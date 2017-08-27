Fry's Ads 8/27-9/2

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$6.99
3DS XL Super Mario Neorene Icon Case Pouch
$8.99
AC Adapter for New 3DS XL, 3DS and 2DS
$24.99
Dreamgear New 3DS XL 20-in-1 Essentials Kit
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$14.99 (Pre-owned Games)
Hasbro Family Fun Pack
Street Fighter V
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
$16.99
Resident Evil: Revelations (Avail. Tue.)
$29.99
World of Final Fantasy
Yakuza Kiwami (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Everybody's Golf (Avail. Tue.)
$44.99
Persona 5
$54.99
F1 2017
$89.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 520 Wireless Gaming Headset
$129.99
Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad
$169.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console
less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499
Playstation VR w/ Playstation VR Worlds
Switch
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Hori Switch Starter Kit
Hori Switch Starter Kit: Mario Icon Edition
$44.99
1-2 Switch
$49.99
Just Dance 2017
$54.99
Arms
XBox 360
$14.99 (Pre-owned Games)
NBA 2K16
XBox One
$14.99 (Pre-owned Games)
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Hasbro Family Fun Pack
Madden NFL '17
Sniper Elite III
WWE 2K16
$16.99
Resident Evil: Revelations (Avail. Tue.)
$54.99
F1 2017
$59.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$69.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Wireless Controller: Winter Force Special Edition
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99 (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Elite Wireless Controller
$279
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18
$349
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, Free Game priced $49.99 and up
PC
$7.99
Kworld S14 Gaming Earbuds
$9.99
ProHT Stereo Gaming Headset
$14.99
Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds
$24.99
Speedlink Lamia Gaming Keyboard
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Logitech G231 Gaming Headset
Roccat Isku+ Illuminated Gaming Keyboard
$59.99
Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye Optical RGB Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse
$129.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$174.99
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$34.99
8Bitdo Retro-Bit RES Plus Gaming Console
Blu-Ray
$5.99
The Blind Side
Friday
The Goonies
Gremlins
The Hangover Part III (Blu+DVD)
Happy Feet
Space Jam
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Turtles in Time
Vacation (2015) (Blu+DVD)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
$6.99
300/300: Rise of an Empire
Annabelle (Blu+DVD)
Blended (Blu+DVD)
Caddyshack
Get Hard (Blu+DVD)
Horrible Bosses 2 (Blu+DVD)
In the Heart of the Sea (Blu+DVD)
It (1990)
Point Break (2015) (Blu+DVD)
We're the Millers
$9.99
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1: Special Edition
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2: Special Edition
The Intern (Blu+DVD)
Next Friday
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan
The Shining
$10.99
The Accountant (Blu+DVD)
Black Mass
Central Intelligence
The Conjuring 2
The Legend of Tarzan (Blu+DVD)
Lights Out
Me Before You
The Nice Guys (Blu+DVD)
Storks (Blu+DVD)
Sully
War Dogs
The Wizard of Oz: 75th Anniversary
$14.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)
The Lego Movie (4K+Blu)
Pan (4K+Blu)
Storks (4K+Blu)
$14.99
Black Mama, White Mama
Blood Rage
Dead End Drive-In
Django Prepare a Coffin
The Lego Movie (Blu+DVD)
The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave
The Red Queen Kills Seven Times
Sheba, Baby
Suicide Squad (Blu+DVD)
Vamp
$16.99
C.H.U.D.
Creepshow 2
Slugs
$17.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
The Maze Runner (4K+Blu)
The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Brain Damage
Bride of Re-Animator
Caltiki: The Immortal Monster
Crimes of Passion
Madhouse
Massacre Gun (Blu+DVD)
Re-Animator
The Stuff
Wolf Guy
$24.99
The Bird With the Crystal Plumage
Dead or Alive Trilogy
Donnie Darko: Limited Edition
$29.99
House: Two Stories
$39.99
Alien: Anthology
$59.99
Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection
$12.96 - $88.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free w/ Sun. promo code)
All 4K Titles
Fry's Ads 8/27-9/2
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
pre-owned games? is this new thing for fry's?