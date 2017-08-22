Jump to content

$50 PSN & EShop Cards For $45 Each - Paypal

By DannyEndurance, Aug 22 2017 10:13 PM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 22 August 2017 - 10:13 PM

Available via Paypal Digital Gifts

 

$50 EShop card for $45

https://www.paypal-g...703973417344035

 

$50 PSN card for $45

https://www.paypal-g...703973417344035

 

Offer expires August 31st or after 10,000 redemptions...


#2 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted 22 August 2017 - 10:23 PM

better than nothing because psn credit is so hard to get a deal

 

but probably not trigger tempting enough


#3 EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted 22 August 2017 - 11:07 PM

Wow. 10% off!! What a great deal.

#4 flyersfan8  

flyersfan8

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:26 AM

tempting because I am thinking of the Fallout 4 Season Pass.


#5 SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:50 AM

Not bad, might buy for E-Shop with all the stuff coming out soon, Striker Gunvolt is only a week away, and Mario+Rabbids too


#6 Chrono Gear  

Chrono Gear

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:01 AM

Any way to tell how many they have remaining? I'd like to get one or two of each but might have to wait a few days.


#7 Flo25  

Flo25

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:43 AM

in for a 100

 

Thanks OP


