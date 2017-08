Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM

Greetings,

I don't usually post deal threads, but www.livingsocial.com is currently offering 20% off sitewide until tomorrow using the code SAVENOW.

I actually just bought a PS4 slim for $250 before tax using the code with no issues. It took $50 off whereas 20% of $300 should be $60 so I'm assuming $50 is the maximum amount you can get off with this code.

Hope this helps someone out.