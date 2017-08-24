Best Buy Deal of the Day Borderlands The Handsome Collection PS4 / XBox One $14.99 / $11.99 GCU

https://www.bestbuy....cat248000050016
The deal page still shows $29.99 but the correct price is shown when added to the cart.
Posted Yesterday, 05:02 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:16 AM
How is this game not under $10 by now? It's over two years old.
Posted Yesterday, 06:21 AM
Tempting. But my backlog says no.
Posted Yesterday, 11:20 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:28 AM
This will be on a free xbox live game whenever they announce Borderlands 3 most likely.
Posted Yesterday, 03:43 PM
Tempted simply because I don't have this in my collection for some reason, but I also think it will get to the price point I have been waiting for and that is under $10. I wouldn't be a true CAG if I wasn't trying to save myself a few extra bucks!
Posted Yesterday, 04:19 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM
definitely worth the price if you haven't played this game before
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
I want to say I got it last BF for the same price. Played/completed it earlier this year. Definitely worth the $12.
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM
Missed out on this when it was offered a few months ago. Not going to make that mistake again.