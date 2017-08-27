Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

[Amazon] Overwatch - GOTY edition 39.99

By Duaber, Today, 05:57 PM

#1 Duaber  

Duaber

Posted Today, 05:57 PM

https://www.amazon.c...0733HQQQQ/?th=1

All versions (PC, PS4, XBONE) on sale. Looks like i'll be buying a copy for the g/f :gba:


#2 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

Hard to tell from Amazon page, what's make GOTY special? Some outfits and 10 loot boxes it?

#3 dav2sil  

dav2sil

Posted Today, 06:31 PM

Hard to tell from Amazon page, what's make GOTY special? Some outfits and 10 loot boxes it?

Yup that's it, different disc cover too.

In case anyone is wondering the loot boxes are standard boxes, they won't be the summer games boxes.

#4 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Wasnt even aware that there was GOTY edition, how long has this been out?


#5 NeloDiavolo  

NeloDiavolo

Posted Today, 08:28 PM

Wasnt even aware that there was GOTY edition, how long has this been out?

It came out about a month ago. Really not much difference than the original release. Ten loot boxes and different artwork.


#6 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

I wish I had a gf to buy things for. :/ just keep running into hoochies.

#7 Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 09:27 PM

Regular version is $30 at Meijer this week

