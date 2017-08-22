$50 PSN & EShop Cards For $45 Each - Paypal

Available via Paypal Digital Gifts
$50 EShop card for $45
https://www.paypal-g...703973417344035
$50 PSN card for $45
https://www.paypal-g...703973417344035
Offer expires August 31st or after 10,000 redemptions...
Posted 22 August 2017 - 10:13 PM
Posted 22 August 2017 - 10:23 PM
better than nothing because psn credit is so hard to get a deal
but probably not trigger tempting enough
Available: 1 year of xbl vs 40$ amazon gc/40$ psn card/45$ xbox card
Posted 22 August 2017 - 11:07 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:26 AM
tempting because I am thinking of the Fallout 4 Season Pass.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:50 AM
Not bad, might buy for E-Shop with all the stuff coming out soon, Striker Gunvolt is only a week away, and Mario+Rabbids too
Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:01 AM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:43 AM
in for a 100
Thanks OP