Fry's Ads 8/27-9/2

Posted Today, 06:03 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$6.99

3DS XL Super Mario Neorene Icon Case Pouch



$8.99

AC Adapter for New 3DS XL, 3DS and 2DS



$24.99

Dreamgear New 3DS XL 20-in-1 Essentials Kit



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99

New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$14.99 (Pre-owned Games)

Hasbro Family Fun Pack

Street Fighter V

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End



$16.99

Resident Evil: Revelations (Avail. Tue.)



$29.99

World of Final Fantasy

Yakuza Kiwami (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Everybody's Golf (Avail. Tue.)



$44.99

Persona 5



$54.99

F1 2017



$89.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 520 Wireless Gaming Headset



$129.99

Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad



$169.99

Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick



$399

PS4 1TB Pro Console



less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499

Playstation VR w/ Playstation VR Worlds



Switch



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99

Hori Switch Starter Kit

Hori Switch Starter Kit: Mario Icon Edition



$44.99

1-2 Switch



$49.99

Just Dance 2017



$54.99

Arms



XBox 360



$14.99 (Pre-owned Games)

NBA 2K16



XBox One



$14.99 (Pre-owned Games)

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

Hasbro Family Fun Pack

Madden NFL '17

Sniper Elite III

WWE 2K16



$16.99

Resident Evil: Revelations (Avail. Tue.)



$54.99

F1 2017



$59.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$69.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Wireless Controller: Winter Force Special Edition



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Elite Wireless Controller



$279

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18



$349

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up



PC



$7.99

Kworld S14 Gaming Earbuds



$9.99

ProHT Stereo Gaming Headset



$14.99

Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds



$24.99

Speedlink Lamia Gaming Keyboard



$39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse

Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Logitech G231 Gaming Headset

Roccat Isku+ Illuminated Gaming Keyboard



$59.99

Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye Optical RGB Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse



$129.99

Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$174.99

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$34.99

8Bitdo Retro-Bit RES Plus Gaming Console



Blu-Ray



$5.99

The Blind Side

Friday

The Goonies

Gremlins

The Hangover Part III (Blu+DVD)

Happy Feet

Space Jam

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Turtles in Time

Vacation (2015) (Blu+DVD)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory



$6.99

300/300: Rise of an Empire

Annabelle (Blu+DVD)

Blended (Blu+DVD)

Caddyshack

Get Hard (Blu+DVD)

Horrible Bosses 2 (Blu+DVD)

In the Heart of the Sea (Blu+DVD)

It (1990)

Point Break (2015) (Blu+DVD)

We're the Millers



$9.99

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1: Special Edition

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2: Special Edition

The Intern (Blu+DVD)

Next Friday

Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan

The Shining



$10.99

The Accountant (Blu+DVD)

Black Mass

Central Intelligence

The Conjuring 2

The Legend of Tarzan (Blu+DVD)

Lights Out

Me Before You

The Nice Guys (Blu+DVD)

Storks (Blu+DVD)

Sully

War Dogs

The Wizard of Oz: 75th Anniversary



$14.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)

The Lego Movie (4K+Blu)

Pan (4K+Blu)

Storks (4K+Blu)



$14.99

Black Mama, White Mama

Blood Rage

Dead End Drive-In

Django Prepare a Coffin

The Lego Movie (Blu+DVD)

The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave

The Red Queen Kills Seven Times

Sheba, Baby

Suicide Squad (Blu+DVD)

Vamp



$16.99

C.H.U.D.

Creepshow 2

Slugs



$17.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

The Maze Runner (4K+Blu)

The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Brain Damage

Bride of Re-Animator

Caltiki: The Immortal Monster

Crimes of Passion

Madhouse

Massacre Gun (Blu+DVD)

Re-Animator

The Stuff

Wolf Guy



$24.99

The Bird With the Crystal Plumage

Dead or Alive Trilogy

Donnie Darko: Limited Edition



$29.99

House: Two Stories



$39.99

Alien: Anthology



$59.99

Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection



$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)

All 4K Titles

