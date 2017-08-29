Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Cuphead $17.99 @ newegg

By chessnerd, Today, 03:19 PM

#1 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

https://m.newegg.com...N82E16832397767

I wanted to ask though, 3 questions: will this be delivered via email or will they send the card by mail? And my email conformation said this was a "preorder/backorder", I assume it's not backordered though right? I want to play this day 1. My last question is does Newegg usually deliver pre-orders on release day, or will it arrive late?

#2 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4091 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 03:21 PM

They email you a code on release day.


#3 IAmTheCheapestFox   Better Than You CAGiversary!   19508 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Want this game, but will wait for it to be the same price on Steam. 


Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam?  Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group!  Add me on Steam for an invite:  http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox

 

 

 

 

#4 chessnerd  

chessnerd

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

They email you a code on release day.


Then why did they ask for a shipping address?

#5 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 04:32 PM

Like the one game I really wish was on PS4. Looks like a blast to play and the art is phenomenal.

#6 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4091 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

Then why did they ask for a shipping address?

Under shipping method it says "Online services."


#7 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2976 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

Man they sure took their sweet time releasing this thing. :o Can't believe it's almost finally here.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy