CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

SNES classic at Walmart

By dubbfoolio, Today, 10:29 PM

#1 dubbfoolio  

dubbfoolio

Posted Today, 10:29 PM

Better hurry. Hopefully they don't cancel this time. :booty:

 

https://www.walmart....type=14&veh=aff


#2 Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Today, 10:31 PM

Bumping. This needs to sell out before I decide to buy another when I really shouldn't.


#3 Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 10:33 PM

Nice, just got one. Can't wait to play it once and never touch it again.


#4 Covnam  

Covnam

Posted Today, 10:33 PM

Got one, thanks :) Hopefully it goes through :)

#5 sp00ge  

sp00ge

Posted Today, 10:34 PM

This better have been legit this time.



#6 ogkk  

ogkk

Posted Today, 10:34 PM

wow that was almost too easy. 

Thank you good sir!


#7 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted Today, 10:35 PM

It actually went through!! Thanks OP!


#8 Timezones  

Timezones

Posted Today, 10:35 PM

Thanks OP!!!!!!

#9 chubbyninja1319  

chubbyninja1319

Posted Today, 10:35 PM

Holy good God, I love you brother!  Got one!!! 


