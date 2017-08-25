PSN Flash Sale ends 8/28 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

Cross Buy
The Bridge - $1.99 - 80% Off
Claire: Extended Cut - $5.09 - 66% Off
Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 - 80% Off
Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Capcom DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off
Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Cave DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off
Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Eighting DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off
Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Sega DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off
Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - Taito DLC Pack - $5.99 - 50% Off
Dungeon Punks - $4.49 - 70% Off
PSVR Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle - $9.99 - 60% Off
Rogue Legacy - $4.24 - 75% Off
Siralim - $3.99 - 60% Off
Siralim 2 - $5.99 - 60% Off
SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 - 75% Off
SteamWorld Heist - $5.99 - 60% Off
Talisman: Digital Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off
Teslagrad - $3.74 - 75% Off
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle - $2.39 - 70% Off
Tower of Guns - $3.74 - 75% Off
PS4
PSVR Ace Banana - $4.49 - 70% Off
Adam's Venture: Origins Deluxe Edition - $6.44 - 85% Off
Adventures of Pip - $5.99 - 60% Off
Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders - $8.99 - 70% Off
Among the Sleep - $5.99
Anomaly 2 - $1.49 - 90% Off
Apotheon - $3.74 - 75% Off
Aragami - $7.99 - 60% Off
Battleship - $5.99 - 60% Off
Battle Worlds: Kronos - $4.99 - 75% Off
Big Buck Hunter Arcade - $6.99 - 65% Off
Blue Estate: The Game - $3.24 - 75% Off
Boggle - $3.99 - 60% off
Bound by Flame - $5.99 - 70% Off
Brick Breaker - $2.99 - 70% Off
Broken Sword 5: the Serpent's Curse - $6.24 - 75% Off
Cabela's African Adventures - $9.59 - 76% Off
PSVR Carnival Games VR - $9.99 - 50% Off
the Castle Game - $3.74 - 75% Off
PSVR Catlateral Damage - $3.99 - 60% Off
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare - $7.99 - 60% Off
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition - $9.89 - 6&% Off
Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - $9.59 - 84% Off
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off
Deadlight: Director's Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off
Dead Rising - $7.99 - 60% Off
Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom - $5.99 - 60% Off
Ducati 90th Anniversary - $9.99 - 75% Off
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $5.99 - 70% Off
The Dwarves - $9.99 - 75% Off
Dying: Reborn - $7.99 - 60% Off
PSVR Dying: Reborn - $3.99 - 60% Off
Evolve Digital Deluxe Edition - $7.19 - 82% Off
The Final Station - $5.99 - 60% Off
Four Sided Fantasy - $2.49 - 75% Off
Furi - $7.99 - 60% Off
Goat Simulator: The Payday Bundle - $4.89 - 65% Off
Gunscape - $0.99 - 95% Off
Guns, Gore and Cannoli - $3.99 - 60% Off
Handball 16 - $8.99 - 70% Off
Honor and Duty: Arcade Edition - $1.95 - 72% Off
Ironcast - $5.24 - 65% Off
Iron Sea Defenders - $2.79 - 60% Off
Jotun: Valhalla Edition - $5.99 - 60% Off
King's Quest: The Complete Collection - $9.89 - 67% Off
The Light and Dark Bundle - $6.89 - 70% Off
Lords of the Fallen - $3.99 - 80% Off
Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition - $5.99 - 80% Off
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $5.99 - 60% Off
Mahjong - $2.99 - 70% Off
McDroid - $1.99 - 75% Off
Medieval Defenders - $2.79 - 60% Off
Monster Jam: Crush It - $5.99 - 70% Off
Mordheim: City of the Damned - $9.99 - 75% Off
Moto Racer 4 - $9.99 - 75% Off
Motorcycle Club - $3.99 - 80% Off
Murdered: Soul Suspect - $4.99 - 75% Off
MXGP2: The Official Motocross Videogame - $9.99 - 80% Off
PSVR NBA 2KVR Experience - $2.99 - 80% Off
N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure - $6.99 - 65% Off
No Time To Explain - $3.74 - 75% Off
PSVR Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle - $5.99 - 70% Off
PSVR Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle - $7.49 - 70% Off
One Way Trip - $4.49 - 70% Off
Overcooked - $6.79 - 60% Off
Overcooked Gourmet Edition - $7.99 - 60% Off
Overcooked Holiday Bundle - $7.99 - 60% Off
PSVR Pixel Gear - $3.29 - 70% Off
Primal Carnage: Extinction - $7.99 - 60% Off
Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship - $6.99 - 65% Off
Pure Pool - $5.99 - 70% Off
Puzzle Showdown 4K - $3.99 - 60% Off
resident evil 4 - $9.99 - 50% Off
Reus - $6.99 - 65% Off
Risk - $3.74 - 75% Off
Risk Urban Assault - $5.99 - 60% Off
PSVR Rollercoaster Dreams - $5.99 - 7)% Off
Sebastien Loeb Rally EVO - $8.99 - 85% Off
Scrabble - $3.74 - 75% Off
Shadwen - $4.24 - 75% Off
Siegecraft Commander - $2.99 - 85% Off
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off
Solitaire - $2.99 - 70% Off
Stardust Vanguards - $0.99 - 90% Off
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure - $2.99 - 70% Off
Stories: The Path of Destinies - $3.74 - 75% Off
Sword Coast Legends - $4.49 - 70% Off
The Technomancer - $9.99 - 75% Off
PSVR Tethered - $9.99 - 60% Off
This War of Mine: The Little Ones - $7.49 - 75% Off
PSVR Time Machine VR - $9.89 - 67% Off
Tina's Toy Factory - $0.98 - 67% Off
Tour de France Season 2014 - $3.49 - 65% Off
Trine Bundle - $5.99 - 80% Off
Trine Enchanted Edition - $3.74 - 75% Off
Trine 2: Complete Story - $2.99 - 85% Off
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - $5.49 - 75% off
Trine Trilogy - $8.99 - 70% Off
Trivial Pursuit Live! - $3.74 - 75% Off
Tumblestone - $9.99 - 60% Off
PSVR Unearthing Mars - $5.99 - 60% Off
Uno - $3.99 - 60% Off
Valentino Rossi The Game - $9.99 - 80% Off
Verdun - $4.99 - 75% Off
PSVR Weeping Doll - $2.99 - 70% Off
Wheels of Aurelia - $3.99 - 60% Off
Yesterday Origins - $9.99 - 75% Off
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles - $7.99 - 60% Off
Ziggurat - $3.74 - 75% Off
Zotrix - $2.99 -70% Off
PS4 Add-ons
Just Cause 3 - Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass - $9.99 - 60% Off
Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Eps 6-8) - $3.99 - 60% Off
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass (Eps 1-5) - $7.99 - 60% Off
PS3
Alien Rage - $1.49 - 90% Off
BioShock - $4.99 - 50% Off
BioShock 2 - $4.99 - 50% Off
BioShock Infinite - $4.99 - 75% Off
Bomberman Ultra - $4.99 - 50% Off
Bound by Flame - $5.99 - 70% Off
Cabela's African Adventures - $9.89 - 76% Off
Cabela's Big Game Hunter Pro Hunts - $4.99 - 75% Off
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare - $4.94 - 67% Off
Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition - $5.99 - 70% off
Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
de Blob 2 - $3.74 - 75% Off
Drakengard 3 - $9.99 - 50% Off
Elevator Action Deluxe - $4.99 - 50% Off
Enemy Front - $3.99 - 90% Off
Farming Simulator 15 - $7.49 - 75% Off
Final Fantasy XIII-2 - $7.49 - 50% Off
Hunter's Trophy 2: America - $2.99 - 70% Off
Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia - $2.99 - 70% Off
Kane & Lynch: Dead Men - $3.74 - 75% Off
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - $3.74 - 75% Off
King's Quest: The Complete Collection - $9.89 - 67% Off
Le Tour de France Season 2014 - $3.49 - 65% Off
Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII - $9.99 - 50% Off
Mamorukun Curse! - $1.49 - 70% Off
Metro Last Light Complete Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Monster Jam Battlegrounds - $3.49 - 65% Off
Moon Diver - $4.99 - 50% Off
MotoGP 13 - $7.99 - 80% Off
Motorcycle Club - $3.99 - 80% Off
Painkiller: Hell & Damnation - $3.99 - 80% Off
Poker Night 2 - $2.99 - 70% Off
Quantum Conundrum - $3.74 - 75% Off
Record of Agarest War - $2.99 - 70% Off
Saints Row IV National Treasure Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - $7.99 - 80% Off
Space Invaders Infinity Gene - $4.99 - 50% off
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition - $3.74 - 75% Off
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack - $1.99 - 75% Off
Thexder Neo - $2.49 - 50% Off
Tour de France 2013 100th Edition - $2.99 - 70% Off
Truck Racer - $2.99 - 70% Off
The UnderGarden - $1.99 - 60% Off
PS2 - PS3 only
Alter Echo - $3.99 - 60% Off
Gradius V - $4.99 - 50% Off
Suikoden III - $4.99 - 50% Off
Vita
Army Corps of Hell - $9.99 - 50% Off
Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours - $7.99 - 80% Off
Dying: Reborn - $5.99 - 60% Off
Handball 16 - $5.99 - 70% Off
Reel Fishing: Master's Challenge - $7.99 - 60% Off
PSP
Adventures To Go! - $5.99 - 60% Off
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift II - $2.99 - 70% Off
Blazing Souls Accelate - $2.99 - 70% Off
Carnage Heart EX - $7.99 - 60% Off
Chameleon - $1.19 - 70% Off
Cho Aniki Zero - $2.39 - 60% Off
Dissidia 012 duodecim Final Fantasy - $7.49 - 50% Off
Dissidia Final Fantasy - $7.49 - 50% Off
End of Serenity - $5.99 - 60% Off
Gladiator Begins - $3.19 - 60% Off
Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus - $2.99 - 70% Off
Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - $2.99 - 70% Off
Hakuoki: Warriors of the Shinsengumi - $3.19 - 60% Off
Harvest Moon: Boy & GIrl - $5.99 - 60% Off
Harvest Moon: Hero of Leaf Valley - $7.99 - 60% Off
Innocent Life: A Futuristic Harvest Moon - $5.99 - 60% Off
Jikandia: The Timeless Land -$ 2.99 - 7)% Off
Lord of Arcana - $7.49 - 50% Off
Mimana Iyar Chronicle - $2.99 - 70% Off
Mystic Chronicles - $5.99 - 60% Off
Ragnarok Tactics - $3.19 - 60% Off
Reel Fishing: The Great Outdoors - $5.99 - 60% Off
Thexder Neo - $2.49 - 50% Off
Warriors of the Lost Empire - $1.79 - 70% Off
PS1
Bomberman '94 - $2.99 - 50% Off
Castlevania Chronicles - $2.99 - 50% Off
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - $4.99 - 50% Off
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.49 - 75% off
Metal Gear Solid - $4.99 - 50% Off
Silent Hill - $2.99 - 50% Off
Suikoden - $2.99 - 50% Off
Suikoden II - $4.99 - 50% Off