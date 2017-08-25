LG SJ9 Dolby Atmos Bar $399 W/ Free Shipping

I know this isn't a game deal, but everyone needs to see this. Crazy good deal on a bar that goes for $750-$999. Might be a price error? Xbox One S and the upcoming X support Dolby Atmos.
http://www.ebay.com/...NQAAOSwdGFY4qg~
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
I know this isn't a game deal, but everyone needs to see this. Crazy good deal on a bar that goes for $750-$999. Might be a price error? Xbox One S and the upcoming X support Dolby Atmos.
http://www.ebay.com/...NQAAOSwdGFY4qg~
Posted Today, 05:45 PM
Don't forget: To get the true ending, you have to play through the LG SJ9 Dolby Atmos Bar at least three times.
Posted Today, 05:47 PM
This thing looks nuts.
Posted Today, 05:47 PM
Posted Today, 05:48 PM
I know, I know, it's not a game, but I feel like not many people look in the Non-gaming deals.
Posted Today, 05:48 PM
Posted Today, 05:55 PM
Posted Today, 06:02 PM
This is a fantastic deal. I got the SJ8 for $199.99 and that's an amazing sound bar for the money too (if I didn't already have the matched stand with my 2016 OLED, I'd probably have sprung for the SJ9). Frys and eBay (usually buydig/newegg/adorma through eBay) are killing it in the last couple months with these.
Posted Today, 06:20 PM
Feels like I'm missing on something, just never used soundbars before. Always used a headset for everything.
Posted Today, 06:23 PM
This is a fantastic deal. I got the SJ8 for $199.99
Now this seems like a bad deal. :*(
Posted Today, 06:24 PM
Its getting more attention. Up to 211 sold vs 198 since 20 or so minutes ago.
Posted Today, 06:45 PM
It's officially on Slickdeals.
Posted Today, 06:47 PM
It's up on SlickDeals now. Fry's previously had this for $360 and that flew off the store shelves. This is a good price, for sure.
Posted Today, 06:48 PM
The only thing that sucked about Fry's was you had to go in person, so a lot of people couldn't get it. It's selling like hot cakes now.
Posted Today, 09:26 PM
As it should.
Now this seems like a bad deal. :*(
Not really! The SJ8 is a great sound bar but not as desirable as the SJ9 because the lack of Atmos. It's been $199 multiple times (and not just frys brick and mortar), ya just have to keep an eye out.
