CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

LG SJ9 Dolby Atmos Bar $399 W/ Free Shipping

By TweakyRabbit, Today, 05:42 PM
LG SJ9 Xbox One S PS4 PS4 Pro Dolby Atmos Xbox One X

#1 TweakyRabbit  

TweakyRabbit

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

I know this isn't a game deal, but everyone needs to see this. Crazy good deal on a bar that goes for $750-$999. Might be a price error? Xbox One S and the upcoming X support Dolby Atmos.

http://www.ebay.com/...NQAAOSwdGFY4qg~


#2 gentlyporking  

gentlyporking

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

Don't forget: To get the true ending, you have to play through the LG SJ9 Dolby Atmos Bar at least three times.


#3 charlamagne  

charlamagne

Posted Today, 05:47 PM

This thing looks nuts. 


#4 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 05:47 PM

Best game ever

#5 TweakyRabbit  

TweakyRabbit

Posted Today, 05:48 PM

I know, I know, it's not a game, but I feel like not many people look in the Non-gaming deals.


#6 Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:48 PM

#7 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 05:55 PM

I'm surprised this isn't on Slickdeals. Maybe it's not that good of a deal...

#8 Viper51989  

Viper51989

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

This is a fantastic deal. I got the SJ8 for $199.99 and that's an amazing sound bar for the money too (if I didn't already have the matched stand with my 2016 OLED, I'd probably have sprung for the SJ9). Frys and eBay (usually buydig/newegg/adorma through eBay) are killing it in the last couple months with these.


#9 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Today, 06:20 PM

Feels like I'm missing on something, just never used soundbars before. Always used a headset for everything. 


#10 Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 06:23 PM

Now this seems like a bad deal. :*(


#11 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Today, 06:24 PM

Its getting more attention. Up to 211 sold vs 198 since 20 or so minutes ago. 


#12 TweakyRabbit  

TweakyRabbit

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

It's officially on Slickdeals.


#13 KingofGames  

KingofGames

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

It's up on SlickDeals now. Fry's previously had this for $360 and that flew off the store shelves. This is a good price, for sure. 


#14 TweakyRabbit  

TweakyRabbit

Posted Today, 06:48 PM

The only thing that sucked about Fry's was you had to go in person, so a lot of people couldn't get it. It's selling like hot cakes now.


#15 Viper51989  

Viper51989

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

As it should.

 

Now this seems like a bad deal. :*(

Not really! The SJ8 is a great sound bar but not as desirable as the SJ9 because the lack of Atmos. It's been $199 multiple times (and not just frys brick and mortar), ya just have to keep an eye out.


LG SJ9 Xbox One S PS4 PS4 Pro Dolby Atmos Xbox One X

