Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

$8 & $13 PS4/XBone/360 Games @ Family Dollar

By pyoobez, Yesterday, 11:46 PM

#1 pyoobez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1807 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

pyoobez

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Forgot to post this the other day, but I was at my local Family Dollar and saw they had a cardboard shelf with some random 360/XBone/PS4 games for $8 and $13. Stopped at a second store that's 20-ish miles away today and saw they had them as well. Sadly, forgot both times to look if they were pre-owned. But actually some good games and some better than Gamestop's prices. Should also work with Family Dollar's $5 off $25 coupons they put in flyers about every week or two.

 

Anyway, games included...

 

$8

 

Fallout 3 +DLC edition (XBox 360/One)

Fallout New Vegas +DLC edition (360/One)

 

$13

Fallout 4 (only saw one at the store far from my house, for the XBox One, which is in a really rural area with a lot of old and highly religious folk i.e. Mennonites. Sort of doubt there will be many of these.)

Skyrim +DLC edition (360)

Star Wars Battlefront (PS4/XBOne)

 

Forget the price...

 

Mighty No. 9 (PS4/XBOne)

Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4/XBOne)

...almost positive one was $8, wanna say both were.

And some other ones that probably aren't worth it (NBA 2K16, FIFA 16 and Battleborn for $8) as well as some "crap" 360 games like that NatGeo Kinect title.


Moustachio.png

#2 Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

Thank you. I'll check mine. If they have Mega Man collection I'm getting it.

Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk

#3 eulogywerd21   Jesus wept CAGiversary!   2937 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

Is there any way to search which stores have these via an online stock checker site or something similar?


jkimrey: Do it man! It's a steam key - one place for all your games. Plus, you gotta catch 'em all.

#4 infiniteHorizon   hrzn CAGiversary!   3794 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

infiniteHorizon

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

snip


[Original Geeks Gaming (OGG) on YouTube]

or [Watch Me Live On Twitch]

[Host Your Website With SiteGround (The BEST Webhost I've Used)]

10% off - [Try MONQ (Personal Essential Oil Diffuser)

#5 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2695 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

mine had GTAV for Xbox 360 for $8

and Halo 5 for $13 for XB1

some other decent ones but those were the 2 most notable that I remember


Mine didn't have anything new just old NES games. Had Stadium Events for $8 and 1990 Nintendo World Champions for $13.

DPeqf.png

#6 eulogywerd21   Jesus wept CAGiversary!   2937 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

Mine didn't have anything new just old NES games. Had Stadium Events for $8 and 1990 Nintendo World Champions for $13.

Highly YMMV as mine, literally, had jack shit. Someone had defecated in the corner, near the refrigerated food section. The other 2 I checked, had no shit and no games, period. Denver btw


jkimrey: Do it man! It's a steam key - one place for all your games. Plus, you gotta catch 'em all.

#7 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

Mine didn't have anything new just old NES games. Had Stadium Events for $8 and 1990 Nintendo World Champions for $13.

I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that most people won't get this reference.  I did, and enjoyed it immensely. 


#8 Diesoft  

Diesoft

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

Highly YMMV as mine, literally, had jack shit. Someone had defecated in the corner, near the refrigerated food section. The other 2 I checked, had no shit and no games, period. Denver btw

How much does jack shit go for these days? Might be interested.


#9 eulogywerd21   Jesus wept CAGiversary!   2937 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

How much does jack shit go for these days? Might be interested.

No price tag


jkimrey: Do it man! It's a steam key - one place for all your games. Plus, you gotta catch 'em all.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy