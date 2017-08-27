Target Cartwheel Deals 8/27-9/2
Posted Today, 06:28 AM
Here are the deals... Edit: New Deals Added
75% Off Call of Duty: WW2 or Destiny 2 Pre-Sell Cards (Expires September 2nd)
20% Off Turtle Beach XO FOUR Stealth Xbox One Gaming Headset (Expires September 30th)
20% Off Turtle Beach Stealth Wireless Headsets 400, 420x+, & 520 Only (Expires September 2nd)
Posted Today, 06:58 AM
Why does Target even bother with these 75% off pre-sell card deals? 75 cents off, who even cares?
Posted Today, 07:11 AM
Posted Today, 07:19 AM
Posted Today, 07:22 AM
Call of Duty comes with a code for access to the multiplayer beta, and Destiny comes with an exclusive weapon code only available as a preorder with the card. Also, you get a $5 Target gift card when you go to purchase the games with one of these cards. It also saves you 75 cents, or $1.50 if you get both. And, the site is called Cheap Ass Gamer, after all.
Posted Today, 07:24 AM
The headset coupons are found in the electronics part of the app, not the media section. So, just a heads up, if you are having trouble finding them.
Posted Today, 07:33 AM
Probably so they can get people like me who don't know anything about them. I don't preorder anything so I don't know what any of the stores do. All I saw was "75% off a pre-sell card" and wondered for half a second if they're trying to sell an unreleased game for 75% off.
My years of scooby-doo training led me to believe it wasn't the case.