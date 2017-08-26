Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

$15 off $75+ Flash Sale on eBay once again! Ends 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

By abbabaab, Today, 07:09 PM
stop asking about gift cards they never work

#1 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1719 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

Use code POSTECLIPSE15

 

Still excludes gift cards.

 

You can use it on multiple items if you add them all to your cart and they add up to at least $75.


#2 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 07:10 PM

But the eclipse already happened

#3 ZerotypeX   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3856 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

ZerotypeX

Posted Today, 07:17 PM

But the eclipse already happened

POSTECLIPSE15

 

post-
PREFIX
  1. after in time or order:
    "postdate" · "postoperative"

Currently Playing:
with myself


Posted Image

#4 WickedEndoNinja   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3550 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted Today, 07:17 PM

But the eclipse already happened

do you know what post means?

 

thanks! I didn't think ebay was gonna do these anymore


Check out my CAG trading thread for cheap xbox credit!

#5 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6247 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

 

RIP


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#6 panasonic   Joanna Dark CAGiversary!   4634 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

panasonic

Posted Today, 08:04 PM

never have anything to buy when the coupons come out. 


 12 Months EA Access $25

#7 Haralambos   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   21 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Haralambos

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

Will this work for PlayStation plus membership cards?

#8 cheapgamer 23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   960 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

cheapgamer 23

Posted Today, 08:13 PM

never have anything to buy when the coupons come out.


Same whenever the coupons are here nothing. No coupons means that there is something for me to buy.
http://www.prizerebe...x.php?r=1073597
http://www.points2sh...f=uin1358113324
https://featurepoints.com/r/OUEZJ5
Go for it! ;):D:cold::bouncy::applause:

#9 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

Will this work for PlayStation plus membership cards?


Typically excluded barring a mistake

#10 Z-r0   Death Anghell CAGiversary!   169 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Z-r0

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

I ordered Splatoon Joy Cons for $85.

Death Anghell Z-r0
 
5% of people don't know how to add. If you're one of the 90% who do, copy and paste this into your sig!

You play Pokemon, right? Flirting is like the Safari Zone; they can be caught, but are easily spooked. You've got to know when to do nothing, when to throw rocks, and when to throw your balls in her face.-Slim Gatsb

#11 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 08:30 PM

♪it's like ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife♪

 

no gift cards no need


Available: 1 year of xbl vs 40$ amazon gc/40$ psn card/45$ xbox card

#12 panasonic   Joanna Dark CAGiversary!   4634 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

panasonic

Posted Today, 08:32 PM

people post what you buy and give us idea lol.  I feel like the Italian job Ed Norton


 12 Months EA Access $25

#13 folnevar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   46 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

folnevar

Posted Today, 08:38 PM

Great timing! Had some stuff already in my cart and was THIS close to clicking the buy button last night. I was too exhausted to see if there was anything else I wanted before finalizing my order. My sleepiness / procrastination paid off for once! LOL

 

Thanks!!


#14 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22023 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 08:53 PM

Rats... have a couple of auctions ending tonight after 6 PM PST. 


Currently playing: 

:ps4: The Order 1886 - :-k

fyreboltx.png

║My Tradelists: Games, Guides & Game Related GoodiesWantlist

#15 steveomac1015   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   82 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

steveomac1015

Posted Today, 08:57 PM

I bought a Gameboy player for the GameCube. Was waiting for a coupon with it hovering around $70. Finally got one.
Steveomac1015.png

#16 philmcfly   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   404 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

philmcfly

Posted Today, 08:58 PM

Thanks, picked up a couple Kid Robot things I've had my eye on.


#17 Psyngelic   A Fragile Doll CAGiversary!   260 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Psyngelic

Posted Today, 10:28 PM

Purchased a copy of Tales from the Borderlands and a 2 TB External Hard Drive for our Ps4. Thank you, OP.


#18 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 10:30 PM

In for more Miku Figs  :-


IIrQf3l.jpg

#19 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 10:35 PM

Remember to use ebates or whatever. I always forget.

__________________________________________________________

 

~$106 (after code) Hyperkin RetroN 5 here or here

 

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance ~$57 after code (~$10 cheaper than gamestop even with w/pro and cag16 discount)

 

Fire Emblem Fates Special Edition for a little under $100 after code

 

__________________________________________________________

 

maybe somebody'll pull the trigger on these idk


I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#20 JSweeney   ... CAGiversary!   11053 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

JSweeney

Posted Today, 10:59 PM

I love these for stuff that never seems to go on sale. Grabbed myself Pro Controllers for both the Wii U and Switch. 

(Because seriously, stupid nintendo controllers NEVER go on sale, and then people want stupid amounts of money for them after they're no longer being produced.)


#21 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1200 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 11:34 PM

If anyone is looking to do some pc building, this z170 motherboard is eligible for a $30 MIR making it $23 AC / AR. You'd need an $8 filler though

 

Can also be updated to support kaby lake cpu's.  

http://www.ebay.com/...8.c100290.m3507
 


My Trade List featuring xbox credit & 12 mo gold sub.

#22 frosty47  

frosty47

Posted Today, 11:39 PM

Forever stamps for anyone interested: http://www.ebay.com/itm/122653376327

 

offered 37.50 for 2 and seller accepted within 5 mins. 


#23 CaseyRyback   Your New Nightmare! Super Moderators   24175 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

CaseyRyback

Posted Today, 11:41 PM

I got a Phillips hue color kit with 4 bulbs for 133. I got a ton of kits from home Depot too. Going all out with it.
