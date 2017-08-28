Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Brink is now free to play on steam

By cowthe2000, Today, 01:18 AM
Brink

#1 cowthe2000  

cowthe2000

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

Yeah go and get it. I didn't see any other topic about this for some reason so I posted it.


George Costanza is my waifu

#2 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2246 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 02:22 AM

What

Why

#3 DisGonnaBeGood   Put some hot sauce on my burrito baby! CAGiversary!   2708 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted Today, 02:25 AM

Aww come on, it can't be that bad.

Personal trade thread

 

"A motherf***ing bunny"

HFSjU9D.png?1

#4 MysterD   "Iconic" VRAM-Fanatic + DRM-Free Toaster CAGiversary!   22362 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

What

Why

Pete Hines of Bethesda on why Brink went free on PC:

http://www.ign.com/a...because-why-not


Bing Rewards - Referral Link

 

Motoki: If you were MysterD you would wait for a 75% off sale. And tell everyone about it. Repeatedly. 
 

MysterD: We don't play games on CAG; we backlog 'em. No wonder we have no time to play games! All we do is keep buying games; run games idly for cards; keep backlogging games; & talk about games on CAG Forums + gaming forums like it.

 

 

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy