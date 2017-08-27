Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Target Cartwheel Deals 8/27-9/2

By Zantra, Today, 06:28 AM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   174 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 06:28 AM

As usual, I am posting last week's returning deals right now, and I will update the thread after midnight, when the new deals go live on the app.
Here are the deals... Edit: New Deals Added

75% Off Call of Duty: WW2 or Destiny 2 Pre-Sell Cards (Expires September 2nd)

20% Off Turtle Beach XO FOUR Stealth Xbox One Gaming Headset (Expires September 30th)

20% Off Turtle Beach Stealth Wireless Headsets 400, 420x+, & 520 Only (Expires September 2nd)

#2 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 06:58 AM

Why does Target even bother with these 75% off pre-sell card deals? 75 cents off, who even cares?


optimus_prime.gif

#3 esalw822  

esalw822

Posted Today, 07:11 AM

Thanks for the thread as always Zantra, you "smartass" you ;)

#4 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   174 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:19 AM

New deals added to the OP for Xbox One (and possibly PS4?) headsets.

#5 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   174 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

Why does Target even bother with these 75% off pre-sell card deals? 75 cents off, who even cares?


Call of Duty comes with a code for access to the multiplayer beta, and Destiny comes with an exclusive weapon code only available as a preorder with the card. Also, you get a $5 Target gift card when you go to purchase the games with one of these cards. It also saves you 75 cents, or $1.50 if you get both. And, the site is called Cheap Ass Gamer, after all.

#6 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   174 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:24 AM

The headset coupons are found in the electronics part of the app, not the media section. So, just a heads up, if you are having trouble finding them.


#7 Diesoft  

Diesoft

Posted Today, 07:33 AM

Why does Target even bother with these 75% off pre-sell card deals? 75 cents off, who even cares?

Probably so they can get people like me who don't know anything about them. I don't preorder anything so I don't know what any of the stores do. All I saw was "75% off a pre-sell card" and wondered for half a second if they're trying to sell an unreleased game for 75% off.

 

My years of scooby-doo training led me to believe it wasn't the case.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy