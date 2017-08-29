Cuphead $17.99 @ newegg
Posted Today, 03:19 PM
I wanted to ask though, 3 questions: will this be delivered via email or will they send the card by mail? And my email conformation said this was a "preorder/backorder", I assume it's not backordered though right? I want to play this day 1. My last question is does Newegg usually deliver pre-orders on release day, or will it arrive late?
Posted Today, 03:21 PM
They email you a code on release day.
Posted Today, 03:29 PM
Want this game, but will wait for it to be the same price on Steam.
Posted Today, 04:24 PM
Then why did they ask for a shipping address?
Posted Today, 04:32 PM
Posted Today, 04:33 PM
Under shipping method it says "Online services."
Posted Today, 04:56 PM