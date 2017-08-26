Target ad 8/27-9/3 nothing to see here!
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 120 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:37 PM
Free rabbid popper when you buy Mario and rabbits on the switch a 11.99 value
There's also a coupon to receive a free ten dollar target gift card when you spend 50 on Star Wars stuff. Or 25 for spending 100.
#2
Posted Today, 04:12 PM
Free rabbid popper
I read rabid pooper and got excited
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#3
Posted Today, 05:16 PM
So they give you someone who ate Taco Bell 20 minutes previously?
I read rabid pooper and got excited
- WeaponX2099, homeybeef89 and Darby27 like this
#4 it was love at first sight CAGiversary! 2694 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:44 PM