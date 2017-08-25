Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

PSN Flash Sale ends 8/28 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 03:15 PM

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

78a5f4e0-67c5-4354-b8a4-5c7bdd3c9f65.jpg

 

Flash Sale Page

 

Cross Buy

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: The Bridge - $1.99 - 80% Off

:ps4: :vita: Claire: Extended Cut - $5.09 - 66% Off

:ps4: :vita: Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 - 80% Off

:ps4: :vita: Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Capcom DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: :vita: Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Cave DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: :vita: Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Eighting DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: :vita: Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Sega DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: :vita: Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Taito DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: :vita: Dungeon Punks - $4.49 - 70% Off

:ps4: PSVR :vita: Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle - $9.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Rogue Legacy - $4.24 - 75% Off

:ps4: :vita: Siralim - $3.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Siralim 2 - $5.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 - 75% Off

:ps4: :vita: SteamWorld Heist - $5.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Talisman: Digital Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Teslagrad - $3.74 - 75% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle - $2.39 - 70% Off

:ps4: :ps3: Tower of Guns - $3.74 - 75% Off

 

PS4

PSVR Ace Banana - $4.49 - 70% Off

Adam's Venture: Origins Deluxe Edition - $6.44 - 85% Off

Adventures of Pip - $5.99 - 60% Off

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders - $8.99 - 70% Off

Among the Sleep - $5.99

Anomaly 2 - $1.49 - 90% Off

Apotheon - $3.74 - 75% Off

Aragami - $7.99 - 60% Off

Battleship - $5.99 - 60% Off

Battle Worlds: Kronos - $4.99 - 75% Off

Big Buck Hunter Arcade - $6.99 - 65% Off

Blue Estate: The Game - $3.24 - 75% Off

Boggle - $3.99 - 60% off

Bound by Flame - $5.99 - 70% Off

Brick Breaker - $2.99 - 70% Off

Broken Sword 5: the Serpent's Curse - $6.24 - 75% Off

Cabela's African Adventures - $9.59 - 76% Off

PSVR Carnival Games VR - $9.99 - 50% Off

the Castle Game - $3.74 - 75% Off

:ps4: PSVR Catlateral Damage - $3.99 - 60% Off

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare - $7.99 - 60% Off

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition - $9.89 - 6&% Off

Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - $9.59 - 84% Off

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off

Deadlight: Director's Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off

Dead Rising - $7.99 - 60% Off

Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom - $5.99 - 60% Off

Ducati 90th Anniversary - $9.99 - 75% Off

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $5.99 - 70% Off

The Dwarves - $9.99 - 75% Off

Dying: Reborn - $7.99 - 60% Off

PSVR Dying: Reborn - $3.99 - 60% Off

Evolve Digital Deluxe Edition - $7.19 - 82% Off

The Final Station - $5.99 - 60% Off

Four Sided Fantasy - $2.49 - 75% Off

Furi - $7.99 - 60% Off

Goat Simulator: The Payday Bundle - $4.89 - 65% Off

Gunscape - $0.99 - 95% Off

Guns, Gore and Cannoli - $3.99 - 60% Off

Handball 16 - $8.99 - 70% Off

Honor and Duty: Arcade Edition - $1.95 - 72% Off

Ironcast - $5.24 - 65% Off

Iron Sea Defenders - $2.79 - 60% Off

Jotun: Valhalla Edition - $5.99 - 60% Off

King's Quest: The Complete Collection - $9.89 - 67% Off

The Light and Dark Bundle - $6.89 - 70% Off

Lords of the Fallen - $3.99 - 80% Off

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $5.99 - 60% Off

Mahjong - $2.99 - 70% Off

McDroid - $1.99 - 75% Off

Medieval Defenders - $2.79 - 60% Off

Monster Jam: Crush It - $5.99 - 70% Off

Mordheim: City of the Damned - $9.99 - 75% Off

Moto Racer 4 - $9.99 - 75% Off

Motorcycle Club - $3.99 - 80% Off

Murdered: Soul Suspect - $4.99 - 75% Off

MXGP2: The Official Motocross Videogame - $9.99 - 80% Off

PSVR NBA 2KVR Experience - $2.99 - 80% Off

N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure - $6.99 - 65% Off

No Time To Explain - $3.74 - 75% Off

PSVR Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle - $5.99 - 70% Off

PSVR Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle - $7.49 - 70% Off

One Way Trip - $4.49 - 70% Off

Overcooked - $6.79 - 60% Off

Overcooked Gourmet Edition - $7.99 - 60% Off

Overcooked Holiday Bundle - $7.99 - 60% Off

PSVR Pixel Gear - $3.29 - 70% Off

Primal Carnage: Extinction - $7.99 - 60% Off

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship - $6.99 - 65% Off

Pure Pool - $5.99 - 70% Off

Puzzle Showdown 4K - $3.99 - 60% Off

resident evil 4 - $9.99 - 50% Off

Reus - $6.99 - 65% Off

Risk - $3.74 - 75% Off

Risk Urban Assault - $5.99 - 60% Off

PSVR :ps4: Rollercoaster Dreams - $5.99 - 7)% Off

Sebastien Loeb Rally EVO - $8.99 - 85% Off

Scrabble - $3.74 - 75% Off

Shadwen - $4.24 - 75% Off

Siegecraft Commander - $2.99 - 85% Off

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off

Solitaire - $2.99 - 70% Off

Stardust Vanguards - $0.99 - 90% Off

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure - $2.99 - 70% Off

Stories: The Path of Destinies - $3.74 - 75% Off

Sword Coast Legends - $4.49 - 70% Off

The Technomancer - $9.99 - 75% Off

PSVR :ps4: Tethered - $9.99 - 60% Off

This War of Mine: The Little Ones - $7.49 - 75% Off

PSVR Time Machine VR - $9.89 - 67% Off

Tina's Toy Factory - $0.98 - 67% Off

Tour de France Season 2014 - $3.49 - 65% Off

Trine Bundle - $5.99 - 80% Off

Trine Enchanted Edition - $3.74 - 75% Off

Trine 2: Complete Story - $2.99 - 85% Off

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - $5.49 - 75% off

Trine Trilogy - $8.99 - 70% Off

Trivial Pursuit Live! - $3.74 - 75% Off

Tumblestone - $9.99 - 60% Off

PSVR Unearthing Mars - $5.99 - 60% Off

Uno - $3.99 - 60% Off

Valentino Rossi The Game - $9.99 - 80% Off

Verdun - $4.99 - 75% Off

PSVR Weeping Doll - $2.99 - 70% Off

Wheels of Aurelia - $3.99 - 60% Off

Yesterday Origins - $9.99 - 75% Off

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles - $7.99 - 60% Off

Ziggurat - $3.74 - 75% Off

Zotrix - $2.99 -70% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

Just Cause 3 - Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass - $9.99 - 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Eps 6-8) - $3.99 - 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass (Eps 1-5) - $7.99 - 60% Off

 

PS3

Alien Rage - $1.49 - 90% Off

BioShock - $4.99 - 50% Off

BioShock 2 - $4.99 - 50% Off

BioShock Infinite - $4.99 - 75% Off

Bomberman Ultra - $4.99 - 50% Off

Bound by Flame - $5.99 - 70% Off

Cabela's African Adventures - $9.89 - 76% Off

Cabela's Big Game Hunter Pro Hunts - $4.99 - 75% Off

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare - $4.94 - 67% Off

Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition - $5.99 - 70% off

Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

de Blob 2 - $3.74 - 75% Off

Drakengard 3 - $9.99 - 50% Off

Elevator Action Deluxe - $4.99 - 50% Off

Enemy Front - $3.99 - 90% Off

Farming Simulator 15 - $7.49 - 75% Off

Final Fantasy XIII-2 - $7.49 - 50% Off

Hunter's Trophy 2: America - $2.99 - 70% Off

Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia - $2.99 - 70% Off

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men - $3.74 - 75% Off

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - $3.74 - 75% Off

King's Quest: The Complete Collection - $9.89 - 67% Off

Le Tour de France Season 2014 - $3.49 - 65% Off

Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII - $9.99 - 50% Off

Mamorukun Curse! - $1.49 - 70% Off

Metro Last Light Complete Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Monster Jam Battlegrounds - $3.49 - 65% Off

Moon Diver - $4.99 - 50% Off

MotoGP 13 - $7.99 - 80% Off

Motorcycle Club - $3.99 - 80% Off

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation - $3.99 - 80% Off

Poker Night 2 - $2.99 - 70% Off

Quantum Conundrum - $3.74 - 75% Off

Record of Agarest War - $2.99 - 70% Off

Saints Row IV National Treasure Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - $7.99 - 80% Off

Space Invaders Infinity Gene - $4.99 - 50% off

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition - $3.74 - 75% Off

Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack - $1.99 - 75% Off

Thexder Neo - $2.49 - 50% Off

Tour de France 2013 100th Edition - $2.99 - 70% Off

Truck Racer - $2.99 - 70% Off

The UnderGarden - $1.99 - 60% Off

 

PS2 - PS3 only

Alter Echo - $3.99 - 60% Off

Gradius V - $4.99 - 50% Off

Suikoden III - $4.99 - 50% Off

 

Vita

Army Corps of Hell - $9.99 - 50% Off

Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - $7.99 - 80% Off

Dying: Reborn - $5.99 - 60% Off

Handball 16 - $5.99 - 70% Off

Reel Fishing: Master's Challenge - $7.99 - 60% Off

 

PSP

Adventures To Go! - $5.99 - 60% Off

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift II - $2.99 - 70% Off

Blazing Souls Accelate - $2.99 - 70% Off

Carnage Heart EX - $7.99 - 60% Off

Chameleon - $1.19 - 70% Off

Cho Aniki Zero - $2.39 - 60% Off

Dissidia 012 duodecim Final Fantasy - $7.49 - 50% Off

Dissidia Final Fantasy - $7.49 - 50% Off

End of Serenity - $5.99 - 60% Off

Gladiator Begins - $3.19 - 60% Off

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus - $2.99 - 70% Off

Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - $2.99 - 70% Off

Hakuoki: Warriors of the Shinsengumi - $3.19 - 60% Off

Harvest Moon: Boy & GIrl - $5.99 - 60% Off

Harvest Moon: Hero of Leaf Valley - $7.99 - 60% Off

Innocent Life: A Futuristic Harvest Moon - $5.99 - 60% Off

Jikandia: The Timeless Land -$ 2.99 - 7)% Off

Lord of Arcana - $7.49 - 50% Off

Mimana Iyar Chronicle - $2.99 - 70% Off

Mystic Chronicles - $5.99 - 60% Off

Ragnarok Tactics - $3.19 - 60% Off

Reel Fishing: The Great Outdoors - $5.99 - 60% Off

Thexder Neo - $2.49 - 50% Off

Warriors of the Lost Empire - $1.79 - 70% Off

 

PS1

Bomberman '94 - $2.99 - 50% Off

Castlevania Chronicles - $2.99 - 50% Off

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - $4.99 - 50% Off

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.49 - 75% off

Metal Gear Solid - $4.99 - 50% Off

Silent Hill - $2.99 - 50% Off

Suikoden - $2.99 - 50% Off

Suikoden II - $4.99 - 50% Off


dfoz3  

dfoz3

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

Hoping for some Mass Effect: Andromeda or Yakuza 0 love!  C'mon Sony, I need a new game on the cheap!

 

EDIT: Clearly my pleas have fallen on deaf ears this time. :(


dfoz3.png

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

Woot woot!

Tastes like chicken.

SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

List already looks like a heap of shit.  Here's hoping it gets better.



 

 

 

Althax  

Althax

Posted Today, 03:20 PM

I like the discounts on some of these titles... I'm just not familiar with them.

ya_boy_mario  

ya_boy_mario

Posted Today, 03:21 PM

Big money big money no whammy no whammy...


now playing: that one spanish song from GTA 5. that went beep beep beep beep.

 

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

I don't have a girlfriend so these flash sales are the most exciting part of my weekends.

beaubalon  

beaubalon

Posted Today, 03:24 PM

I don't have a girlfriend so these flash sales are the most exciting part of my weekends.


I have a wife so these flash sales ARE the most exciting part of my weekends

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Who else is getting Lisa Loeb Rally?!

https://store.playst...LREVOFULLGAME00

sorabora  

sorabora

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

I have a wife so these flash sales ARE the most exciting part of my weekends

 

I have a girlfriend and a wife so...we're waiting for Night Trap to go on sale.


Dead_Batteries  

Dead_Batteries

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Definitely in for Dariusburst for $10

sorabora  

sorabora

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

I don't have a girlfriend so these flash sales are the most exciting part of my weekends.

 

I have a wife so these flash sales ARE the most exciting part of my weekends

 

 

I have a girlfriend and a wife so...we're waiting for Night Trap to go on sale.


kill3r7  

kill3r7

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Looks like my wallet will be safe again.
Xecutioner
CML
CML

sorabora  

sorabora

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

I'm seeing Teslagrad as free.


JCAll  

JCAll

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

I remember Alter Echo being good back on the PS2, still disappointed it never got a sequel.


frankmackeyspam  

frankmackeyspam

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

Crazy price on Dariusburst. I bought it when it hit $25. :(

At least the DLC is finally on sale. I believe it's cross-buy unlike the base game.

bgame2  

bgame2

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

I have a wife so these flash sales ARE the most exciting part of my weekends

And this flash sale is terrible....but it still holds true.


Looking to slowly build a youtube channel.   Any help is appreciated.

DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 03:44 PM

I'm seeing Teslagrad as free.


It was a plus game at one point. Maybe that's why?

.Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

never even heard of many of those

 

not much for me


Available: 1 year of xbl vs 40$ amazon gc/40$ psn card/45$ xbox card

Glas  

Glas

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

Shitty sale as always

 

sigh

 

 

i paid $9.99 18 days ago for Overcooked gourmet edition, now it's $7.99

SIGH


RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 04:00 PM

Wow this is almost as big a pile of shit as that orange clown we call our president.. Oh well so many good releases next week who has time anyway..


723268.png

Glas  

Glas

Posted Today, 04:00 PM

PSA on Rogue Legacy: PSBlog 10th Anniversary discount code nullifies Flash Sale discount, making it more expensive.
 
w/Flash Sale discount: $4.24
w/discount code: $11.38
 
This is a huge slap on the face for those that bought it between Tuesday and today.

awp  

awp

Posted Today, 04:01 PM

Might actually pick up Duke Nukem for grins. Been a long, long time and $6 is decent enough.

Bizzquik  

Bizzquik

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

I feel like I was just flashed by a hideously fat woman with three nipples.



Steam ID: Bizzquik
Xbox Live Gamertag: Bizzquik
PSN Network ID: Bummblue
WiiU ID: Bizzquik
Proud user of PinnacleGameProfiler: turning beloved keyboard+mouse PC games into controller-enabled, couch-friendly gaming experiences.

Decker  

Decker

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

Dariusburst is outstanding.  I think I bought it on sale for $27.  SO, so worth it at this price.  I will probably pick up the Vita version now.

 

Otherwise, not a lot that I'm excited about.


 8pMY1T8.jpg?2990877.png

awp  

awp

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Is there much difference graphically between the PS4 and Vita versions of Dariusburst? I play the Vita version on PSTV. Not sure if it’s worth getting the PS4 version.

cleaver  

cleaver

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Any of the Dariusburst DLC worth getting? Probably getting both versions of Dariusburst, a few of the 99 cent games, maybe Overcooked and Ziggurat.
The trade list is long, but distinguished.
http://theskinnypost.blogspot.com
Posted Image
This would be a fine death... if I hadn't run out of tokens.

SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 04:38 PM

Dariusburst looks dope, I don't see how this should have ever been a $59.99 game though.


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

Ironcast is set in an exciting alternative history a time when refined men and women in top hats and bonnets commanded gigantic walking war machines, laying waste to the enemies of the British Empire

 

with that kind of description, im in


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:44 PM

a puzzle game that is an actual jigsaw puzzle? im buying everything under $4 in this sale


