Nier Automata 40 / 32 GCU at Best Buy

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

I can't agree with that. However, I respect your opinion. I thought the concept was killer. Robots becoming self aware with emotions and stuff. Pretty wild. The combat was nothing less than perfect. Very fluid. The music score was perfect for the setting.

With respect the only reason you can call the combat perfect is because it is almost physically impossible to actually die and thus you don't need to learn it seriously.Still I excuse a lot of the issues there for the same reason. The combat earned a paycheck and to harp on it is excessive. I hated the story far more. I thought the story was a mess because it wasn't about robots. It was about emotionally stunted humans who only act like robots at specific points in the story to generate goofy fake drama. The characters somehow end up with less dignity or humanity than actual humans or actual robots. "Man humans liked to 'shop' huh? How weird. By the way 2B I love you and want to take you out to beautiful places and give you beautiful things." Not a robo story. Not a human story. Not even an autistic humanbot learning his true nature story. This is a robot that is acting out an anime romance just so we can cheer/cry later when they hook up/are struck down by a deus ex machina.I've read and seen a lot of robot meets humanity stories and they don't gotta all end with "WHY DID YOU DO SUCH AN ILLOGICAL THING AND SAVE ME AT THE COST OF YOUR LIFE NT-26 ;_;;;;;;;" but this story is ignoring a lot of what historically and logically makes robots robot, humans human, and separates the two. That's one major reason I can't buy it at all.