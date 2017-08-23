Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition - XB1/PS4 - $57.99 at Amazon with Prime Discount (MSRP $109.99)

By gogomo, Aug 23 2017 04:35 PM

#1 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:35 PM

Preorder of the Gold Edition for The Crew 2 is providing a bonus Prime discount.  XB1 and PS4.

 

Discounted price shows at final checkout.

 

MSRP is $109.99.  Discounted Prime price is $57.99.  Releases March 2018.

 

Link: https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B074ZNXSGP/

 

Contents of Gold Edition from Amazon's description (bold is mine):

Get The Crew 2 three days early with the Gold Edition. It also features:- SteelBook- Season Pass - The Crew 2 Motorsports Deluxe Pack, which includes: - FORD F-150 RAPTOR RACE TRUCK 2017 - ABARTH 500 2008 MONSTER TRUCK EDITION - PILATUS PC-21 - Three outfits to customize your avatar

 

Picture of Gold Edition contents in spoiler.

Spoiler


#2 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted 23 August 2017 - 04:52 PM

FYI- discount shows in checkout

Edit- derpity derp- I suck at reading

#3 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:05 PM

FYI- discount shows in checkout

Edit- derpity derp- I suck at reading

No problem.  I just underlined that part so others can see it better.  :)


#4 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   214 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:09 PM

Thanks in for one on PS4.

#5 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:19 PM

That price (without discount) is absurd. The discount pretty much makes the game and all dlc the price of he game itself.

Anyone have any thoughts on this - or on the original The Crew?

#6 Not Eric   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2291 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Not Eric

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:42 PM

I really doubt I'll keep this preorder but I figured what the hell, easy to cancel.


#7 frankmackeyspam   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   268 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

frankmackeyspam

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:43 PM

I really doubt I'll keep this preorder but I figured what the hell, easy to cancel.

Same here.  Thanks OP!

Same here.  Thanks OP!


#8 Dojorkan   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   132 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Dojorkan

Posted 23 August 2017 - 05:52 PM

That price (without discount) is absurd. The discount pretty much makes the game and all dlc the price of he game itself.

Anyone have any thoughts on this - or on the original The Crew?

to be honest when the first Crew went GWG I really just played it for the massive open world. Because it's and MMO it's pretty damn large and I enjoyed the variety of terrains and reprentations of different US cities. It's pretty nice to just drive around it to your own music.

#9 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:09 PM

Thanks OP!

I ordered one of each since I don't know which version I will keep.  I have the first one on XB1 since I bought it before I got a PS4, and supposedly the XB1 version ran better lol. Game was fun from what I played, but ultimately I ended up setting it aside and never going back to it.  Hopefully this next iteration is solid, more so than the last.



 

 

 

#10 ashleydb   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   20 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

ashleydb

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:02 PM

Thanks OP!

Thanks OP!

I ordered one of each since I don't know which version I will keep.  I have the first one on XB1 since I bought it before I got a PS4, and supposedly the XB1 version ran better lol. Game was fun from what I played, but ultimately I ended up setting it aside and never going back to it.  Hopefully this next iteration is solid, more so than the last.

Same. May not keep either preorder, but anyone got an idea what trade in values for something like this would be on day-1?

Same. May not keep either preorder, but anyone got an idea what trade in values for something like this would be on day-1?


#11 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:03 PM

Same. May not keep either preorder, but anyone got an idea what trade in values for something like this would be on day-1?

Easy flip and about a 30-40 dollar profit.

Easy flip and about a 30-40 dollar profit.



 

 

 

#12 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1786 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted 23 August 2017 - 07:53 PM

Thanks OP!

Thanks OP!

I ordered one of each since I don't know which version I will keep.  I have the first one on XB1 since I bought it before I got a PS4, and supposedly the XB1 version ran better lol. Game was fun from what I played, but ultimately I ended up setting it aside and never going back to it.  Hopefully this next iteration is solid, more so than the last.

 

The Crew 2 is optimized for XBOX One X, as well, so if you're getting that console it's basically a no-brainer to get it on the XBOX One.

 

 

The Crew 2 is optimized for XBOX One X, as well, so if you're getting that console it's basically a no-brainer to get it on the XBOX One. 


#13 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1443 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:11 PM

Picked one up. Thanks OP. Wouldn't have bothered if it was just the season pass but the steelbook sealed it.


#14 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:25 PM

The Crew 2 is optimized for XBOX One X, as well, so if you're getting that console it's basically a no-brainer to get it on the XBOX One. 

Don't have an X ordered yet.  Most likely I will keep the XB1 version for when I DO order the X.  Just bought a house and have a daughter due in October, so the console can wait lol.



 

 

 

#15 Chuck Stank   Colts/Hawkeyes Fan CAGiversary!   873 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Chuck Stank

Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:31 PM

Awesome, got one for the Xbox. Was a big fan of the first one so I'm really excited for this.
#16 TheN8torious   Shhh...I'm Invisible CAGiversary!   16854 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

TheN8torious

Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:45 PM

Seems to be dead. Showing "currently unavailable" now.


#17 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2965 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 23 August 2017 - 08:45 PM

I like that in video games you don't have to worry about all the texters and heroine addicts on the road. I feel safe.

#18 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 23 August 2017 - 10:46 PM

I like that in video games you don't have to worry about all the texters and heroine addicts on the road. I feel safe.

 

sorry bout that


#19 inkcil   I'm baaaaaack....and I'm Entitled CAGiversary!   809 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

inkcil

Posted 23 August 2017 - 11:27 PM

Man I missed it!  Big fan of the first one. 


#20 litobirdy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   370 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

litobirdy

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 AM

Easy flip and about a 30-40 dollar profit.

Flip as in ebay?

Flip as in ebay?


#21 TheN8torious   Shhh...I'm Invisible CAGiversary!   16854 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

TheN8torious

Posted Yesterday, 12:47 PM

Back up for pre-order...but discount is now the correct 20% off. So, $87.99. Congrats to you guys who got it for the massive discount. Hopefully they don't cancel any orders.


#22 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1350 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Yesterday, 01:53 PM

Back up for pre-order...but discount is now the correct 20% off. So, $87.99. Congrats to you guys who got it for the massive discount. Hopefully they don't cancel any orders.

Yeah, figured that was a pricing error.


Yeah, figured that was a pricing error.
#23 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2965 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 03:05 PM

Flip as in ebay?

Maybe he'll use that new one that gets advertised on YouTube videos. The one with the 2 ghetto lesbians.

#24 Mostly Human   Turtle Soup CAGiversary!   1071 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Mostly Human

Posted Yesterday, 03:21 PM

Grabbed the ps4 version, I usually miss the double discount games but I've had good luck since this week's eclipse.


#25 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 04:32 PM

Flip as in ebay?

Yea

I mean you MIGHT break even with a trade in unless Gamestop offers some bullshit trade-in deal.



 

 

 

