Nier Automata 40 / 32 GCU at Best Buy
Posted 23 August 2017 - 11:13 AM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:25 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:49 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 12:53 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 01:04 PM
This is my price point but I feel like I should wait til Black Friday/holidays for it at this point.
If you can find the day one, it's worth it. The reversible cover is cool and the dlc is cool as well. Could sell dlc for a few bucks too. That's my plan at least if I can find a day one edition.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 01:32 PM
Dammit... just bought a used copy for $40 b/c I needed something new to play.:-/
Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:19 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 02:24 PM
Why not just return it?
Posted 23 August 2017 - 03:48 PM
It was a eBay seller, so I don't wanna be a dick and just return b/c I found a better deal. Oh well.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:06 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:53 PM
This is really tempting. I'm also contemplating starting a gamefly trial and just beating it.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:08 PM
So the non-day one copies lost the reversible cover?
Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:48 PM
Damnit... I'll check BB tonight
Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:45 PM
I'll wait for 25-20. No rush, this game was over shipped.
How so?
Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:10 PM
No.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:13 PM
Walmart has plenty of day one copies.
Posted 23 August 2017 - 09:23 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 10:14 PM
Posted 23 August 2017 - 11:41 PM
The game itself is one of the most hacky and mediocre things I've played recently. Middling combat. Awful writing.
Posted Yesterday, 12:44 AM
You won't miss the day one stuff. It's some cute outfits for your pods but that's it.
I can't agree with that. However, I respect your opinion. I thought the concept was killer. Robots becoming self aware with emotions and stuff. Pretty wild. The combat was nothing less than perfect. Very fluid. The music score was perfect for the setting.
Posted Yesterday, 01:17 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:00 AM
I just found it boring and extremely overhyped. The combat is ok but there is too much running around through mostly empty areas between fights. I think the game would have been a lot more enjoyable had it been much more linear. I have managed to finish route A over two play periods several months apart but I'm having trouble making myself go back to it for the easy Platinum. I actually enjoyed the first Nier quite a bit more than Automata.
Posted Yesterday, 03:13 AM
Never seen so many wrong opinions before.
Posted Yesterday, 04:04 AM
And here am I playing the original Nier for the first time
Posted Yesterday, 11:08 AM
Is this for today only?
It's still up today, so I would imagine you probably have until at least Saturday
Posted Yesterday, 11:18 AM
Just do a money glitch and
Posted Yesterday, 12:17 PM
You were here for the presidential election right?
Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM
I just found it boring and extremely overhyped. The combat is ok but there is too much running around through mostly empty areas between fights. I think the game would have been a lot more enjoyable had it been much more linear. I have managed to finish route A over two play periods several months apart but I'm having trouble making myself go back to it for the easy Platinum. I actually enjoyed the first Nier quite a bit more than Automata.
You get nothing of the plot, Absolutely nothing from route A. It was a monumental waste of your time. If you care to see what story they were actually trying to tell you need to get back in there. I don't recommend it but that's what it is.
Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM
With respect the only reason you can call the combat perfect is because it is almost physically impossible to actually die and thus you don't need to learn it seriously.
Still I excuse a lot of the issues there for the same reason. The combat earned a paycheck and to harp on it is excessive. I hated the story far more. I thought the story was a mess because it wasn't about robots. It was about emotionally stunted humans who only act like robots at specific points in the story to generate goofy fake drama. The characters somehow end up with less dignity or humanity than actual humans or actual robots. "Man humans liked to 'shop' huh? How weird. By the way 2B I love you and want to take you out to beautiful places and give you beautiful things." Not a robo story. Not a human story. Not even an autistic humanbot learning his true nature story. This is a robot that is acting out an anime romance just so we can cheer/cry later when they hook up/are struck down by a deus ex machina.
I've read and seen a lot of robot meets humanity stories and they don't gotta all end with "WHY DID YOU DO SUCH AN ILLOGICAL THING AND SAVE ME AT THE COST OF YOUR LIFE NT-26 ;_;;;;;;;" but this story is ignoring a lot of what historically and logically makes robots robot, humans human, and separates the two. That's one major reason I can't buy it at all.
Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM
That's pretty much standard Platinum. Bayonetta 1&2, Transformers: Devastation, etc. are just like that, although they are really good games. If monsters aren't on the screen you run around pretty, but very empty areas until bad guys trigger. Bayonetta especially. But the fighting is what makes it, the areas aren't much more important than those of fighting games. And the stories are always weird and pretty dumb.
That said, Nier is definitely on my radar, probably for Black Friday.