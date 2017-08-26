$15 off $75+ Flash Sale on eBay once again! Ends 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Use code POSTECLIPSE15
Still excludes gift cards.
You can use it on multiple items if you add them all to your cart and they add up to at least $75.
Posted Today, 07:10 PM
Posted Today, 07:17 PM
But the eclipse already happened
POSTECLIPSE15
Posted Today, 07:17 PM
But the eclipse already happened
do you know what post means?
thanks! I didn't think ebay was gonna do these anymore
Posted Today, 07:19 PM
RIP
Posted Today, 08:04 PM
never have anything to buy when the coupons come out.
Posted Today, 08:10 PM
Posted Today, 08:13 PM
never have anything to buy when the coupons come out.
Posted Today, 08:14 PM
Will this work for PlayStation plus membership cards?
Posted Today, 08:29 PM
Posted Today, 08:30 PM
no gift cards no need
Posted Today, 08:32 PM
people post what you buy and give us idea lol. I feel like the Italian job Ed Norton
Posted Today, 08:38 PM
Great timing! Had some stuff already in my cart and was THIS close to clicking the buy button last night. I was too exhausted to see if there was anything else I wanted before finalizing my order. My sleepiness / procrastination paid off for once! LOL
Thanks!!
Posted Today, 08:53 PM
Rats... have a couple of auctions ending tonight after 6 PM PST.
Posted Today, 08:57 PM
Posted Today, 08:58 PM
Thanks, picked up a couple Kid Robot things I've had my eye on.
Posted Today, 10:28 PM
Purchased a copy of Tales from the Borderlands and a 2 TB External Hard Drive for our Ps4. Thank you, OP.
Posted Today, 10:30 PM
In for more Miku Figs
Posted Today, 10:35 PM
Remember to use ebates or whatever. I always forget.
~$106 (after code) Hyperkin RetroN 5 here or here
Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance ~$57 after code (~$10 cheaper than gamestop even with w/pro and cag16 discount)
Fire Emblem Fates Special Edition for a little under $100 after code
maybe somebody'll pull the trigger on these idk
Posted Today, 10:59 PM
I love these for stuff that never seems to go on sale. Grabbed myself Pro Controllers for both the Wii U and Switch.
(Because seriously, stupid nintendo controllers NEVER go on sale, and then people want stupid amounts of money for them after they're no longer being produced.)
Posted Today, 11:34 PM
If anyone is looking to do some pc building, this z170 motherboard is eligible for a $30 MIR making it $23 AC / AR. You'd need an $8 filler though
Can also be updated to support kaby lake cpu's.
http://www.ebay.com/...8.c100290.m3507
Posted Today, 11:39 PM
Forever stamps for anyone interested: http://www.ebay.com/itm/122653376327
offered 37.50 for 2 and seller accepted within 5 mins.
Posted Today, 11:41 PM
