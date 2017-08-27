[Amazon] Overwatch - GOTY edition 39.99

https://www.amazon.c...0733HQQQQ/?th=1
All versions (PC, PS4, XBONE) on sale. Looks like i'll be buying a copy for the g/f
Jump to content
Posted Today, 05:57 PM
https://www.amazon.c...0733HQQQQ/?th=1
All versions (PC, PS4, XBONE) on sale. Looks like i'll be buying a copy for the g/f
Posted Today, 06:17 PM
Posted Today, 06:31 PM
Yup that's it, different disc cover too.
Hard to tell from Amazon page, what's make GOTY special? Some outfits and 10 loot boxes it?
Posted Today, 08:23 PM
Wasnt even aware that there was GOTY edition, how long has this been out?
Posted Today, 08:28 PM
Wasnt even aware that there was GOTY edition, how long has this been out?
It came out about a month ago. Really not much difference than the original release. Ten loot boxes and different artwork.
Posted Today, 09:20 PM
Posted Today, 09:27 PM
Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.