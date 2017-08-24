Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy Deal of the Day Borderlands The Handsome Collection PS4 / XBox One $14.99 / $11.99 GCU

By YoshiFan1, Yesterday, 05:02 AM

#1 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9818 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Yesterday, 05:02 AM

https://www.bestbuy....cat248000050016

 

The deal page still shows $29.99 but the correct price is shown when added to the cart.


#2 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   11802 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 05:16 AM

How is this game not under $10 by now? It's over two years old.


Posted Image

#3 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Yesterday, 06:21 AM

https://www.bestbuy....cat248000050016

The deal page still shows $29.99 but the correct price is shown when added to the cart.

Tempting. But my backlog says no.

#4 CaoPi   KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10493 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Yesterday, 11:20 AM

How is this game not under $10 by now? It's over two years old.


It's still selling, same reason why GTA V still retails for $60 new regularly.

MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

#5 OD Glock19   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   93 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

OD Glock19

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 AM

This will be on a free xbox live game whenever they announce Borderlands 3 most likely.


#6 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   2847 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 03:43 PM

Tempted simply because I don't have this in my collection for some reason, but I also think it will get to the price point I have been waiting for and that is under $10. I wouldn't be a true CAG if I wasn't trying to save myself a few extra bucks!


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Tekken 7 & Berserk and the Band of the Hawk |  :xb1: Skyrim |  Switch Sonic Mania & Splatoon 2 

 

#7 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2965 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 04:19 PM

:x labor day weekend is coming. And black Friday ain't far off. Gotta get into savings mode now.

#8 R_Fated_Circle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   85 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

R_Fated_Circle

Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM

definitely worth the price if you haven't played this game before

#9 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3264 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

I want to say I got it last BF for the same price.  Played/completed it earlier this year.  Definitely worth the $12.


#10 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1680 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Missed out on this when it was offered a few months ago. Not going to make that mistake again.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy