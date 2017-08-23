http://www.gamestop.com/weeklyad
Will type out all the deals when the ad updates in a few hours
GameStop Ad 8/30-9/5
Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:37 AM
http://www.gamestop.com/weeklyad
Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:22 AM
Free Great White Shark Cash Card (printed on receipt I believe) worth $1,250,000 GTA Online currency with purchase of Grand Theft Auto 5 for /
Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:32 AM
http://www.gamestop.com/weeklyad
- Preorder Madden 18, CoD WWII, and NBA 2k18 Gold Edition
- $29.99 GTA V
- $39.99 Battlefield 1
- $29.99 FIFA 17
- $24.99 Rainbow Six Siege
- $19.99 UFC 2
- Free $10 in XBL credit when you buy a 3 month XBL card
- B3G1 free all pop figures
- Save $10 on select new Xbox One controllers
- $119.99 preowned 360 or PS3 plus free 2 games under $20
- $199.99 preowned Xbox One plus free 2 games under $20
- Save $30 when you buy preowned Wii U system and 2 games
Thanks again Kyle.
By the way, have been wondering if your avatar means you're a Bears/Culter fan or just trolling him given his frequent sub-par production.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:57 AM
Sorry if it's obvious. I'm not a wizard like you guys with this. I don't usually trade anything in.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 10:13 AM
Any chance the 30% extra trade in mentioned stacks with the 60% extra for 6 games promo?
No chance.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:18 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:43 PM
Edit: did math. Guess my wait continues
Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:31 PM
Any chance the 30% extra trade in mentioned stacks with the 60% extra for 6 games promo?
Sorry if it's obvious. I'm not a wizard like you guys with this. I don't usually trade anything in.
Don't listen to those guys, it'll stack. If it doesn't tell them you'll tank their survey score.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:57 PM
Was trying to wait for a 12 month Xbox live deal but I might jump in on the 3 month deal giving 10 dollars digital currency
Edit: did math. Guess my wait continues
Wait until black Friday if u can. Around that time some websites will have 12 month card for 35.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:03 PM
That didn't take long...
Don't listen to those guys, it'll stack. If it doesn't tell them you'll tank their survey score.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:08 PM
Wait until black Friday if u can. Around that time some websites will have 12 month card for 35.
Thanks. I was waiting for a good sale or until I really wanted the games with gold.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:18 PM
Sorry for asking such a newb question, but I could use an answer from you - Does 20%/40%/60% trade-in (at least in your past experience?) also stack with $5 extra next trade-in coupon? I want to know because, if they do not stack, it might be better for me to use $5 coupon on some cheap games rather than 60%.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:22 PM
I think that $5 extra trade coupon has stacked in every scenario, so go for it.
Sorry for asking such a newb question, but I could use an answer from you - Does 20%/40%/60% trade-in (at least in your past experience?) also stack with $5 extra next trade-in coupon? I want to know because, if they do not stack, it might be better for me to use $5 coupon on some cheap games rather than 60%.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:28 PM
I think that $5 extra trade coupon has stacked in every scenario, so go for it.
This isn't part of the 20/40/60 deal but a good GS employee even gave me the $5 bonus for a PS4 wired headset that I was trading in for $2.20!
Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:33 PM
Sorry for asking such a newb question, but I could use an answer from you - Does 20%/40%/60% trade-in (at least in your past experience?) also stack with $5 extra next trade-in coupon? I want to know because, if they do not stack, it might be better for me to use $5 coupon on some cheap games rather than 60%.
I think that $5 extra trade coupon has stacked in every scenario, so go for it.
In my experience it's always stacked during the promo's. YMMV on whether the employee will scan it from your phone though. Some people have said they have to have the physical card so it's good to have one. Hope this helps.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:38 PM
Sorry for asking such a newb question, but I could use an answer from you - Does 20%/40%/60% trade-in (at least in your past experience?) also stack with $5 extra next trade-in coupon? I want to know because, if they do not stack, it might be better for me to use $5 coupon on some cheap games rather than 60%.
I have used it quite a few times. I've never had it not work.
*edited this to add that I've used it with various promos. It has always worked for me*
Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:45 PM
Free Funko Pop! Go to https://www.powerupb...com/DigitalCode and enter the information tied to your GS PU account along with the code FUNKOINSIDER. You'll be emailed a code to use in-store "before 8/27" for a free funko pop. I got my code within a minute.
The code doesn't say anything about a required price for the item. The fine print does say "Customers may be responsible for sales tax," but this could be just standard legalese for GS offers. I don't have anything in the past to compare it to.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:56 PM
Free Great White Shark Cash Card (printed on receipt I believe) worth $1,250,000 GTA Online currency with purchase of Grand Theft Auto 5 for /
Also just wanted the star.
Since the code is printed on the receipt, couldn't you buy the game, redeem the code, and then return it? Basically get the in-game cash for free?
Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:28 PM
So you (or anybody else) know when the code expires/needs to be redeemed by.
Free Great White Shark Cash Card (printed on receipt I believe) worth $1,250,000 GTA Online currency with purchase of Grand Theft Auto 5 for /
Also just wanted the star.
Don't ruin it for this rest of us. This is how these freebies get killed off by companies.
Since the code is printed on the receipt, couldn't you buy the game, redeem the code, and then return it? Basically get the in-game cash for free?
Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:29 PM
It's much better to buy the game and then trade it back in than to return it. You get more points and you can easily come out a few bucks ahead, plus there is nothing negative against that employee's numbers.
Since the code is printed on the receipt, couldn't you buy the game, redeem the code, and then return it? Basically get the in-game cash for free?
FYI, I don't mean to trade it back in right after you buy it.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:47 PM
Free Funko Pop! Go to https://www.powerupb...com/DigitalCode and enter the information tied to your GS PU account along with the code FUNKOINSIDER. You'll be emailed a code to use in-store "before 8/27" for a free funko pop. I got my code within a minute.
The code doesn't say anything about a required price for the item. The fine print does say "Customers may be responsible for sales tax," but this could be just standard legalese for GS offers. I don't have anything in the past to compare it to.
Thanks. Gonna get my first Funko Pop!
Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:00 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:02 PM
Sorry if this is a common question, but it looks like the featured trade ins page no longer exists. Is there another way to see which titles have the best flip values or do you have to search each item individually? I did search the forums for info about this... came up empty.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:15 PM
Thanks. Gonna get my first Funko Pop!
Lol I remember when I said that a few weeks ago. I now have 23 of them with 5 more on preorder.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:26 PM
Lol I remember when I said that a few weeks ago. I now have 23 of them with 5 more on preorder.
I just wanted Akuma. Now I have over 100. :(
Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:07 PM
Thanks. Gonna get my first Funko Pop!
No problem. If you don't mind, report back if GS mentions/enforces any pricing limit.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:28 PM
*
*
Just a tip, use the spoiler or just DM to answer that question so it doesn't show in search results for guests. A big hurdle for a lurker is knowing the games that have good value. And since June proved that some guests are stupid/uninformed while others are just trying to notify GS employees of CAG, this tip makes it more likely guests will trade the same games as us and thus increase the odds of junior detectives noticing. CAGiversary! members have a restricted forum so their trades (possibly more obscure from Blackbeard & others) won't be as affected.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:30 PM
Lol I remember when I said that a few weeks ago. I now have 23 of them with 5 more on preorder.
Hey kid, the first one's free.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:35 PM
For everyone's info GS>Amazon gift card still works as of today.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:41 PM
Where does the extra $5 trade coupon come from?