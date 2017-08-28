pcgamesupply $10 PSN for $7 - Digital Delivery

Posted Today, 08:33 PM

I've tried 3 different orders with 3 different cards and every time my order fails. For those who were able to order, do I need to contact my credit card company to authorize this vendor (or did you have to do anything out of the ordinary)?

It depends.

This only happened the second time for me because I made the same purchase twice, and when pcgamesupply put it on hold, I was sent an email immediately from my CC company to confirm that it wasn't fraud.

If your CC doesn't send you that email, you should just call them up personally to ask them about it, and then approve it as legit so they can release the hold.

After the hold is released, it'll still take pcgamesupply a bit to "review" it, but eventually it all went through okay for me.

Never had a problem since.