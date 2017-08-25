Best Buy Ad 8/27-9/2

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Thanks for posting

Any way to get that print if we have an active pre order (digital of course)

Not sure but your store might just give you one if you show them your preorder receipt. I haven't seem them yet so they probably won't be available till later in the week.

Don't see free item (Mario + rabbits hat) included? Do I expect Best Buy to give it to me when I pick up the game?

I don't think they will be retroactively adding the hat to orders since this seems like a last minute bonus item. You also need to buy a second game or a $40 Rabbids figure to qualify. My store only got 6 of them by the way.