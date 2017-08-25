LG SJ9 Dolby Atmos Bar $399 W/ Free Shipping

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

I know, I know, it's not a game, but I feel like not many people look in the Non-gaming deals.

This is a fantastic deal. I got the SJ8 for $199.99 and that's an amazing sound bar for the money too (if I didn't already have the matched stand with my 2016 OLED, I'd probably have sprung for the SJ9). Frys and eBay (usually buydig/newegg/adorma through eBay) are killing it in the last couple months with these.