there anymore.
PSN ID: ijustw1n

I will always be your mom's new boyfriend.

#3 guyver2077   CAG Original CAGiversary!   16058 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

guyver2077

Posted 11 June 2017 - 07:55 PM

Pumped.. Let's goo

1080i is for douchebags

#4 Nick51705   Zelda Fan CAGiversary!   4083 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Nick51705

Posted 11 June 2017 - 07:55 PM

I'm gonna preorder but man it's going to be hard to justify getting one. I'm excited to see their presentation though!

#5 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2840 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted 11 June 2017 - 07:56 PM

Full price thread for an item many months from release. Come on dude, make a real deal post to get your name on it. Why perpetuate this crap in this forum?


There's always a preorder thread with a console release. Happened with PS4, XONE, Switch.



 

#6 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   8168 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 11 June 2017 - 07:57 PM

Full price thread for an item many months from release. Come on dude, make a real deal post to get your name on it. Why perpetuate this crap in this forum?

The deal part of the post will concern the trade-in deals and other promotions that come up.

Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

#7 Nick51705   Zelda Fan CAGiversary!   4083 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Nick51705

Posted 11 June 2017 - 07:58 PM

Full price thread for an item many months from release. Come on dude, make a real deal post to get your name on it. Why perpetuate this crap in this forum?


It's possible that this sells out quickly, which would make MSRP a deal like the Switch. Ferrari has done a good job updating OPs for similar posts so I appreciate the thread and think it's okay to have it in the "deals" forum. It can always be moved to the more appropriate one if it isn't selling out.

#8 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:01 PM

What do we think Gamestop will offer for trading towards Scorpio? I'm guessing 150 for a One and 200 for a One S? I'm interested to get one, but I'm not sure I can justify it without a really good trade promo.

#9 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:02 PM

i couldnt care less about this if they dont show any games. not buying a new console for forza/halo/gears of war every year.


#10 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1490 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:03 PM

In for One...I mean in for Scorpio. :joystick: :xbox:


#11 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   10938 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:03 PM

Probably gonna pre-order just in case, but 90% sure I'm gonna cancel or not get it. I already have an Xbox One that literally hasnt been turned on except by accident since like January or December


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#12 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:05 PM

If the rumors are true and this thing is $499, I'm going to bet a preorder won't even be needed..  if true, I for one will wait for a black Friday bundle, but really hoping the rumor is false and they are just getting everyone thinking it's high for the shock $399 announce.


723268.png

#13 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6279 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:06 PM

Phil Spencer considered this a more premium console. Would not be shocked with $500.


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#14 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:10 PM

By the way, a Gamestop rep told me she talked to someone at Microsoft who claimed multiple versions, priced 500 to 700. Just to add to the "rumored price."

If this is considered a leak, can you let me know how to add a spoiler tag? I'm not seeing the option on my phone....

#15 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1863 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:12 PM

There's rumors going around that there might be multiple SKU's starting at $499, still hoping for that $399 price point tho :pray:


#16 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:20 PM

Nintendo needs to announce that SNES Classic so I can pay off my Scorpio  :-


forumgif.gifezgif.com-resize6bea7.gif

#17 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6051 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:22 PM

By the way, a Gamestop rep told me she talked to someone at Microsoft who claimed multiple versions, priced 500 to 700. Just to add to the "rumored price."

If this is considered a leak, can you let me know how to add a spoiler tag? I'm not seeing the option on my phone....


>$700

At that point people, just build a PC. There's no way a $700 console will sell lol.
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#18 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:27 PM

>$700

At that point people, just build a PC. There's no way a $700 console will sell lol.


I hope you're right. Maybe 700 would be a bundle or something. All I know is that's what she said her "Microsoft Rep" told her. This was 2-3 weeks ago.

#19 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1490 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:42 PM

I hope you're right. Maybe 700 would be a bundle or something. All I know is that's what she said her "Microsoft Rep" told her. This was 2-3 weeks ago.

Probably an Elite controller and a bigger hard drive or solid state.


#20 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6279 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:48 PM

Say hi to Phil for me CheapyD!

 


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#21 UsCoMmAnDeR   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   172 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

UsCoMmAnDeR

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:50 PM

Anything over $599 is suicide given the fact their exclusives have been meh.


UsCoMmAnDeR--.png

#22 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1204 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:52 PM

Anything over $599 is suicide given the fact their exclusives have been meh.

Anything over $399 is suicide. They have to compete with PS4 Pro which will probably drop to $350 and the switch at $300. Mind you us super gaming nerds are a minority.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#23 wolf96  

wolf96

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:53 PM

I'm going to pre-order and keep my order because I mainly play on Xbox and have a TV to get the most out of this console. Hoping for $500 at the most anything less would be great. Anything more I'll most likely wait for it to drop. What I'd really like to see is customizable elite controllers


#24 AvengedBacklog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   13113 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

AvengedBacklog

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:55 PM

Expecting $500 but it would have to be one hell of a deal to get me to preorder at that price.  Especially since I have the Forza XB1.


Garrus_Lannister.png

#25 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6279 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:56 PM

OH Fuck I think Nibel just leaked the Scorpio design (twitter)


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#26 wolf96  

wolf96

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:57 PM

The exclusive have indeed been meh, I'd love to see something outside of the Halo/Gears/Forza mold


#27 MushaOne  

MushaOne

Posted 11 June 2017 - 08:58 PM

OH Fuck I think Nibel just leaked the Scorpio design (twitter)

Ooo, they moved the disc drive down so its not as ugly. Nice.


#28 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2274 Posts   Joined 2.8 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 11 June 2017 - 09:06 PM

They're pulling a real fuckin Wii U with this name


#29 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   10938 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted 11 June 2017 - 09:10 PM

How will Soccer moms and grandparents know the difference between the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#30 Nick51705   Zelda Fan CAGiversary!   4083 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Nick51705

Posted 11 June 2017 - 09:10 PM

Smaller than the S wow.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy