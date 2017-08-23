The Crew 2 - Gold Edition - XB1/PS4 - $57.99 at Amazon with Prime Discount (MSRP $109.99)

Preorder of the Gold Edition for The Crew 2 is providing a bonus Prime discount. XB1 and PS4.
Discounted price shows at final checkout.
MSRP is $109.99. Discounted Prime price is $57.99. Releases March 2018.
Link: https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B074ZNXSGP/
Contents of Gold Edition from Amazon's description (bold is mine):
Get The Crew 2 three days early with the Gold Edition. It also features:- SteelBook- Season Pass - The Crew 2 Motorsports Deluxe Pack, which includes: - FORD F-150 RAPTOR RACE TRUCK 2017 - ABARTH 500 2008 MONSTER TRUCK EDITION - PILATUS PC-21 - Three outfits to customize your avatar
Picture of Gold Edition contents in spoiler.