$8 & $13 PS4/XBone/360 Games @ Family Dollar

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Forgot to post this the other day, but I was at my local Family Dollar and saw they had a cardboard shelf with some random 360/XBone/PS4 games for $8 and $13. Stopped at a second store that's 20-ish miles away today and saw they had them as well. Sadly, forgot both times to look if they were pre-owned. But actually some good games and some better than Gamestop's prices. Should also work with Family Dollar's $5 off $25 coupons they put in flyers about every week or two.

Anyway, games included...

$8

Fallout 3 +DLC edition (XBox 360/One)

Fallout New Vegas +DLC edition (360/One)

$13



Fallout 4 (only saw one at the store far from my house, for the XBox One, which is in a really rural area with a lot of old and highly religious folk i.e. Mennonites. Sort of doubt there will be many of these.)

Skyrim +DLC edition (360)

Star Wars Battlefront (PS4/XBOne)

Forget the price...

Mighty No. 9 (PS4/XBOne)

Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4/XBOne)

...almost positive one was $8, wanna say both were.

And some other ones that probably aren't worth it (NBA 2K16, FIFA 16 and Battleborn for $8) as well as some "crap" 360 games like that NatGeo Kinect title.