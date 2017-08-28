Jump to content

CAGcast #511: We Don't Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

pcgamesupply $10 PSN for $7 - Digital Delivery

By Japakneez, Today, 07:35 PM

Japakneez  

Japakneez

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

http://www.pcgamesupply.com/

 

Banner for the PSN $10 for $7 sale should appear on the main page.

 


FAQ:
*Sale items accept Credit Card purchase only (no paypal)
*Sale items are typically limited to one per Account
*New Accounts require a device with Text messaging capability for verification


blacklabel036  

blacklabel036

Posted Today, 07:46 PM

Thanks! I have been adding so much PlayStation store credit because of these deals.

TheRealRizzo  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 07:58 PM

this deal is so clutch for me now that it's madden season.

Not Eric  

Not Eric

Posted Today, 08:06 PM

Perfect timing to top off the wallet. Thanks.

 

Bought and delivered in under 5 minutes.


ChiefBrody1027  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted Today, 08:09 PM

Love these things. Thanks OP.

ghost1914  

ghost1914

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Thank you

asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

bought thanks op!!


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

In b4 "this deal sucks because I can't use Paypal" comments.


Indiansfan008  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

I've tried 3 different orders with 3 different cards and every time my order fails. For those who were able to order, do I need to contact my credit card company to authorize this vendor (or did you have to do anything out of the ordinary)?


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 08:33 PM

I've tried 3 different orders with 3 different cards and every time my order fails. For those who were able to order, do I need to contact my credit card company to authorize this vendor (or did you have to do anything out of the ordinary)?

It depends.

 

This only happened the second time for me because I made the same purchase twice, and when pcgamesupply put it on hold, I was sent an email immediately from my CC company to confirm that it wasn't fraud.

 

If your CC doesn't send you that email, you should just call them up personally to ask them about it, and then approve it as legit so they can release the hold.

 

After the hold is released, it'll still take pcgamesupply a bit to "review" it, but eventually it all went through okay for me.

 

Never had a problem since.


Backlog Hog  

Backlog Hog

Posted Today, 08:44 PM

I've tried 3 different orders with 3 different cards and every time my order fails. For those who were able to order, do I need to contact my credit card company to authorize this vendor (or did you have to do anything out of the ordinary)?


Same thing happened to me so I tried the FULL WEBSITE and it worked first try.

Use their FULL WEBSITE, not the MOBILE version. There should be a link at the very bottom of their mobile site to click that brings up the FULL website.

Thinking most likely this will work for anyone who encounters their order not processing / going through.

smokiebear  

smokiebear

Posted Today, 08:53 PM

Thanks for the $7 psn credit.

DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 08:54 PM

Love these! Thanks OP!

postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Today, 09:31 PM

Got one. PayPal debit FTW. Thanks OP.
Disturbed Jerry  

Disturbed Jerry

Posted Today, 09:52 PM

Thanks just used this to pre-order Everybody's Golf.

Psyngelic  

Psyngelic

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

In b4 "this deal sucks because I can't use Paypal" comments.

Except that's not true, just use the Paypal issued debit card. Sure, it's not a straight forward as it could be, but it works.


damonoxide  

damonoxide

Posted Today, 10:32 PM

Did this last time with my card/email/phone and separately with my business card/email/phone (it's my business) with no problems. This time it got flagged by the fraud department at my bank in real time and got my business card locked. By the time I got it sorted it was done. Ugh.

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 10:38 PM

Did this last time with my card/email/phone and separately with my business card/email/phone (it's my business) with no problems. This time it got flagged by the fraud department at my bank in real time and got my business card locked. By the time I got it sorted it was done. Ugh.

wow that's a lot of trouble for a three dollar savings. Is anyone else having that problem or is this just a one off?

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 10:41 PM

wow that's a lot of trouble for a three dollar savings. Is anyone else having that problem or is this just a one off?

It'll depend on your cc company, and if this is the first time you've made this purchase.

 

I didn't have problems doing it the first time, but the second time it got flagged because on your statement it shows up as the exact same charge, so that may draw out fraud protection, which can be fixed by calling, or if the cc company sends you an approve transaction email.

 

I mean, it's just $3, but it's also 30%, so it's all relative. ;D

 

But yeah, it really depends on your cc company, and some other factors.


