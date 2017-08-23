Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Nier Automata 40 / 32 GCU at Best Buy

By RabbiHick, Aug 23 2017 11:13 AM

#1 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 23 August 2017 - 11:13 AM

Topic pretty self-explanatory. Tough to link on my phone, but I've been waiting for this sale since I have some RZ, so have at it.

#2 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4088 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:25 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4746900


#3 ChiefBrody1027   40th Anniversary CAG CAGiversary!   992 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:49 PM

Too bad Day One cover is pretty much dried up at my BB. Great Price though.

Chief_Brody_1027.png

#4 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1171 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:53 PM

This is my price point but I feel like I should wait til Black Friday/holidays for it at this point.
my tradelist - http://www.cheapassg...930#post5745930

#5 ChiefBrody1027   40th Anniversary CAG CAGiversary!   992 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted 23 August 2017 - 01:04 PM

This is my price point but I feel like I should wait til Black Friday/holidays for it at this point.


If you can find the day one, it's worth it. The reversible cover is cool and the dlc is cool as well. Could sell dlc for a few bucks too. That's my plan at least if I can find a day one edition.

Chief_Brody_1027.png

#6 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22004 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 23 August 2017 - 01:32 PM

Dammit... just bought a used copy for $40 b/c I needed something new to play.:-/ 


Currently playing: 

:ps4: The Order 1886 - :-k

fyreboltx.png

║My Tradelists: Games, Guides & Game Related GoodiesWantlist

#7 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1364 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:19 PM

Ugh it hits this price right when I'm playing Uncharted, Yakuza and Mario + Rabbids

#8 Shadowsteal123   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   507 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Shadowsteal123

Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:24 PM

Dammit... just bought a used copy for $40 b/c I needed something new to play.:-/ 

Why not just return it?


#9 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22004 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:48 PM

Why not just return it?

It was a eBay seller, so I don't wanna be a dick and just return b/c I found a better deal. Oh well. 


Currently playing: 

:ps4: The Order 1886 - :-k

fyreboltx.png

║My Tradelists: Games, Guides & Game Related GoodiesWantlist

#10 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1453 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:06 PM

I'll wait for 25-20. No rush, this game was over shipped.

#11 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:53 PM

This is really tempting.  I'm also contemplating starting a gamefly trial and just beating it.  


Homer: How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?

Lionel Hutz: Well, he's kind of had it in for me ever since I accidentally ran over his dog. Actually, replace "accidentally" with "repeatedly," and replace "dog" with "son."

#12 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1726 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:08 PM

If you can find the day one, it's worth it. The reversible cover is cool and the dlc is cool as well. Could sell dlc for a few bucks too. That's my plan at least if I can find a day one edition.

So the non-day one copies lost the reversible cover?


#13 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1171 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:48 PM

If you can find the day one, it's worth it. The reversible cover is cool and the dlc is cool as well. Could sell dlc for a few bucks too. That's my plan at least if I can find a day one edition.


Damnit... I'll check BB tonight
my tradelist - http://www.cheapassg...930#post5745930

#14 Deader2818   Flipadelphia! CAGiversary!   11141 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Deader2818

Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:45 PM

I'll wait for 25-20. No rush, this game was over shipped.


How so?

Deader2818.png

#15 ChiefBrody1027   40th Anniversary CAG CAGiversary!   992 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:10 PM

So the non-day one copies lost the reversible cover?


No.

Chief_Brody_1027.png

#16 ChiefBrody1027   40th Anniversary CAG CAGiversary!   992 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:13 PM

Damnit... I'll check BB tonight


Walmart has plenty of day one copies.

Chief_Brody_1027.png

#17 Biggzy32   Let's fight like gentlemen! CAGiversary!   915 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

Biggzy32

Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:23 PM

Is this for today only?

#18 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7616 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 23 August 2017 - 10:14 PM

Already bought person 4 this week. Think im.going to have to wait on this.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#19 iPayMSRP  

iPayMSRP

Posted 23 August 2017 - 11:41 PM

You won't miss the day one stuff. It's some cute outfits for your pods but that's it.

The game itself is one of the most hacky and mediocre things I've played recently. Middling combat. Awful writing.

#20 ChiefBrody1027   40th Anniversary CAG CAGiversary!   992 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted Yesterday, 12:44 AM

You won't miss the day one stuff. It's some cute outfits for your pods but that's it.

The game itself is one of the most hacky and mediocre things I've played recently. Middling combat. Awful writing.


I can't agree with that. However, I respect your opinion. I thought the concept was killer. Robots becoming self aware with emotions and stuff. Pretty wild. The combat was nothing less than perfect. Very fluid. The music score was perfect for the setting.

Chief_Brody_1027.png

#21 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Yesterday, 01:17 AM

I ordered the first one because I wanted to know if I wanted this. Game was very rough around the edges but had a good story and fantastic music. That's enough to get me to buy the sequel. Plus by all accounts the gameplay is substantially improved in round 2

#22 Killbomb   Waiting for Darkness CAGiversary!   3076 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted Yesterday, 03:00 AM

You won't miss the day one stuff. It's some cute outfits for your pods but that's it.

The game itself is one of the most hacky and mediocre things I've played recently. Middling combat. Awful writing.

I just found it boring and extremely overhyped. The combat is ok but there is too much running around through mostly empty areas between fights. I think the game would have been a lot more enjoyable had it been much more linear. I have managed to finish route A over two play periods several months apart but I'm having trouble making myself go back to it for the easy Platinum. I actually enjoyed the first Nier quite a bit more than Automata.


Killbomb.png
 

#23 Deader2818   Flipadelphia! CAGiversary!   11141 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Deader2818

Posted Yesterday, 03:13 AM

Never seen so many wrong opinions before.


Deader2818.png

#24 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 04:04 AM

And here am I playing the original Nier for the first time


I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#25 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 AM

Is this for today only?


It's still up today, so I would imagine you probably have until at least Saturday

#26 The Dead Texan   Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary!   3459 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

The Dead Texan

Posted Yesterday, 11:18 AM

 I'm having trouble making myself go back to it for the easy Platinum.

 

Just do a money glitch and

Spoiler


#27 Sunrisecityrider   Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down CAGiversary!   2252 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted Yesterday, 12:17 PM

Never seen so many wrong opinions before.


You were here for the presidential election right?

#28 iPayMSRP  

iPayMSRP

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

I just found it boring and extremely overhyped. The combat is ok but there is too much running around through mostly empty areas between fights. I think the game would have been a lot more enjoyable had it been much more linear. I have managed to finish route A over two play periods several months apart but I'm having trouble making myself go back to it for the easy Platinum. I actually enjoyed the first Nier quite a bit more than Automata.


You get nothing of the plot, Absolutely nothing from route A. It was a monumental waste of your time. If you care to see what story they were actually trying to tell you need to get back in there. I don't recommend it but that's what it is.

#29 iPayMSRP  

iPayMSRP

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

I can't agree with that. However, I respect your opinion. I thought the concept was killer. Robots becoming self aware with emotions and stuff. Pretty wild. The combat was nothing less than perfect. Very fluid. The music score was perfect for the setting.

With respect the only reason you can call the combat perfect is because it is almost physically impossible to actually die and thus you don't need to learn it seriously.

Still I excuse a lot of the issues there for the same reason. The combat earned a paycheck and to harp on it is excessive. I hated the story far more. I thought the story was a mess because it wasn't about robots. It was about emotionally stunted humans who only act like robots at specific points in the story to generate goofy fake drama. The characters somehow end up with less dignity or humanity than actual humans or actual robots. "Man humans liked to 'shop' huh? How weird. By the way 2B I love you and want to take you out to beautiful places and give you beautiful things." Not a robo story. Not a human story. Not even an autistic humanbot learning his true nature story. This is a robot that is acting out an anime romance just so we can cheer/cry later when they hook up/are struck down by a deus ex machina.

I've read and seen a lot of robot meets humanity stories and they don't gotta all end with "WHY DID YOU DO SUCH AN ILLOGICAL THING AND SAVE ME AT THE COST OF YOUR LIFE NT-26 ;_;;;;;;;" but this story is ignoring a lot of what historically and logically makes robots robot, humans human, and separates the two. That's one major reason I can't buy it at all.

#30 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1445 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

I just found it boring and extremely overhyped. The combat is ok but there is too much running around through mostly empty areas between fights. I think the game would have been a lot more enjoyable had it been much more linear. I have managed to finish route A over two play periods several months apart but I'm having trouble making myself go back to it for the easy Platinum. I actually enjoyed the first Nier quite a bit more than Automata.

That's pretty much standard Platinum.  Bayonetta 1&2, Transformers: Devastation, etc. are just like that, although they are really good games.  If monsters aren't on the screen you run around pretty, but very empty areas until bad guys trigger.  Bayonetta especially.  But the fighting is what makes it, the areas aren't much more important than those of fighting games.  And the stories are always weird and pretty dumb.

 

That said, Nier is definitely on my radar, probably for Black Friday.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy