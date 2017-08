Comcast/Xfinity Internet customers: Free access to COD WWII Private Beta (No need to pre-order)

Posted 23 August 2017 - 06:11 PM

XFINITY Internet customers are eligible for a free code to access the Private Beta. Beta access will be available for XFINITY Internet customers September 1-4. Are you an XFINITY Internet customer with a PlayStation®4? If so, Sony is also offering an additional weekend of access for PlayStation®4 customers from August 25-28.

Offer ends and all code requests must be submitted by 11:59PM ET on August 31, 2017.

First email delivery is: August 25, 2017 if code is requested between 12:00AM August 21, 2017 and 11:59PM August 24, 2017. Final email delivery is: September 1, 2017 if code is requested between 12:00AM August 24, 2017 and 11:59PM August 31, 2017. All times Eastern.

Beta starts approximately 1PM ET on August 25, 2017 on PS4 system and ends on August 28, 2017. Beta starts Sep. 1, 2017 on PS4 and Xbox One and ends on September 4, 2017.

