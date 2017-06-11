Xbox One X, Minecraft Xbox One LE Console Preorders

Standard Edition now available for preorder!
Best Buy - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5919707
Amazon - https://www.amazon.c...box one x&psc=1
Gamestop - https://www.gamestop...tion/xbox-one-x
Walmart - https://www.walmart....onsole/55849661
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition - SOLD OUT
-------
Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Console
• 1TB Hard Drive
• Custom Console/Stand/Controller
• $400
Microsoft Store (console)- https://www.microsof...le/8ngxsgcqr2vr
Controller (green): https://www.microsof...on/8stgmjplqw9w
Controller (pink): https://www.microsof...on/8mh5xk4s0tv2
Target: https://www.target.c...428#lnk=sametab