CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Best Buy Ad 8/27-9/2

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 10:54 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM

New Release Games (Available Tuesday):

  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $59.99
    • Free Mario + Rabbids Hat when you buy Mario + Rabbids and a Rabbids figure or any Switch game
  • :xb1: :ps4: ARK: Survival Evolved $59.99
    • Free Steelbook with purchase
  • :ps4: Yakuza Kiwami Steelbook Edition $29.99
  • :ps4: Everybody's Golf $39.99
  • :ps4: Warriors All Stars $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Resident Evil Revelations $19.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Dead Alliance $39.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition $49.99
  • :ps4: Redout: Lightspeed Edition $39.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition $59.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Overwatch: Origins Edition $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $39.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's The Division $19.99 Save $20
  • :switch: Just Dance 2017 $39.99 Save $20

Everything Else:

  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console $299.99
  • PlayStation 4 1TB Console $299.99
  • Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Figures $39.99 each (Available Tuesday)*
  • Save $20 on a Microsoft Wireless Controller and Wired Stereo Headset when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Free $10 Xbox Gift Card toward Madden Ultimate Team Points when you buy a 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership
  • Plantronics RIG 400HS Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for Sony PlayStation 4 $39.99 Save $10
  • Free Coldheart Print with purchase of expansion pass or any digital Destiny 2 game

New Release Blu-ray (Available Tuesday):

  • The Lion King: The Walt Disney Signature Collection $19.99 Save $5
  • The Lion King: The Walt Disney Signature Collection Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 Save $5
  • Baywatch with Only @ BB Bonus Disc $17.99 Save $2
  • Baywatch 4K $25.99
  • Batman and Harley Quinn $17.99 Save $2
  • Batman and Harley Quinn Only @ BB Deluxe Edition $29.99 Save $5
  • Batman and Harley Quinn 4K $29.99 Save $5
  • My Cousin Rachel $19.99
  • Black Sails: Season Four $34.99 Save $5
  • Gotham: Season Three $36.99 Save $8
  • Star Wars Rebels: Season Three $34.99 Save $5

*Mario and Yoshi available in stores. Peach and Luigi available online only.


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

Freebie Preview

 

Mario + Rabbids Hat;

Spoiler

 

Ark Steelbook:

Spoiler


dkstariob  

dkstariob

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

Great pre-order item for furries.  Thanks Tyrok. 


PsychoKilla666  

PsychoKilla666

Posted Yesterday, 11:00 PM

Thanks for posting
Any way to get that print if we have an active pre order (digital of course)
FATEvsDESTINY.png


Fate+vs+Destiny.jpg

NatexZero  

NatexZero

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Don't see free item (Mario + rabbits hat) included? Do I expect Best Buy to give it to me when I pick up the game?


SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

Best Buy better ship my Kiwami and RE Revelations in a fucking box TOGETHER



 

 

 

PsychoKilla666  

PsychoKilla666

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

Don't see free item (Mario + rabbits hat) included? Do I expect Best Buy to give it to me when I pick up the game?

If you also buy a Rabbids figure or another Switch game you should qualify
FATEvsDESTINY.png


Fate+vs+Destiny.jpg

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Thanks for posting
Any way to get that print if we have an active pre order (digital of course)

Not sure but your store might just give you one if you show them your preorder receipt. I haven't seem them yet so they probably won't be available till later in the week.

 

Don't see free item (Mario + rabbits hat) included? Do I expect Best Buy to give it to me when I pick up the game?

I don't think they will be retroactively adding the hat to orders since this seems like a last minute bonus item. You also need to buy a second game or a $40 Rabbids figure to qualify. My store only got 6 of them by the way.


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

That hat is ridiculous as are the conditions to get one.



I must have it.

PsychoKilla666  

PsychoKilla666

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM

Not sure but your store might just give you one if you show them your preorder receipt. I haven't seem them yet so they probably won't be available till later in the week.

Cool, thanks for the tip
FATEvsDESTINY.png


Fate+vs+Destiny.jpg

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM

That hat will be a big hit at Brony conventions.


FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM

probably nab yakuza. too bad yakuza 0 isnt also on sale.


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

probably nab yakuza. too bad yakuza 5 isnt also on sale.

Yakuza 5 did not have a physical release in the US. Also it's for PS3 and came out a while ago. Did you mean 0?

 

And if anyone's interested and didn't see it, apparently Yakuza Kiwami 2 is coming out pretty soon in Japan, it leaked via some other region's PSN store. Taiwan, I think? There's some Yakuza-centric announcement streaming happening pretty soon, so that was probably meant to be one of them, but they had said there would be multiple announcements (I would guess 7 and maybe 0-2?)


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Thx OP!!

Tastes like chicken.

FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

Yakuza 5 did not have a physical release in the US. Also it's for PS3 and came out a while ago. Did you mean 0?

 

And if anyone's interested and didn't see it, apparently Yakuza Kiwami 2 is coming out pretty soon in Japan, it leaked via some other region's PSN store. Taiwan, I think? There's some Yakuza-centric announcement streaming happening pretty soon, so that was probably meant to be one of them, but they had said there would be multiple announcements (I would guess 7 and maybe 0-2?)

sorry yes I meant 0.


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

asgaga  

asgaga

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

some how im gonna have to get 2 of those hats...


daniel77733  

daniel77733

Posted Today, 03:52 AM

Is Best Buy receiving ReCore: Definitive Edition? It releases Tuesday August 29th. Thanks.


strait edge follower  

strait edge follower

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

Jumping on lion king Blu Ray for 19.99$ (a classic !!!) nothing for games this week for me
Currently playing
:ps4: cod black ops 3, uncharted collection, star wars battlefront, the order 1886, batman arkham knight, assassins creed unity,blacklight retribution, the transistor

ADD ME ON PSN NOW !!!!! :D

690739.png

prateeko  

prateeko

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

That hat is ridiculous as are the conditions to get one.



I must have it.

Same


dorkyden  

dorkyden

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

Not sure but your store might just give you one if you show them your preorder receipt. I haven't seem them yet so they probably won't be available till later in the week.

 

I don't think they will be retroactively adding the hat to orders since this seems like a last minute bonus item. You also need to buy a second game or a $40 Rabbids figure to qualify. My store only got 6 of them by the way.

6 hats....or 6 figures? 


Join Swagbucks and get up to $5 Amazon credit every 9 days! 

Don't forget to use ebates when you shop at Best Buy, ebay, Dell, newegg, etc!

 

KrayzieKMF  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 04:27 AM

Jumping on lion king Blu Ray for 19.99$ (a classic !!!) nothing for games this week for me

I was debating buying the lion king steelbook until I realized I already bought the 3d blu-ray set awhile back.


FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted Today, 05:03 AM

Lion King will be bought. Yakuza 0 is still too high for me so Kiwami will be bought and stuffed into the backlog


strait edge follower  

strait edge follower

Posted Today, 06:17 AM

I was debating buying the lion king steelbook until I realized I already bought the 3d blu-ray set awhile back.


I've never owned a Blu ray version of the film so it's a no brainer. I will sell the digital code though
Currently playing
:ps4: cod black ops 3, uncharted collection, star wars battlefront, the order 1886, batman arkham knight, assassins creed unity,blacklight retribution, the transistor

ADD ME ON PSN NOW !!!!! :D

690739.png
