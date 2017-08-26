Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Target ad 8/27-9/3 nothing to see here!

By allstar45, Today, 03:37 PM

#1 allstar45   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   120 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

allstar45

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

Weekly advertisements were surprisingly in the paper this morning. One game deal

Free rabbid popper when you buy Mario and rabbits on the switch a 11.99 value

There's also a coupon to receive a free ten dollar target gift card when you spend 50 on Star Wars stuff. Or 25 for spending 100.

#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 04:12 PM

Free rabbid popper

 

I read rabid pooper and got excited


I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#3 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 05:16 PM

I read rabid pooper and got excited

So they give you someone who ate Taco Bell 20 minutes previously?

#4 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2694 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

Switch is featured in the ad too, which presumably means they'll have units on Sunday if anyone is still looking.

DPeqf.png

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy