Target Cartwheel Deals 8/27-9/2

Posted Today, 07:33 AM

Why does Target even bother with these 75% off pre-sell card deals? 75 cents off, who even cares?

Probably so they can get people like me who don't know anything about them. I don't preorder anything so I don't know what any of the stores do. All I saw was "75% off a pre-sell card" and wondered for half a second if they're trying to sell an unreleased game for 75% off.

My years of scooby-doo training led me to believe it wasn't the case.