CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* - - - - 3 votes

GameStop Ad 8/23-8/29

By Kyle1022, Aug 23 2017 08:37 AM

#1 Kyle1022  

Kyle1022

Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:37 AM

http://www.gamestop.com/weeklyad

- Preorder Madden 18, CoD WWII, and NBA 2k18 Gold Edition
- $29.99 GTA V
- $39.99 Battlefield 1
- $29.99 FIFA 17
- $24.99 Rainbow Six Siege
- $19.99 UFC 2
- Free $10 in XBL credit when you buy a 3 month XBL card
- B3G1 free all pop figures
- Save $10 on select new Xbox One controllers
- $119.99 preowned 360 or PS3 plus free 2 games under $20
- $199.99 preowned Xbox One plus free 2 games under $20
- Save $30 when you buy preowned Wii U system and 2 games

#2 Person808   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1158 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Person808

Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:22 AM

Free Great White Shark Cash Card (printed on receipt I believe) worth $1,250,000 GTA Online currency with purchase of Grand Theft Auto 5 for :ps4: / :xb1: 

 

Also just wanted the star.


#3 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:32 AM

Thanks again Kyle.

 

By the way, have been wondering if your avatar means you're a Bears/Culter fan or just trolling him given his frequent sub-par production.


#4 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:57 AM

Any chance the 30% extra trade in mentioned stacks with the 60% extra for 6 games promo?

Sorry if it's obvious. I'm not a wizard like you guys with this. I don't usually trade anything in.

#5 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1197 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 23 August 2017 - 10:13 AM

Any chance the 30% extra trade in mentioned stacks with the 60% extra for 6 games promo?

No chance.


My Trade List featuring xbox credit & 12 mo gold sub.

#6 cyko   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   326 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

cyko

Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:18 PM

% extra promos pretty much never stack with each other.

#7 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:43 PM

Was trying to wait for a 12 month Xbox live deal but I might jump in on the 3 month deal giving 10 dollars digital currency

Edit: did math. Guess my wait continues :)

#8 NoOtherOptions   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

NoOtherOptions

Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:31 PM

Any chance the 30% extra trade in mentioned stacks with the 60% extra for 6 games promo?

Sorry if it's obvious. I'm not a wizard like you guys with this. I don't usually trade anything in.


Don't listen to those guys, it'll stack. If it doesn't tell them you'll tank their survey score.

#9 Momo3412  

Momo3412

Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:57 PM

Was trying to wait for a 12 month Xbox live deal but I might jump in on the 3 month deal giving 10 dollars digital currency

Edit: did math. Guess my wait continues :)

Wait until black Friday if u can. Around that time some websites will have 12 month card for 35.


#10 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7965 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:03 PM

Don't listen to those guys, it'll stack. If it doesn't tell them you'll tank their survey score.

That didn't take long...

#11 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:08 PM

Wait until black Friday if u can. Around that time some websites will have 12 month card for 35.


Thanks. I was waiting for a good sale or until I really wanted the games with gold.

#12 rappersk  

rappersk

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:18 PM

Sorry for asking such a newb question, but I could use an answer from you - Does 20%/40%/60% trade-in (at least in your past experience?) also stack with $5 extra next trade-in coupon? I want to know because, if they do not stack, it might be better for me to use $5 coupon on some cheap games rather than 60%.


#13 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7965 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:22 PM

Sorry for asking such a newb question, but I could use an answer from you - Does 20%/40%/60% trade-in (at least in your past experience?) also stack with $5 extra next trade-in coupon? I want to know because, if they do not stack, it might be better for me to use $5 coupon on some cheap games rather than 60%.

I think that $5 extra trade coupon has stacked in every scenario, so go for it.

#14 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:28 PM

I think that $5 extra trade coupon has stacked in every scenario, so go for it.


This isn't part of the 20/40/60 deal but a good GS employee even gave me the $5 bonus for a PS4 wired headset that I was trading in for $2.20!

#15 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:33 PM

Sorry for asking such a newb question, but I could use an answer from you - Does 20%/40%/60% trade-in (at least in your past experience?) also stack with $5 extra next trade-in coupon? I want to know because, if they do not stack, it might be better for me to use $5 coupon on some cheap games rather than 60%.

I think that $5 extra trade coupon has stacked in every scenario, so go for it.

 

In my experience it's always stacked during the promo's. YMMV on whether the employee will scan it from your phone though. Some people have said they have to have the physical card so it's good to have one. Hope this helps.


#16 GameRTR  

GameRTR

Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:38 PM

Sorry for asking such a newb question, but I could use an answer from you - Does 20%/40%/60% trade-in (at least in your past experience?) also stack with $5 extra next trade-in coupon? I want to know because, if they do not stack, it might be better for me to use $5 coupon on some cheap games rather than 60%.

 

I have used it quite a few times. I've never had it not work.

 

*edited this to add that I've used it with various promos. It has always worked for me*


#17 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:45 PM

Free Funko Pop! Go to https://www.powerupb...com/DigitalCode and enter the information tied to your GS PU account along with the code FUNKOINSIDER. You'll be emailed a code to use in-store "before 8/27" for a free funko pop. I got my code within a minute.

 

The code doesn't say anything about a required price for the item. The fine print does say "Customers may be responsible for sales tax," but this could be just standard legalese for GS offers. I don't have anything in the past to compare it to.


#18 The Stache   I remember when GCU was $120 CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

The Stache

Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:56 PM

Free Great White Shark Cash Card (printed on receipt I believe) worth $1,250,000 GTA Online currency with purchase of Grand Theft Auto 5 for :ps4: / :xb1:

 

Also just wanted the star.

Since the code is printed on the receipt, couldn't you buy the game, redeem the code, and then return it? Basically get the in-game cash for free?


#19 DisGonnaBeGood   Put some hot sauce on my burrito baby! CAGiversary!   2682 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:28 PM

Free Great White Shark Cash Card (printed on receipt I believe) worth $1,250,000 GTA Online currency with purchase of Grand Theft Auto 5 for :ps4: / :xb1:

Also just wanted the star.

So you (or anybody else) know when the code expires/needs to be redeemed by.

Since the code is printed on the receipt, couldn't you buy the game, redeem the code, and then return it? Basically get the in-game cash for free?

Don't ruin it for this rest of us. This is how these freebies get killed off by companies.

#20 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7965 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:29 PM

Since the code is printed on the receipt, couldn't you buy the game, redeem the code, and then return it? Basically get the in-game cash for free?

It's much better to buy the game and then trade it back in than to return it. You get more points and you can easily come out a few bucks ahead, plus there is nothing negative against that employee's numbers.

FYI, I don't mean to trade it back in right after you buy it. :)

#21 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:47 PM

Free Funko Pop! Go to https://www.powerupb...com/DigitalCode and enter the information tied to your GS PU account along with the code FUNKOINSIDER. You'll be emailed a code to use in-store "before 8/27" for a free funko pop. I got my code within a minute.

 

The code doesn't say anything about a required price for the item. The fine print does say "Customers may be responsible for sales tax," but this could be just standard legalese for GS offers. I don't have anything in the past to compare it to.

Thanks.  Gonna get my first Funko Pop! 


#22 gorgo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   643 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

gorgo

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:00 PM

Sorry if this is a common question, but it looks like the featured trade ins page no longer exists. Is there another way to see which titles have the best flip values or do you have to search each item individually? I did search the forums for info about this... came up empty.

#23 EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:02 PM

Sorry if this is a common question, but it looks like the featured trade ins page no longer exists. Is there another way to see which titles have the best flip values or do you have to search each item individually? I did search the forums for info about this... came up empty.

Spoiler


#24 GameRTR  

GameRTR

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:15 PM

Thanks.  Gonna get my first Funko Pop! 

 

Lol I remember when I said that a few weeks ago. I now have 23 of them with 5 more on preorder.


#25 Jrep37  

Jrep37

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:26 PM

Lol I remember when I said that a few weeks ago. I now have 23 of them with 5 more on preorder.


I just wanted Akuma. Now I have over 100. :(

#26 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:07 PM

Thanks.  Gonna get my first Funko Pop! 

 

No problem. If you don't mind, report back if GS mentions/enforces any pricing limit.


#27 TooLegitToQuit  

TooLegitToQuit

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:28 PM

*

*

Just a tip, use the spoiler or just DM to answer that question so it doesn't show in search results for guests. :) A big hurdle for a lurker is knowing the games that have good value. And since June proved that some guests are stupid/uninformed while others are just trying to notify GS employees of CAG, this tip makes it more likely guests will trade the same games as us and thus increase the odds of junior detectives noticing. CAGiversary! members have a restricted forum so their trades (possibly more obscure from Blackbeard & others) won't be as affected.


#28 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:30 PM

Lol I remember when I said that a few weeks ago. I now have 23 of them with 5 more on preorder.

Hey kid, the first one's free. 


#29 CaoPi   KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10493 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:35 PM

For everyone's info GS>Amazon gift card still works as of today. 


#30 wightlight   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   59 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

wightlight

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:41 PM

Where does the extra $5 trade coupon come from?


